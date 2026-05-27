Opendoor Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000 Index

Opendoor Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000 Index

Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2026 annual reconstitution. This inclusion will become effective after the U.S. market closes on June 26, 2026.

Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index typically means membership in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as in relevant growth and value style indexes. Investors can follow updates expected to be provided by FTSE Russell on May 29, June 5, June 12, and June 18.

About Opendoor
Opendoor exists to tilt the world in favor of homeowners by making homeownership simpler, faster, and fairer for everyone. Since 2014, Opendoor has given people a more convenient, more certain way to buy and sell a home, whether they already own or are working hard to become homeowners. Opendoor currently operates in markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian


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