Opendoor 4Q25 Financial Open House: Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 19th, 2026

Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (Nasdaq: OPEN) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 following the close of the market on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Modernizing Investor Access
On February 19, 2026, management will host our Financial Open House video livestream at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

We believe in building in the open. The Financial Open House replaces the traditional earnings conference call with a video event, including a live segment for shareholder Q&A.

Shareholder Q&A
We invite shareholders to participate directly through Robinhood's Say Technologies platform.

  • Submit & Upvote: Starting Thursday February 12, 2026, shareholders can post questions and upvote the ones they most want answered.
  • Live Answers: Management will address a selection of the top-voted questions live during the broadcast, alongside questions from research analysts.

Event Details

  • What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Open House
  • When: Thursday, February 19, 2026
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Watch Live: The Financial Open House will stream live at investor.opendoor.com and on Robinhood, YouTube, and X.
  • Access Replay: A full replay and earnings materials will be available following the event at investor.opendoor.com.

As always, you can continue to watch our progress and see what we've been shipping at accountable.opendoor.com.

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to tilt the world in favor of homeowners and those working hard to become one. Since 2014, the company has provided people across the U.S. with a simpler, more certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide. For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Contact Kaz on X @Nejatian 


