Copper Investing News

Opawica Explorations Inc. announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to Directors, Officers, and Consultants of the Company.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:OPW) announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to Directors, Officers, and Consultants of the Company.

The Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.34 per share expiring March 10 th , 2026 and are fully vested as of the grant date. The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) to receive an Investor Presentation

Souce

copper exploration copper investing gold investing opawica explorations tsx stocks tsxv:opw Copper Investing
OPW:CA
Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations

Overview

Eric Sprott, touted as a “Canada's biggest gold enthusiast," has injected somewhere between $200 and $300 million into the junior mining space in recent times. Sprott's investment strategy has recently shifted from investing in major mining companies towards investing in junior mining companies which he believes could provide him with big returns.

Sprott's investments may be of particular interest to investors considering the coattail investing strategy—this refers to mimicking the trades of well-known and historically successful investors to metaphorically 'ride the coattails' of respected investors in the hopes of realizing returns.

One company that Sprott has invested in recently is Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF), a Canadian junior mineral exploration and development company focused on Quebec and Newfoundland. The company is backed by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining industry and lead investors GoldSpot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT,OTCQX:SPOFF) and Eric Sprott.

Opawica Explorations has strategically located projects near high-yielding mines in the gold-rich and mining-friendly Rouyn-Noranda camp in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and the Rogerson structural gold corridor in Newfoundland. The Abitibi gold belt is the world's largest mineral-rich greenstone geological belt and hosts more than 170 million ounces of produced gold while the Rogerson structural gold corridor is well-endowed in gold deposits and showings.

The company has three early-stage projects including Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters which have shown promising drill and sample results for significant high-grade gold mineralization. Opawica Explorations may have the potential to replicate the success of several high-yielding nearby mines including Agnico Eagle's Mouska, Yamana Gold's Wasamac and Yourbeau Resources Astoria.

The company is fully funded, having recently raised C$5.3 million in June 2021 through non-brokered private placement despite only seeking to raise C$4 million. As a result of this successful funding round, the company is fully equipped to extend drilling programs without financial constraints.

Opawica Explorations recently signed a service agreement with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. to assist in the exploration of its projects. The strategic partnership will maximize the chances of mineral discovery through the use of GoldSpot's proprietary technology and geoscience expertise. GoldSpot Discoveries has been granted a 0.5 percent NSR royalty on the Bazooka project and multiple royalty options on various projects.

Opawica Explorations is currently in the process of gaining permits in Quebec and prospecting the Newfoundland property. The company plans to begin drilling no later than October 2021 after sufficient geological assessments are completed on its properties.

Opawica Explorations' Company Highlights

  • Opawica Explorations is a Canadian junior mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying and acquiring gold in Quebec and Newfoundland.
  • Opawica Explorations has strategically located projects near high-yielding mines in the gold-rich and mining-friendly Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and the Rogerson structural gold corridor in Newfoundland.
  • The company has three early-stage projects including Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters which have shown promising drill and sample results for significant high-grade gold mineralization.
  • Opawica Explorations recently entered into a strategic partnership with GoldSpot Discoveries to assist in mineral exploration with its proprietary technology. GoldSpot Discoveries was granted a 0.5 percent NSR royalty on the Bazooka project and multiple royalty options on various projects as a result.
  • The fully-funded company is backed by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining industry and lead investors, Eric Sprott and GoldSpot Discoveries Corporation.

Opawica Explorations' Key Projects

Bazooka Project

The Bazooka project is located in the high-grade gold region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The property spans 1200 hectares including seven kilometres of strike length. The project is contiguous to the south-western border of Yamana Gold's Wasamac gold property that has proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold at 2.56 g/t. Additionally, the Bazooka property is directly west of the IAMGOLD Corporation option which has produced high grades in the past.

From 2003 to 2005, drilling on the Bazooka property yielded widespread gold mineralization from a few hundred ppb to as high as 316.23 g/t of gold over 1.0 m in a singular hole. In 2017, drilling and historical holes confirmed a wide gold zone extending from the west to east at 275 m deep.

The property is believed to host higher-grade gold and will be operated on in three phases. The first phase will consist of a review of drill cores to establish a more consistent lithological code. The second phase will consist of drilling to obtain additional results in the central part of the high-grade gold zone associated with the four mineralized gold zones outlined by previous workings. Lastly, the third phase will conduct a resource estimate, metallurgical testing and preparation of the resource estimate report.

Arrowhead Project

The Arrowhead project is also located in the high-grade gold region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The property is fully surrounded by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. which recently conducted a significant drilling campaign to the west and north of Arrowhead.

The Arrowhead project has a history of exploration and drilling work which includes 34.29 g/t of gold sampled in 1929. Previous drill holes on the property intercepted 40 gold-copper mineralized zones, enhancing the potential for quartz-carbonate auriferous veins associated with E-V trending on the shear zone, gold-rich VMS deposits and gold-rich polymetallic veins. Fine visible gold was seen throughout the historical drilling and on the surface including 4000 ppb of gold at 0.37 m depth.

The property is believed to host new mineralized veins as a result of previous exploration work that was conducted but the economic potential has not yet been proven.

McWatters Project

The MacWatters project is located in the Abitibi gold belt region of Quebec. The project is continuous to the Long Bars Zone Break, the Yourbeau Rouyn property and the Granada Gold property that contains a gold resource of 2.3 million ounces. The project is associated with quartz veins in deformation zones.

The property has a limited exploration history including an MMI survey, walking IP and soil sampling. Several gold showings have been identified both within and in the surrounding area including visible gold reported. Historical drill results done by Opawica Explorations include 7.79 g/t of gold over 3 metres.

The property is believed to host significant gold opportunities for the company.

Opawica Explorations' Management Team

Blake Morgan — CEO, Director

Blake Morgan has 15 years of experience in the mining industry including 10 years dedicated to the mining and natural resource sector in Australia working with Rio Tinto, BMA Metals (a subsidiary of BHP) and Santos Ltd. Gaining first-hand knowledge, culture and an understanding of mining operations, Morgan then made the move from Australia to Canada and has been instrumental in consolidating significant exploration land packages and financing their development for private resource exploration companies in British Columbia.

Sandra Wong — CFO

Sandra Wong is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 10 years of working experience with several TSX Venture Exchange- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies in the area of financial reporting and company management.

Chris Reynolds — Director

Chris Reynolds has been investing in the natural resource sector for over 10 years. Delivering solutions for corporate structure, strategy and communications for small-cap juniors, Reynolds was an instrumental part in the incubation of Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration which went public on the ASX in 2017. He started his career at Longview Capital Partners in corporate development, then worked as an investment advisor at Mackie Research. He is currently the Founder of Progenitor Metals Corp.

Owen King — Director

Owen King has 20 years of experience in the financial markets and management consulting fields. King was employed at Mackie Research as an investment advisor focusing on venture capital financings. Since 2014, King has been working with public companies in business development and assisting with capital raises and IPOs. Before this, King was a management consultant working in the high-tech industry installing auditable quality management systems in small businesses.

Philippe Harvard — Director

Philippe Harvard has been involved in the mineral exploration industry since 2008 and is one of the principals of Investissements Gema Inc., a private company engaged in the purchase and sale of mineral properties in the Province of Quebec. Harvard is also the president of TelKel, an independent telecommunications company in the province of Quebec. Harvard is also the President of Cubicule Studio, a software engineering company.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Hires Forage Drilling for Additional 5,000 Metres of Drilling on Bazooka

Opawica Hires Forage Drilling for Additional 5,000 Metres of Drilling on Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - March 10 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda to undertake an additional 5,000 metres of drilling on the Bazooka property.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Keep reading... Show less
Newfoundland Projects Return Fifty Gold Grains from Till Sampling

Newfoundland Projects Return Fifty Gold Grains from Till Sampling

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce its has received its gold grains in till results from its 2021 sampling and prospecting program on its Newfoundland projects; Chapel Island, Density, Eclipse, Mass, and Lil d'Espoir Lake.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "The Company now has a clear path for its 2022 exploration program in Newfoundland. The fifty (50) gold grains over the 121 till samples is a spectacular success rate. The eleven (11) pristine gold grains were discovered in areas that have not seen serious exploration to date."

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold in Hole Op-21-13 at Bazooka Project

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold in Hole Op-21-13 at Bazooka Project

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 7th, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on the continuing maiden diamond drilling program on the Company's Bazooka property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Keep reading... Show less
PolarX plans to grow high-grade copper resource at Caribou Dome in Alaska

PolarX plans to grow high-grade copper resource at Caribou Dome in Alaska

PolarX Limited (ASX: PXX) is pleased to advise that it has initiated a full review of the resource model and will undertake a new drilling program to grow the high-grade copper inventory at its Caribou Dome project in Alaska.

Keep reading... Show less
American West Metals

Thick intervals of shallow zinc and copper mineralisation highlightsopen pit potential at West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce thick mineralised intercepts in the third diamond drill hole completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading... Show less
copper bars

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.

After a strong 2021 that saw copper hit an all-time high in the year's second quarter, the red metal has put on an even stronger performance so far in 2022.

Coming into the year, the market watchers the Investing News Network spoke to expected elevated prices would continue, partially on the back of the growing electric vehicle story.

However, at the time experts couldn't have predicted what has become a major driver of metals prices: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent sanctions placed on the country. On March 4, copper's price per tonne for delivery in May reached US$10,910, a new all-time high.

Keep reading... Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation Copper Makes Good Cents and Many Electric Things We Need

Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation Copper Makes Good Cents and Many Electric Things We Need

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (TSE:WRN)(NYSE:WRN).

Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing the myriad of reasons why there is dramatic upward momentum in the copper market.

Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022. Accredited Investors Register here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E08388M0

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Casino Project hosts approximately 7.6 billion pounds of copper as well as 14.5 million ounces of gold, one of the largest projects of its kind held by a junior mining company.

Major Mining Operator Rio Tinto Canada made a $25.6 million dollar strategic investment to advance the company's Casino Project in the Yukon. What are the implications of this investment?

Dr. West-Sells has over 25 years experience in the mining industry. After obtaining his Ph.D. from the University of British Columbia in Metallurgical Engineering, he worked with BHP, Placer Dome, and Barrick in increasingly senior roles in Research and Development and Project Development. Dr. West-Sells has worked for Western Copper and Gold since 2006.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109577/wrn



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Source:
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Keep reading... Show less

Turquoise Hill Acknowledges Privatization Proposal Received from Rio Tinto

 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today acknowledged receipt of a non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. ("Rio Tinto"), which Rio Tinto has separately announced by press release issued earlier today, outlining its proposal to acquire the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company's minority shareholders (approximately 99 million common shares) for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share. Rio Tinto has stated that its proposal is conditional on, among other things, Turquoise Hill not raising additional equity capital, including through a rights offering, bought deal or other share placement, pending completion of the proposed transaction. The Rio Tinto proposal does not amend the terms of the amended and restated Heads of Agreement entered into by Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto on January 24, 2022 which establishes a binding funding plan for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Secures Options to Power Its Tier-one Platreef Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Mine in South Africa with Solar and LNG-Generated Electricity

Ivanhoe announces strategic equity investment in Renergen, a South African emerging energy and helium producer

Ivanhoe acquires exclusive right to negotiate an offtake agreement for electricity generated from Renergen's gas and solar hybrid-power facility

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×