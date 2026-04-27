onsemi and NIO Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Next-Generation 900V EV Platforms

Summary

onsemi is expanding its long-term collaboration with NIO to support the automaker's transition to next-generation 900V electric vehicle platforms. The partnership leverages onsemi's EliteSiC technology to improve efficiency, performance, and scalability across NIO's latest EV lineup, including models debuting at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

News Highlights

  • EliteSiC technology to enable NIO's 900V vehicle platforms, including flagship models
  • Longstanding partnership built on deep engineering and system-level collaboration
  • Multiple NIO models to be showcased at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show featuring onsemi technology

Onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) to advance next-generation electric vehicle (EV) platforms. Building on a multi-year partnership, the companies are more closely engaging to accelerate NIO's transition from 400V to 900V architectures, enabled by onsemi's latest EliteSiC enhanced M3e technology.

Delivering Real-World Gains in Range, Charging and Performance

onsemi's EliteSiC enhanced M3e technology delivers optimized switching performance through improved body diode characteristics, reducing energy losses (Eon) while maintaining strong short-circuit robustness. These advances translate into higher system output, improved thermal performance, and increased overall drivetrain efficiency. For drivers, this means:

  • More miles from every charge, by reducing energy lost as heat in the powertrain
  • Stronger, more consistent acceleration, including at highway speeds and under load
  • Shorter charging times, supported by high-voltage, fast-charging systems
  • Reliable performance over time, with power systems designed to operate under demanding conditions

Longstanding Partnership Evolves from 400V to Next-Generation Platforms

The expanded collaboration builds on a longstanding partnership, which began with onsemi's EliteSiC technology supporting NIO's 400V platforms and has evolved into a strategic, system-level alignment. Today, onsemi's EliteSiC technology underpins NIO's transition to 900V architectures, including its latest flagship SUV, the ES9, and additional models debuting at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

Executive Perspectives on Strategic Collaboration and Industry Direction

"Electrification is entering a new phase where system efficiency and scalability are paramount," said Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO of onsemi. "Our expanded collaboration with NIO demonstrates how deep engineering alignment and aligned technology roadmaps can accelerate the transition to high-voltage architectures. With our EliteSiC technology, we are enabling higher performance, improved efficiency, and faster time-to-market for next-generation EV platforms."

"NIO has consistently pushed the boundaries of intelligent electric mobility," said Alan Zeng, CEO of XPT, NIO's powertrain unit. "Our collaboration with onsemi has evolved alongside our technology roadmap—from early 400V systems to today's 900V platforms. The performance and reliability of onsemi's EliteSiC technology, combined with strong technical collaboration, are helping us deliver more efficient, high-performance vehicles to our customers worldwide."

Scaling the Next Generation of EV Technology

The companies' collaboration reflects a broader shift in the auto industry toward closer alignment between automakers and semiconductor companies, as vehicles become more power-intensive. By supporting system-level integration, onsemi is helping customers bring scalable, higher-performance electric vehicle platforms to market more quickly and efficiently while reducing development complexity and accelerating execution. This approach is becoming increasingly important as automakers transition to higher-voltage architectures and more advanced electric drive systems.

About onsemi
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies that enable electrification, energy efficiency, safety, and automation across automotive, industrial, and AI data center end-markets. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi helps customers solve complex challenges to achieve higher efficiency, improved performance, and lower system cost, while supporting a safer, cleaner, and more energy‑efficient world. The company is part of the S&P 500® index. Learn more at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

Contact:
onsemi
Michael Mullaney
michael.mullaney@onsemi.com
+1 838-289-7314


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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