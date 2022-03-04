Nickel Investing News

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

The Langmuir Nickel project is located in the Shaw Dome, a prospective nickel belt region that bears a strong resemblance to the Kambalda Dome in Western Australia that mined ~51Mt grading 3.1 percent nickel from 1968 to 2020. The Shaw Dome hosts Kambalda-style nickel sulfide mineralization occurring in ultramafic flows and sills. Eighty square kilometers of historical, favorable komatiitic units are found within EV Nickel’s property.

investingnews.com

Company Highlights


  • EV Nickel’s Langmuir Nickel project near Timmins, Ontario has a historical indicated resource in the W4 Zone of 677,000 tons at grades of 1.00 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper from 2010.
  • The project is near multiple nickel end-users, including Tesla.
  • The project also has a historical inferred resource of 171,000 tons at grades of 0.91 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper.
  • The geology found in Shaw Dome has a strong resemblance to Western Australia’s Kambalda Dome that produced ~51Mt from 1968 to 2020.
  • Inaugural drill program at the Langmuir Nickel Project produced Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66 percent Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01.

This EV Nickel profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) to receive an Investor Presentation

ev nickel nickel exploration tsxv stocks tsxv:evni Nickel Investing
EVNI:CA
ev-nickel-logo

EV Nickel


Keep reading... Show less
ev-nickel-logo

EV Nickel announces continued High-Grade Nickel Intersections from Langmuir, completing the Phase 1 Drilling

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The second half of the Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project included:
    • EV21-09 intersects 15.7 metres grading 1.14% Ni on eastern margin of W4
    • EV21-01 intersection extended to 19.5 metres grading 0.96% Ni
  • These results now confirm nickel sulphide mineralization to the east and west of the W4 Zone
  • Phase 2 drilling starts now, on additional high priority targets, full details of the plan to be released next week

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results for the full Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" or the "Property"). Building off of the first half results shared in December (see December 8, 2021 News Release), Rogue continues to identify high-grade mineralization along trend of the W4 Zone

Keep reading... Show less
asx evn

EV Nickel Announces High-Grade Nickel Intersections From Langmuir Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66% Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01
  • Very high nickel tenors ranging from 18% to >40% Ni (estimated content of nickel in 100% sulphide) associated with the W4 Zone anticipated to be reflected in concentrate grades when metallurgical testing is initiated
  • Drilling has intersected the mineralized ultramafic unit to the west of the defined boundary of the W4 zone

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" of the "Property") from the inaugural drill program with significant intersections from within and along the eastern and western boundaries of the W4 Nickel Zone

Keep reading... Show less
Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") announces the grant, under the Company's stock option plan, of 2,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options entitle the holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. 50% of the options shall vest immediately on the date of grant and remaining 50% will vest in 6 months time on September 3, 2022.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less
Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to boom, the future of nickel looks bright in the coming years, and activity in the world’s top nickel-producing countries could increase.

Demand for the commodity continues to grow, and companies and countries alike have been eager to jump on the nickel production bandwagon and make their mark with the base metal.

With that in mind, it’s worth knowing about the top nickel-producing countries. Here the Investing News Network presents the top nickel-producing countries of 2021, based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading... Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in Corazon Mining Limited (Corazon), a nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide exploration and development company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Blackstone’s initial investment of ~A$2m will earn a 14.32% interest in the common equity of Corazon (Equity Investment).

Keep reading... Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Placement And Rights Issue To Accelerate Nickel Exploration And Development Work

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (“Corazon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a firm commitment for a placement to raise $2,040,671, at $0.04/share, from Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone”) (ASX:BSX) (“Placement”).
Keep reading... Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Ore Supply Agreement Executed with SLN

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding ore supply agreement (“Agreement”) with Société Le Nickel (“SLN”),

Keep reading... Show less

Sama Resources Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Montreal, Quebec, February 28, 2022 - TheNewswire - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory acceptance, that the Company has granted an aggregate total of 2,145,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants, subject to certain vesting provisions . These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.22 per common share and will expire on February 28, 2032.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×