Investment Will Fuel Development and Launch of the Studio's Debut Title, Created by Veteran Developers Behind Beloved Franchises like Warcraft StarCraft Diablo and Guild Wars - One More Game, a new game studio built by veteran developers behind Warcraft StarCraft Diablo and Guild Wars today announced that it closed a $22 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment will further ...

- One More Game, a new game studio built by veteran developers behind Warcraft StarCraft Diablo and Guild Wars today announced that it closed a $22 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment will further empower the team in its mission to help players have more fun, beginning with its first title: Spellcraft an online competitive strategy game that aims to birth a new game genre.

Joining Lightspeed in the round are Griffin Gaming Partners and Andreessen Horowitz, who previously led the studio's seed round. Other participants include Animal Capital, Cleo Capital, and several individual investors.

"It's an energizing opportunity to build a game — and a studio — from the ground up, bringing all of the lessons we've learned and the convictions we've come to hold over our many shared years creating games," said Patrick Wyatt , co-founder and CEO of One More Game . "We're heartened to have such a distinguished and supportive team of investors who have put their faith in our team, the potential of Spellcraft , and our vision for future titles."

" Pat Wyatt and Jamie Winsor are a killer founding team as gaming establishment meets next-gen gaming, with Pat's nine years at Blizzard launching Battle.net, multiple iconic games, and then co-founding ArenaNet, and Jamie's history at Riot Games and ArenaNet," said Amy Wu of Lightspeed. "We at Lightspeed are thrilled to be part of the journey."

Since its formation in 2019, the studio has been in development on its debut title, applying its novel Alpha-driven development approach to rapidly iterate on gameplay with feedback from real players. The unannounced game has been operating as a live service with regular playtests for a small group of players since late 2020, with details and expanded playtest opportunities forthcoming.

" One More Game's vision for the evolution of competitive gaming is something that immediately resonated with the Griffin team," said Peter Levin , Managing Director of Griffin Gaming Partners. "We are elated to join them on this journey & equally excited to see the community reaction to their first game."

"The vision and depth of experience embodied by One More Game's founding team inspired us to spearhead the studio's seed round," said Jonathan Lai , general partner at Andreesen Horowitz. "Since then, they've made great progress realizing that vision and growing their team of developers, and we can't wait to see them deliver games that players love."

Players interested in joining the upcoming private Alpha Preview Event for Spellcraft can sign up to participate .

For more information, visit www.onemoregame.com and www.playspellcraft.com .

About One More Game
Founded by developers behind genre-defining franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, Magic: Arena and Guild Wars, One More Game is on a mission to help players have more fun. Started in 2020 by Patrick Wyatt and Jamie Winsor , the Seattle -based (but fully remote) studio believes that involving players early in the development process is paramount to creating ground-breaking online games. One More Game is hard at work on their debut game, Spellcraft, a new kind of strategy game where players collect and command incredible heroes from colliding worlds. To learn more, visit www.onemoregame.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5000 Games Made on No-Code Gaming Platform Breshna, Followed By Beta Launch

Blockchain gaming company GRID launches the beta version of its no-code gaming platform Breshna.io on April 15, 2022 . GRID aims to disrupt the video games industry by operating at the intersection of no-code, content creation and web3 video games. Breshna empowers users to create, share and monetize their own web3 games that not only have immense entertainment value but also facilitate purposeful communication.

As of April 13, 2022 , the Alpha (web2) version of the platform has garnered 14k+ website visits and 1725 registered game makers who have created 5189 video games without any marketing spend. Over the past 5 months, the platform has seen global expansion, with users from more than 84 countries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Meeting Expectations + Business Games Partnership Provides Game-Based Learning Programs to Enhance Employee Recruitment, Retention, and Training

North American companies can now access proven programs for employee onboarding, DEI, and skills-based training

- With the U.S. experiencing the lowest unemployment levels since 1969 and reporting near-record levels of job openings, companies are facing a challenge attracting, retaining, and upskilling talent. To address this need, Meeting Expectations + Business Games is now providing proven game-based learning experiences to North American corporations. Through these programs, employers use proven and customizable learning modules to enhance employee engagement and skills and better compete for talent.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pixelworks Becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner to Improve Visual Display for Mobile Gaming

The Pixelworks Rendering Accelerator Enables Unity Developers to Reach a New Standard for Silky-Smooth Mobile Gaming Experience

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner ("VSP"). This means that Unity has vetted the Pixelworks SDK and ensured that it is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE TALKSHOW "GAMEFI - THE REVOLUTION IN GAMING INDUSTRY" HAS ENDED SUCCESSFULLY

THE INSIGHTFUL TALKSHOW CATCHING THE COMMUNITY'S ATTENTION

Recently, the talk show "GameFi - the Revolution in Gaming industry" took place at 7:30 (UTC) on April 16 broadcast live globally on Facebook and YouTube platforms, has ended with many highlights.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE LAUNCHES GAMING COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP WITH RIVAL

Online gaming community to enable PFL fans to participate, compete, and engage in competitions of popular video game titles

PFL MMA Regular Season kicks off on April 20 to more than 160 countries

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

