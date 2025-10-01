Omai Gold Mines Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Private Placement to $40 Million

Omai Gold Mines Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Private Placement to $40 Million

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG,OTC:OMGGF) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, due to investor demand, the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. ("Paradigm"), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), have agreed to increase the size of the Company's previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the "Offering"). Under the amended Offering, 34,783,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") are to be issued at $1.15 per Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $40,000,450. In connection with the upsize of the Offering, the Company and Paradigm have also agreed that the previously announced Underwriters' Option (as such term is defined in the press release of the Company dated September 30, 2025) shall no longer apply to the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development, and general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a fee of 5.5% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Shares (the "Underwriters' Fee"). The Company will have the right to include a list of subscribers to purchase up to C$1,500,000 of the Shares at the Issue Price under the Offering (the "President's List"). The Underwriters will receive a reduced Underwriters' Fee of 3% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Shares to the President's List.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 21, 2025, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada, in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities of 1933, as amended, and in such other jurisdictions as may be mutually agreed upon by the Underwriters and the Company. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on rapidly expanding the two orogenic gold deposits at its 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in mining-friendly Guyana, South America. The Company has established the Omai Gold Project as one of the fastest growing and well-endowed gold camps in the prolific Guiana Shield greenstone belt. In February 2024 the Company announced an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("MRE"), followed by the announcement of an initial baseline Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), both reported in an NI 43-101 Report filed in April 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. The 2024 PEA contemplated an open pit-only development scenario and included only 45% of the Omai Gold Project MRE. The Company announced an updated, significantly increased Mineral Resource Estimate on August 25, 2025 and is commencing the preparation of an updated PEA that is expected in early 2026. Four drills are currently active on the property: at Wenot the focus is to optimize the upcoming PEA, to further test the limits of the deposit, including both east and west, and to upgrade some of the large Inferred Resource to Indicated. Additional drilling will explore certain known gold occurrences for possible near surface higher-grade satellite deposits.

The Omai Gold Mine produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1993 to 20052, ceasing operations when gold was below US$400 per ounce. The Omai site significantly benefits from existing infrastructure and will soon be connected to the two largest cities in Guyana, Georgetown and Linden, via paved road.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 21, 2024 "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. (An updated MRE was announced in a news release dated August 25, 2025 and the NI 43-101 Technical Report will be filed shortly).

2 Past production at the Omai Mine (1993-2005) is summarized in several Cambior Inc. documents available on SEDARplus.ca, including March 31, 2006 AIF and news release August 3, 2006.

Elaine Ellingham P.Geo. is a Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is a director and officer of the Company and is not considered to be independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact:

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo.
President & CEO
elaine@omaigoldmines.com
+1.416.473.5351

Petra Decher, CA, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
pdecher@omaigoldmines.com
+1.416.565.2830

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "seeks", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "targets" and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will" "could", "would", "should" or "might", "be taken", "occur" or "be achieved." FLI herein includes, but is not limited to, the terms and conditions of the Offering, anticipated regulatory approvals in connection with the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, stated use of proceeds of the Offering, statements regarding the results of the Omai PEA and timing for an updated PEA, as well as the upgraded mineral resource estimate for the Omai Gold Mine.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. For additional information with respect to these and risks, assumptions, and other factors that may affect the FLI made in this press release concerning the Company, please refer to the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the most recent management discussion and analysis of the Company, which is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. FLI is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The FLI contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as at the date of the applicable document only and, accordingly, are subject to change after such dates. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any FLI or the foregoing list of risks, assumptions or other factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268746

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Omai Gold MinesTSXV:OMGGold Investing
OMG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Omai Gold Mines

Omai Gold Mines

Overview

Base and precious metals mining make up a significant portion of Guyana’s economy. The country’s mineral heritage not only includes high-quality copper, iron and nickel occurrences but well-known deposits of gold, bauxite and diamonds. Leveraging Guyana’s pro-mining government and the country’s stable Mining Act, resource companies operating in the country could offer investors significant returns.

Omai Gold Mines’ Company Highlights

  • Omai Gold Mines is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the highly prospective high-grade Omai gold mine in Guyana. This asset was once Guyana’s largest gold mine, producing 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1992 to 2006.
  • The company currently has 100 percent interest in Omai, which was granted by Guyana’s government. This grant offers fast-tracked development and drilling potential.
  • The Omai asset includes two open pits: the main Fennell pit and the Wenot pit. Omai Gold Mines expects to engage in productive exploration and advance drilling campaigns starting in 2021.
  • Omai Gold Mines is also owns the high-quality Grenfell property in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario, Canada. The limited exploration history poses exciting gold discovery possibilities for the company.
  • The company presently has just under 200 million shares issued, and strategic shareholders that include Silvercorp Metals at 15.1 percent, Sandstorm Gold Royalties at 9.9 percent and Gold Spot Discoveries at 3 percent.
Get access to more exclusive Gold Stock profiles here.

Rebuilding the Success of the Historic Omai Gold Mine in Guyana

Omai Gold Completes Phase 1 Drilling, Commences Phase 2 with Two Drills and Continues to Report Strong Results

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the initial 5,000 metre drilling program on its Omai project in Guyana has been completed and a Phase 2 exploration program is underway with two drills.  A total of seventeen (17) diamond drill holes totalling 7,323 metres have been completed to date this year.  Highlights from recent drilling include: 19 metres (m) grading 6.92 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au"), 16 m of 2.2 gpt Au, 1.5 m of 56.0 gpt Au and 12.0 m of 2.12 gpt.

Twelve of the completed holes tested beneath the past producing Wenot pit, all of which confirmed that the Wenot Shear Corridor and the associated gold mineralization, extend to depths of at least 100 to 250 m below the past-producing pit. The Wenot pit produced approximately 1.4 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.5 gpt Au between 1993 and 2002 1 .  Mineralization is hosted within the 200- to 350-metre wide shear corridor that extends the full 1.7 kilometre length of the pit and along strike.  The pit was mined to a maximum depth of 200 metres.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Omai Gold Mines To Present At Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day IV ("VID IV") June 8-10, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer of Omai Gold Mines, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 1:00pm EST, June 10, 2021. VID IV is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID IV, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Omai Gold Mines Corp. to Present at Virtual Investor Day III - February 17-18, 2021

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day III ("VID III") on February 17-18, 2021, hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Mario Stifano, CEO and Director of Omai, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 2:30 pm EST, February 18, 2021. VID III is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID III, please visit https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere2/series_summit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Keep reading...Show less
White arrow on red background indicating stock market decline.

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG,OTC:JGLDF) shares sank at the start of the week after the Vancouver-based junior miner announced that its five-year strategic alliance with Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) will come to an end on October 31, 2025.

Established in February 2020, the partnership aimed to explore, develop, and potentially mine gold deposits across Japan that could meet the scale of Tier 1 or Tier 2 assets.

Over the life of the deal, Barrick invested about C$23.2 million (US$17.4 million) to fund geochemical and geophysical surveys across Japan Gold’s 3,000-square-kilometre portfolio and support limited scout drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Mini shopping cart filled with gold bars on wooden surface.

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) President and CEO Benoit La Salle is calling fake news on Blue Orca Capital's claim that the company has inflated its silver resource with "phantom ounces."

On September 25, investment advisory firm Blue Orca published a short-seller report alleging resource inflation on the part of Aya. The mid-tier precious metals producer is one of the main mine operators in Morocco.

Its assets include the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic project.

Keep reading...Show less
Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Trapper Gold Target this season. Drilling at the Trapper Target has been completed for the season. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes. Assays are pending for the remaining 18 holes with visible gold having been identified in several of these remaining holes. The zone remains open for expansion.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GR Silver Mining

GR Silver Mining Announces Enhancement of Corporate Leadership Team

GR Silver Mining Ltd. (" GR Silver Mining " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GRSL,OTC:GRSLF) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE)

In alignment with GR Silver Mining's growth strategy, GR Silver Mining is pleased to announce the nomination of Daniel Schieber as Vice President of Corporate Development & Corporate Relations, to foster existing and new relationships with shareholders and implement corporate development marketing planning under the leadership of Marcio Fonseca .

Daniel Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. During this time, the fund grew from 3M EUR under management to 240M EUR , becoming the best performing Gold/Silver fund in Germany . Mr Schieber has 15+ years of experience in the capital markets associated with successful mining ventures particularly in the precious metals sector. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350M in mining financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. He has recently pivoted to Canadian-investment vehicle Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with emphasis on gold and silver. Daniel Schieber currently serves on the board of directors and is CEO of American Copper Development Corp.

Marcio Fonseca comments: "Daniel brings 20 years of experience in raising capital and has already played a pivotal role in the recent re-capitalization of GR Silver Mining. His continued contributions will be instrumental as the Company advances to the next stage of growth in Mexico , driven by an active drilling program and a series of strategic initiatives supporting the development of the Plomosas Project."

Daniel Schieber Comments: "GR Silver Mining has reached a pivotal turning point—fully funded, debt-free, and ready to seize the opportunities of a strengthening silver market. Together with GR Silver Mining's team, I am committed to transforming the Company into a successful enterprise, driven by substantial resource growth and a bold vision for long-term value creation."

About the Plomosas Project
The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver discovery in the San Marcial SE Area, is progressing in 2025 as an emerging high-grade silver district located in southwestern edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Sinaloa, Mexico . The Plomosas Project, covering 7,823 ha, including the historical Plomosas Underground mine. benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits associated with past-producing mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization, hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where step-out drilling is underway in 2025, aiming for continuous resource growth. At the historical Plomosas Mine, where Grupo Mexico operated the underground mine from 1985 to 2000, exploration, underground sampling and metallurgical programs are being conducted to support future decisions regarding the implementation of a Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program

About GR Silver Mining Ltd .
GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico -focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico . GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.
Márcio Fonseca, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c1452.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration