Olympio to Acquire Canadian Copper-Gold Project on Prolific Cadillac Break

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio to Acquire Canadian Copper-Gold Project on Prolific Cadillac Break

Dufay Cu-Au Project, Quebec

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) (Olympio or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option to acquire 80% of the highly prospective Dufay Cu-Au Project on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the ‘Cadillac Break’ (Dufay Option), in Canada.

Highlights

  • Option to acquire 80% of the Dufay Copper-Gold Project from private vendors
  • Located on the Cadillac Break, a regional structure associated with world class gold and copper mineralisation (>110 Moz Au1)
  • Outcropping copper sulphides with numerous high grade rockchips up to 7.7% Cu
  • 60km2 of tenure, covering 10km of strike of the Cadillac Break
  • Multiple large Au-Cu mineral resources within 5km (Kerr-Addison2 >11Moz, Galloway3 >1.4 Moz)
  • 35km west of world class Rouyn-Noranda Cu-Au province (VMS) and Horne Copper Smelter (Glencore)
  • Excellent road and rail infrastructure with year round access
  • Untested high priority IP anomaly (>1.2km) adjacent to syenite porphyry
  • Underexplored property with no drilling since the 1980s
  • Drilling approvals underway with drilling planned for January 2025
  • Option represents a low cost strategic addition for Olympio
Olympio’s Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:

“The Dufay Project offers Olympio significant strike exposure to one of the world’s premier mineralised structures, the famed Cadillac Break. The Project offers a range of underexplored exploration targets, including high-grade copper showings that have never been drilled and compelling porphyry Cu-Au geophysical targets that remain untested.

“The Project is adjacent to numerous large gold-copper mineral resources, with a major highway through the project directly to the Rouyn-Noranda copper smelter 35km to the east. The Project has significant potential to host porphyry Cu-Au mineralisation, with exploration drilling planned to commence during the upcoming Canadian winter field season.”

This terrane bounding structure is associated with world class endowments of VMS and orogenic gold and copper mineralisation1. The Project is located 35km west of the Rouyn-Noranda mining centre and copper smelter in southwest Québec (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

Figure 1 Rock chip sampling and IP geophysical survey over 1VD regional magnetics

The Dufay Project contains numerous historical showings of chalcopyrite-rich quartz veining, including the Chevrier working (refer Figure 1 and Figure 2), which was mined briefly in the late 1920s. There has been limited drilling on the Property, with the majority of holes drilled pre-1945 and no drilling for the last 36 years.

Numerous high grade copper rock chips samples across many prospect locations within the tenure, including up to 7.66% at the Papitose Prospect and up to 6.78% at the Chevrier Prospect (Figure 1, Table 1).

Table 1 Copper results of selected rock chip samples (See Table 2 attached for full summary of sampling)

There are numerous elongated exposures of syenite porphyry mapped in the Dufay Project (Figure 1). The Dufay Project syenite occurs <4km south of the Renault Bay Syenite, which is directly associated with the >1.4 Moz Au-equivalent Galloway Project 4km to the north3 (Fokus Minerals) (Figure 2). An Induced Polarisation (IP) ground survey over the area was completed in 20114, and recorded a large (>1200m long), high conductivity anomaly typical of copper sulphide mineralization immediately adjacent to the syenite porphyry. Importantly, this compelling copper target has never been drilled.

The extensive IP anomaly, the Chevrier Prospect and the Papitose Prospect are immediate priority drill targets with the approvals process already underway for drilling planned to start in January 2025.

Figure 2 Dufay Project local mineralisation context. Hendricks drill intercept source5

Figure 3 Copper and Gold mineralisation along the Cadillac Break, southern Abitibi Sub-Province

Figure 4 Dufay Project Location

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The Dufay Copper-Gold Project is located immediately south of the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, or the Cadillac Break, a major crustal discontinuity separating the Archean Abitibi Greenstone sub-province to the north from the Pontiac sub-province to the south.

The gold endowment of the orogenic deposits located along the Cadillac Break totals approximately 111 Moz1. Multiple >1Moz gold projects occur within 5km of the Dufay Project , including Kerr-Addison (11 Moz2) and the recently increased Galloway Au-Cu mineral resource (Fokus Minerals, >1.4 Moz Au-equivalent3) (Refer Figure 2 and Figure 3). The Pontiac Sub-Province sediments host numerous gold mineral resources peripheral to the Cadillac Break, including the nearby Granada mineral resource (>1.0Moz)6 and the >10Moz Malartic deposit7.

The Cadillac Break is also linked to the Noranda Volcanic Complex, which hosts numerous VMS deposits (Cu-Au-Zn-Ag) including the Horne deposit (>1Mt Cu, 0.5Mt Ag, 9Moz Au production8; Refer Figure 3).

The Project is highly prospective for porphyry Au-Cu mineralisation and shear-hosted quartz- carbonate-pyrite lode gold mineralisation. The nearby Galloway gold deposit (<4 km to the north, Fokus Minerals) is strongly associated with a syenite intrusive, similar to those mapped within the Dufay tenure.

Dufay hosts numerous quartz vein-sulphide hosted copper-gold-silver prospects with strike extents to hundreds of metres. The Archaean host geology includes a wide variety of rock types, including metasediments, ultramafic talc-chlorite schists, porphyry/syenite, felsic to intermediate intrusives and gneisses, and Proterozoic dolerite dykes. Disseminated chalcopyrite mineralisation is widespread in selected areas examined by Olympio to-date, suggestive of a large pervasive mineralising system.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Olympio Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:olybase metalscoppercopper investinggoldgold investingprecious metalsresource
The Conversation (0)

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") announces it has filed the Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project related to the initial National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate previously announced on October 2, 2024.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Maiden Measured Resource for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce a substantial and high-grade maiden Measured Resource estimate for its flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located about 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. Impact has the right to earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Ltd, owner of the Lake Hope project, via an incorporated joint venture by completing a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) currently in progress (Figure 1 and ASX Release 21st March 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals Limited

PAM Secures A$35 Million Capital Commitment Agreement Commitment Positions PAM to Deliver Significant Project Outcomes Company to be re-named Flagship Minerals Limited

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer, Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (“PAM” or ”the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding Capital Commitment Agreement (“Facility”) with New York based Global Emerging Markets Group for a 4 year $35 million equity investment commitment, providing PAM with a reliable source of equity funding to see it through to JORC Resource and Pre-Feasibility at its Rosario Copper and Tama Atacama Lithium projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canterra Surges 150 Percent on High Grades from Surface

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 2.63 percent on the week to close at 591.22 on Friday (November 8). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 0.43 percent to 24,890.68 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) climbed 1.24 percent to 146.64.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released October’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday (November 13), with figures showing that inflation has stalled. While the numbers were in line with analysts' expectations, all items CPI was up 0.2 percent month-over-month for the fourth consecutive month following a decline of 0.1 percent in June.

Keep reading...Show less
Vehicles at mine site.

Gunnison Releases PEA for Arizona Copper Project, Plans for Open-pit, Heap-leach Operation

Gunnison Copper (TSX:GCU,OTCQB:EXMGF) is shifting its development strategy for the Gunnison copper project in Arizona, US, laying out plans for a conventional open-pit and heap-leach operation.

In a preliminary economic assessment (PEA), released on Thursday (November 14), the company explains that it is targeting the production of finished copper cathode for domestic consumption.

The PEA outlines an after-tax net present value of US$1.3 billion at an 8 percent discount, and an internal rate of return of 20.9 percent based on a long-term copper price of US$4.10 per pound.

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag with shipping containers and stock charts.

Will China's US$1.4 Trillion Debt Relief Package be a Tailwind for Copper Demand?

In a move to address its growing financial woes, China has announced a sweeping five year, 10 trillion yuan (US$1.4 trillion) package aimed at alleviating the growing burden of local government debt.

The plan, unveiled by Finance Minister Lan Fo’an, seeks to address the substantial hidden debt that many local governments have accumulated, exacerbated by an economic slowdown and real estate market instability.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Related News

Gold Investing

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Gold Investing

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

×