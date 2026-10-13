Oklo to Advance Groves 2 Forge as Part of U.S. Department of Energy's Nuclear Energy Launch Pad Selection

- U.S. Department of Energy's National Reactor Innovation Center picks 12 developers on 13 new projects to take part in the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad initiative.
- Oklo plans to build on the rapid deployment of the Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas with Groves 2 Forge, an isotope production and processing pilot facility.
- Groves 2 Forge to initially focus on producing lutetium-177, an isotope used in targeted cancer treatments.
- Oklo plans to transition Groves 2 Forge from pilot operations to commercial-scale isotope production with the appropriate U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission licenses for commercial operation.
Oklo Inc. (NYSE: Oklo) ("Oklo" or "the Company"), an advanced nuclear technology company, today announced it would advance the Groves isotope production facility (Groves 2 Forge) as part of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) Nuclear Energy Launch Pad initiative. Through the initiative, Oklo's Groves 2 Forge will build on the demonstration experience from Oklo's Groves Isotope Test Reactor while including capabilities to produce, process, and purify critical isotopes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013878419/en/
Oklo's Groves isotope production facility (Groves 2 Forge) will build on the demonstration experience from the Groves Isotope Test Reactor. (Image: Oklo)
Groves 2 Forge is planned to integrate historical fragmented parts of the isotope value chain, specifically reactor irradiation with hot-cell processing capabilities, including isotope separation, product recovery, packaging, and transportation. Its focus will be on lutetium-177 and other therapeutic isotopes for use in manufacturing radiopharmaceutical treatments.
DOE and NRIC selected 12 developers across 13 projects to take part in the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad initiative which builds on the momentum of DOE's Reactor Pilot Program (RPP) and offers a streamlined pathway for domestic reactor development and nuclear fuel cycle advancements. Under DOE authorization and as part of the RPP, Oklo brought the Groves Isotope Test Reactor from greenfield to criticality in less than a year, the first RPP project to do so on private land.
"Groves showed how quickly a new reactor could be built and brought to criticality through close collaboration between the private sector and DOE," said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. "Groves 2 Forge will build directly on that foundation by adding the capabilities needed to irradiate target materials and process and prepare valuable isotopes."
Through the Launch Pad initiative, Oklo plans to integrate isotope irradiation and processing capabilities at Groves 2 Forge, prepare isotope products and generate operating experience needed to support a transition to commercial-scale isotope production with the appropriate licenses.
"Oklo's experience with the Groves Isotope Test Reactor under DOE's Reactor Pilot Program demonstrates how private developers can advance nuclear projects forward safely and efficiently under DOE authorization," said Chimi Zacot, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Reactors. "Through the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, we look forward to supporting Oklo as it builds on that progress with Groves 2 and advances integrated isotope production and processing capabilities."
Many critical isotopes used in cancer treatment, industrial inspection, scientific research, space exploration and national security are currently supplied through aging or foreign facilities, while short-lived medical isotopes can lose useful activity during transportation. Oklo's work at Groves and Groves 2 aims to expand U.S. production and processing capacity to reduce supply chain risk, bring production close to customers, and support growing demand for isotopes across essential industries.
About Oklo Inc. : Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that express Oklo's opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." The words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continue," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "goal," "would," "commit," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.
As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo's future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo's powerhouses, fuel fabrication and fuel recycling facilities, and radioisotope production activities; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels (including recycled fuels) at acceptable costs and under acceptable timelines; risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013878419/en/
Media and Communications for Oklo:
Bonita Chester, Head of Communications and Media at media@oklo.com
Investor Contact:
Sam Doane, Senior Director of Investor Relations at investors@oklo.com