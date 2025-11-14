Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, held November 13 th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 18 th .
November 13 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|OMV AG
|(OTCQX: OMVKY | VIE: OMV)
|Valeura Energy Inc.
|(OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE)
|Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.
|(OTCQX: RECAF | TSXV: RECO)
|Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
|(OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME)
|Meren Energy Inc.
|(OTCQX: MRNFF | TSX: MER)
|Kolibri Global Energy Inc.
|(NASDAQ: KGEI | TSX: KEI)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
