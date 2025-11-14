Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, held November 13 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 18 th .

Please schedule 1x1 meetings here

November 13 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
OMV AG (OTCQX: OMVKY | VIE: OMV)
Valeura Energy Inc. (OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE)
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (OTCQX: RECAF | TSXV: RECO)
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME)
Meren Energy Inc. (OTCQX: MRNFF | TSX: MER)
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: KGEI | TSX: KEI)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Valeura EnergyVLE:CCTSX:VLEOil and Gas Investing
VLE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Valeura Energy

Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 12, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that it has entered into a service agreement with Departures Capital Inc. (" Departures Capital ") was signed November 3 2025 and is effective... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - November 12, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 12 novembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy: Fueling Innovation

Keep Reading...
VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

Angkor Resources (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) (OTCQB: ANKOF Angkor is making moves across both the mineral and energy sectors. With three milestones on deck-including expanded oil production in Alberta and copper-gold assay results from Cambodia-Angkor is building value across borders, driven by a... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 5, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the results of our North Bokor seismic program leading to the confirmation of a third anticlinal dome structure buried under the flat valley... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari

Related News

gold investing

China’s Gold Market Enters Turbulent Transition as New VAT Rules Take Effect

graphite investing

India Overhauls Mineral Royalties to Boost Domestic Mining

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine

Base Metals Investing

Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt