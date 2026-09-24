Office of the President of the Republic of Paraguay and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announce $200 Million Investment in Sustainable Forestry in Paraguay

- At this week's Paraguay Investment Forum NYC 2026, the Office of the President of the Republic of Paraguay and J.P. Morgan Natural Capital announced an investment of approximately USD 200 million to develop a large-scale sustainable forestry platform in Paraguay.
The initiative is being developed in partnership with Grupo Robinson, a Paraguayan business group with a strong track record in the agricultural and forestry sectors. Grupo Robinson will contribute local knowledge, production expertise, and a long-term vision for the sustainable development of the sector.
The investment focuses on establishing commercial forests, advancing native forest restoration, and creating long-term value through the sustainable production of high-quality timber, carbon credits, and wood-products.
The partners have a long-term vision: to advance Paraguay's industrialization by processing timber locally, adding value at the source, and producing finished products for domestic and export markets. Capital deployment is expected to begin in early 2027, marking the start of an investment intended to deliver significant regional and economic benefits.
The initiative is expected to support broader regionalized development, create quality employment in rural areas, and strengthen local communities by combining international capital, Paraguayan capabilities, and the sustainable use of natural resources.
"This announcement reflects Paraguay's commitment to creating quality opportunities outside our major cities—building stronger rural communities while stewarding our natural resources responsibly," said Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay. "We welcome long-term partners who invest with a focus on sustainable development, job creation, and adding value in Paraguay."
"This investment in Paraguay is a compelling opportunity to build a scalable, long-term forestry platform grounded in sustainable resource management and rural development," said Angela Davis, CEO of J.P. Morgan Natural Capital. "We are pleased to partner with Grupo Robinson on bringing this impactful initiative to life."
About J.P. Morgan Natural Capital
J.P. Morgan Natural Capital is a leading global investment manager focused on forestland and nature-based assets. With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the firm manages more than 1.5 million acres across three continents and oversees 11 billion in assets under supervision for institutional investors. The team is supported by approximately 150 employees located across 15 U.S. states, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. In March 2025, J.P. Morgan Natural Capital closed its Forest & Climate Solutions Fund II, raising $1.5 billion, successfully closing the industry's largest forestry fund to date. Including separate account mandates, total capital raised for the strategy reached $2.3 billion.
J.P. Morgan Natural Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's $326B alternative investment business.
About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.6 trillion (as of 06/30/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
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SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management