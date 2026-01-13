Ocugen to Host Webcast on Thursday, January 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss OCU410 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data

Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast with KOLs and Ocugen executive leadership to discuss data from the first half of patients completing one year since treatment in the OCU410 Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Study investigators leading the webcast include:

  • Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
  • Jay Chhablani, MD, Vitreo-Retina Specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Eye Center
  • Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Professor of Ophthalmology, Director of CME-Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine

Attendees are invited to participate on the call using the following details:

Dial-in Numbers: (800) 715-9871 for U.S. callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers
Conference ID: 7783588
Webcast: Available on the events section of the Ocugen investor site

A replay of the call and archived webcast will be available following the event on the Ocugen investor site.

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen's modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Tiffany Hamilton
AVP, Head of Communications
Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com


