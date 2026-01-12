Ocugen Announces Publication of Phase 1 GARDian1 Trial Results for OCU410ST Modifier Gene Therapy

  • Study supports favorable safety and tolerability profile and clinically meaningful functional and structural benefits in Stargardt disease patients

Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced the publication of positive Phase 1 GARDian1 trial results for OCU410ST, its novel modifier gene therapy for Stargardt disease, in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Eye—published by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists.

The publication, A novel modifier gene therapy to treat Stargardt disease: Phase 1 GARDian1 Trial Insights, was authored by Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine; Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, Professor of Ophthalmology, Director of CME-Ophthalmology, Duke University School of Medicine; Benjamin A. Bakall, MD, PhD. Associated Retina Consultants, President and Founder, Retina Research Foundation of America, Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Arizona College of Medicine; and Ocugen researchers Dr. Murthy Chavali and Dr. Huma Qamar. The publication reports comprehensive 12-month safety, tolerability, and exploratory efficacy data from the first-in-human Phase 1 trial evaluating OCU410ST in patients with early to advanced Stargardt disease.

The Phase 1 GARDian1 trial demonstrated robust efficacy and safety outcomes supporting the clinical development of OCU410ST:

Key Findings include:

  • Among six patients with gradable Fundus Auto Fluorescence images, atrophic lesion growth was reduced by 54% (0.55 ± 0.27 mm²) in treated eyes, compared to untreated fellow eyes (1.19 ± 0.31 mm²) over 12 months​
  • Lesion expansion was 50% slower (0.10 ± 0.039 mm/year) in treated eyes versus untreated eyes (0.19 ± 0.026 mm/year), below published natural history rates​ (0.14–0.18 mm/year)
  • Among six BCVA-evaluable patients without confounders, treated eyes gained +6 letters in BCVA (+4.5 letters) compared to a −1.5 letter decline in untreated fellow eyes at 12​ months
  • 100% of treated eyes either stabilized (±4 letters) or improved (≥5 letters) in visual acuity​
  • No drug-related serious adverse events or adverse events of special interest were observed​

Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration, affecting more than 100,000 people in the United States and Europe combined. The disease is characterized by progressive central vision loss due to photoreceptor degeneration caused by toxic lipofuscin accumulation in the retinal pigment epithelium. Currently, no approved treatment exists for this devastating condition, representing a critical unmet medical need.

"This publication in Eye validates the scientific approach and clinical promise of OCU410ST as a modifier gene therapy for Stargardt disease," said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen. "The Phase 1 GARDian1 trial demonstrated convergent functional and structural benefits. This represents a paradigm shift from any other approaches, including oral or mutation-constrained replacement approaches, to an agnostic modification strategy that can potentially benefit patients regardless of their underlying ABCA4 mutation with a potential single gene therapy for life. These results provide important support for our ongoing Phase 2/3 GARDian3 trial."

"The consistent benefits observed across both structural and functional endpoints including slowing atrophic lesion progression and stabilization or improvement in visual acuity highlight the potential of this modifier gene therapy platform approach to transform treatment outcomes for patients with Stargardt disease, who currently have no disease-modifying options available," said Dr. Arshad M. Khanani, lead author of the publication, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, and Ocugen Scientific Advisory Board member. "I am looking forward to the data read out from the ongoing Phase 2/3 GARDian3 trial."

The Phase 2/3 GARDian3 trial is progressing ahead of schedule with anticipated enrollment completion in the first quarter of 2026. The Company remains positioned for Biologics License Application (BLA) filing in the first half of 2027, aligned with its strategy to advance three regulatory submissions in three years.

About OCU410ST
OCU410ST utilizes an AAV5 delivery platform to deliver the RORA (RAR-Related Orphan Receptor A) gene to the retina. By restoring nuclear hormone receptor signaling, OCU410ST addresses pathophysiological pathways linked to Stargardt disease, including lipofuscin formation, oxidative stress, complement activation, inflammation, and photoreceptor survival networks independent of the underlying ABCA4 genotype.

About Stargardt Disease
Stargardt disease type 1 is a genetic eye disorder caused by biallelic mutations in the ABCA4 gene. The condition leads to progressive macular degeneration, with onset typically occurring during childhood or adolescence. Affected patients experience progressive central vision loss while peripheral vision is usually preserved. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for this orphan indication.

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies to address major blindness diseases and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including, but not limited to, the risks that preliminary, interim and top-line clinical trial results may not be indicative of, and may differ from, final clinical data; the ability of OCU410ST to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical, preclinical or previous clinical study data; that unfavorable new clinical trial data may emerge in ongoing clinical trials or through further analyses of existing clinical trial data; that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials; and that that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Tiffany Hamilton
AVP, Head of Communications
Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OcugenOCGNNASDAQ:OCGNLife Science Investing
OCGN
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

CHARBONE Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing of $3.1M

CHARBONE annonce la cloture d'un placement prive sans intermediaire de 3,1 M$

Related News

rare earth investing

Pentagon Deal Seeks to Create First US Large-Scale Gallium Facility

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing of $3.1M

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE annonce la cloture d'un placement prive sans intermediaire de 3,1 M$

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project