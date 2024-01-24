Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Signs Agreement for Acquisition of Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne Region of WA

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals Lithium, Nickel, PGM’s and gold, is pleased to report that it has signed a binding but conditional agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in Byro Mining Pty Ltd (“Byro”), the owner of the Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, from the shareholders of Byro.

Highlights

  • Octava has signed a binding conditional agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of Byro Mining Pty Ltd, which holds the Byro sedimentary REE and Li project.
  • Low-cost entry into potential new source of critical minerals.
  • Previous exploration suggests a possible large-scale REE / Li deposit with potential for additional critical minerals.
    • GSWA soil sampling identified widespread anomalous halo of REO (Ce, La, Sc & Y only) & Li2O over 40km of strike length.
    • Historic drilling over 25km of strike show thick intersections (>90m) of anomalous REE and lithium in black shale.
  • Octava will commence material characterisation and extraction studies of critical minerals on existing samples.
Octava’s Managing Director Bevan Wakelam stated,” We are pleased to have secured an agreement to acquire this project. Previous work has identified the Permian black shales of the Byro sub basin to be metalliferous, with anomalous REE & lithium that is laterally extensive and over large thicknesses in historic drilling.

With a low-cost entry point into this highly prospective project, Octava will investigate the potential for Australia’s first, large scale sedimentary deposit of REE & lithium. Metal extraction from black shales is a proven, low-cost technology and we will immediately get to work on material characterisation and initial mineral extraction testwork and further drilling.”

About the Byro Project

The Byro Project is located on the Byro Plains of the Gascoyne Region, Western Australia, 220km south-east of Carnarvon and 650 km north of Perth. It consists of two granted Exploration Licences – E 09/2673 and E 09/2674 – totalling 798 km2. The Byro Project also has Native Title agreements in place. Nearby infrastructure includes accessibility to a commercial port (Geraldton) and power from the NW gas pipeline and future potential access to Western Australian government proposed green energy sites.

Figure 1. Project location map & Byro tenements.

The Byro project lies at the centre of the Byro Sub-basin of the Carnarvon Basin. The sub-basin is Permo-Carboniferous and is approximately 100km by 150km in size and up to 3km in depth. The basin is bound to the east by the Precambrian Yilgarn Craton margin, and to the west by extensions of the Darling Fault. The Permian period is well known for the development of extensive hydrothermal activity, with SEDEX / sediment-hosted polymetallic deposits best known in Europe (Kupfershiefer, Poland and Germany).

GSWA regional soil sampling (4km by 4km sample spacing) identified large anomalous halos of REO up to 540ppm & Li2O up to 180ppm over 40km in strike length and 20km wide. (see Figure 2 below). The tenement area also contains five wide-spaced historic RC drillholes over a ~ 25km strike length and four ~ 1.5km spaced, historic petroleum boreholes (see Figure 1 above).

The historic assay results from the 5 RC drillholes have shown anomalous lithium (200 - 430 ppm Li2O) over large thickness (30 to 90m thick; see table 1A in JORC table in Appendix 2) and are from near surface. Selected drill cutting samples from the petroleum wells North Ballythana Core holes 1 to 4 (stored in the GSWA core Library in Perth) have also been geochemically analysed, returning similar anomalous lithium grades. The sampling has also identified anomalous REE, with samples > 500 ppm TREO and > 600 ppm V205 (see table 2A and 2B in and JORC table in Appendix 2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Octava Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Atlantic Lithium

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Atlantic Lithium welcomes Ghana’s sovereign minerals wealth fund, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”), onto its shareholder register following the completion of MIIF’s US$5m Subscription, part of its total US$32.9m Strategic Investment to support the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that, in line with the non-binding Heads of Terms (“Strategic Investment”) announced on 8 September 2023, the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana (“MIIF”) has completed a subscription for 19,245,574 Atlantic Lithium shares (“Subscription”) at a price of US$0.2598 (A$0.39 / £0.20) per share (“Subscription Shares”), for a value of US$5 million (A$7.60m / £3.93m).

Keep reading...Show less

Arcadium Lithium Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's investor relations website at: https:ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

Arcadium Lithium (PRNewsfoto/Arcadium Lithium PLC,Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET ( 6:00 a.m. AWST, 9:00 a.m. AEDT on Friday, February 23 , 2024) that is open to the public via Internet broadcast.

Internet broadcast: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com/investors/financials-and-filings .

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:
Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780
phoebe.lee@allkem.co

Media:
Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702
karen.vizental@allkem.co

Address:
Arcadium Lithium plc
Suite 12, Gateway Hub
Shannon Airport House
Shannon, Ireland

About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.  We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life.  Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina , Australia , Canada , China , Japan , the United Kingdom and the United States .  For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Arcadium Lithium based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Arcadium Lithium's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent Corporation's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 , and the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Arcadium Lithium's registration statement on Form S-4, initially filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023 , as amended thereafter and declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2023 , as well as other risks associated with the merger of equals transaction between Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited that resulted in the creation of Arcadium Lithium, as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Arcadium Lithium believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Arcadium Lithium cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Arcadium Lithium nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Arcadium Lithium is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadium-lithium-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-302042551.html

SOURCE Arcadium Lithium PLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Maiden Filling of Pond 1 Commences at Hombre Muerto West

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

NASDAQ Listing Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 23 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, confirms the drilling of the second well has started in the recently commenced drilling programme at Laguna Verde.

Keep reading...Show less
neon battery and lightning shapes

Top 5 ASX Lithium Stocks

After reaching all time highs last November, prices for lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate spent much of 2023 falling, with Q2 being the only time they saw some strength.

Weak Chinese demand played a large part in lithium's story last year, as the country's economy stumbled. Despite that setback, many experts remain optimistic about the commodity's future, and some lithium companies are seeing growth on the back of the industry's positive long-term outlook, meaning a tough market in the short term could be a buying opportunity.

Mergers and acquisitions were a theme last year. The biggest news was Australian lithium miner Allkem's merger with Livent. The resultant company, Arcadium Lithium (ASX:LTM,NYSE:ALTM), began trading in December. Two companies on this top gainers list also had big news related to potential acquisitions — while one has fallen through, the other is making its way through the final steps.

Keep reading...Show less

Surefire Develops a Breakthrough Process for Vanadium Extraction

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Caligula – A Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

