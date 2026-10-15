OCEANIC ANNOUNCES OPTION GRANT

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO,OTC:FEOVF) (OTCQX: FEOVF) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Pierre-Philippe Dupont, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and ESG, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.64 per share (based on the closing price on October 14, 2026) for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (www.oceanicironore.com)
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Chris Batalha"
CEO and Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.
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