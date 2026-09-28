Oatly to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 28, 2026

Oatly to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 28, 2026

MALMÖ, Sweden, September 28, 2026 Oatly Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday October 28, 2026 before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call and simultaneous live webcast can be accessed on Oatly's Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under "Events." The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Oatly

We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 60 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com.

Contacts
investors@oatly.com
press@oatly.com


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