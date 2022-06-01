GamingInvesting News

- The Oakland University varsity Esports program has reached new heights in only their second year of competition. The Golden Grizzlies Rocket League team has qualified for the Rocket League World Championships which will be held June 3-5 at DreamHack Dallas 2022 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Texas. This is the first major intercontinental competition for collegiate Rocket League teams and players.

The Oakland University Golden Grizzlies varsity Esports Rocket League team has earned a spot in this weekend's World Championships to be held in Dallas, Texas.

Recently, the Oakland Rocket League squad secured a berth in the World Championships competition by defeating Louisiana State University and then by beating Penn State University .

"It is really beyond even my expectations how far we have come so fast as a varsity program," said head coach Carl Leone . "I am beyond thrilled to be headed to Dallas to coach this amazing Rocket League team that has put Oakland University on the map and in the World Championships this weekend

To put the accomplishment in context, Oakland's Rocket League team is one of the top 10 teams in North America (508 teams total) and a top 16 team in the world (more than 1,000 teams). Players on the squad include: Jake "Jwismont" Wismont, Edward "Rahz" Azzam, Justin "Jcubed" Janulewicz, Seth "Tisonic Boom" Tison, Matthew "ML" Leuker and Billy "Mega" Sawyer .

In addition to the 10 teams from the United States and Puerto Rico, the six other countries represented in the upcoming competition include Germany , England, Canada , Poland , Luxembourg and Portugal .

Oakland's first competition will be June 3rd at 2pm EST on the main stream vs. the #1 ranked European team Technical University of Berlin. The Stream link is http://twitch.tv/rocketleague .

The Collegiate Rocket League circuit is sponsored by the game developer of Rocket League, Psyonix . More information, including the $75,000 scholarship prize pool and group stage double elimination format have been released. Learn more at
https://liquipedia.net/rocketleague/Collegiate_Rocket_League/2022/World_Championship

Learn more about the Oakland University varsity Esports program .

(PRNewsfoto/Oakland University)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakland-universitys-esports-rocket-league-team-qualifies-for-the-world-championships-to-be-held-in-dallas-june-3-5-301558249.html

SOURCE Oakland University

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gaming Industry Disruptors at Altura Announce Marketplace V2 Coming End of April

Marketplace V2 comes with a reimagined gaming-focused design and a slew of new features such as external collections, multi-chain support, offers and bidding and much more

Altura a next generation NFT gaming platform that empowers game developers to mint, distribute, and transact Smart NFTs has announced that MarketplaceV2 is launching by the end of April.  Altura provides powerful APIs, SDKs, and Smart NFT technology, making it the first gaming NFT platform of its kind. In addition, Altura has announced that if you sign up for the waiting list for the launch of marketplace V2, you will receive a free loot box key on launch day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Illuvium Universe Land Sale Starts 2 June on Gas-Free Protocol, Immutable X

Immutable X the leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution for NFTs, is excited to confirm that Illuvium 's highly anticipated Universe Land Sale will take place on 2 June 2022 . By partnering with Immutable X as its exclusive protocol of choice, Illuvium is delivering the next generation of blockchain gaming: a AAA game with true digital ownership, near-instant and carbon neutral transactions, all completely gas-free on L2.

Illuvium, often touted as the first AAA game on the Ethereum blockchain, is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and autobattler game, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Players will explore the open world to hunt and capture Illuvials - powerful creatures who rule the land. These Illuvials can be trained and fused to create the ultimate team in PvE and PvP battles. By building on the Ethereum blockchain, Illuvium is bringing its players a level of true ownership and interoperability of their digital assets never before possible in mainstream gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dexioprotocol announces play to earn rewards in DexiKnights Season 1 - starting June 1

Dexioprotocol (DEXI), an innovative hybrid on- and off-blockchain gaming company, today announced the kickoff of the first play-to-earn season of DexiKnights. Beginning June 1 player can battle for a spot on the weekly, monthly, and seasonal leaderboards with prize pools valued at $1,000 $3,000 and $10,000 respectively. DexiKnights is an arcade-style "hack-and-slash" game for PCMac and uses the latest upgradeable NFT technology. Players can level up their weapons in either single or multiplayer game modes and subsequently resell these weapons on the GameEmporium.

Dexioprotocol.com

This marks Dexioprotocol's official entrance into Play-to-Earn in a uniquely sustainable fashion. COO Greg Gould provided the following statement on the achievement: "I believe this is the most sustainable, sophisticated, and remarkable gaming ecosystem I've ever heard of in crypto and certainly extremely competitive with things going with the non-crypto gaming world. Again, our mission is to bring new people into crypto. Games like DexiKnights are fulfilling that mission."

In addition to DexiKnights, Mr. Gould provided updates on two other games in beta now:

  • DexiHunter, the previously announced augmented reality bounty hunting mobile app, is soon to expand its limited beta from five cities to include other major metropolitan areas like New York City , Paris , Tokyo , and more. Upon successful expansion and scaling of the application, and worldwide release is planned in most major metropolitan cities.
  • DexiDragons, a NFT and play-to-earn mobile application, is completing development in the coming weeks and should enter its public beta phase near the end of June. In this turn-based battle game, players can capture and train dragons for PVP battle. The games from Dexioprotocol interoperate and players may soon find early loot drops for DexiDragons during gameplay in DexiKnights.

Finally, the Dexioprotocol executive team will be attending CoinDesk's Consensus 2022 in Austin, TX from June 9-12, 2022 . Look for the team there to learn more about the gaming ecosystem or a chance at early DexiHunter beta access.

About Dexioprotocol

Dexioprotocol seeks to introduce more people and businesses to blockchain through a medium much of the global is familiar: gaming. With an emphasis on sustainable gaming and flexibility to navigate the ever-changing blockchain regulations, its wide ecosystem consists of two tokens, two NFT marketplaces, a wallet with integrated swap, and a gaming ecosystem to appeal to a variety of gamers.

Find out more: https://www.dexioprotocol.com

Media Contact:
Brian Layte
(508) 797-2810
brian.layte@dexioprotocol.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexioprotocol-announces-play-to-earn-rewards-in-dexiknights-season-1---starting-june-1-301558590.html

SOURCE Dexioprotocol

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
activision blizzard logo on a phone with gaming controllers surrounding it

Gaming Monthly Highlights: Activision in the Spotlight Again, Acquisition Rumors Fly

California-based game publisher Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had a busy month as it continued to face controversy surrounding a now-successful union vote by quality assurance testers.

The gaming industry has been chock full of acquisition rumors, and a new report indicates that big-name game makers continue to show interest in these deals.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of May highlights in the gaming market.

Keep reading...Show less

Team 33 Makes Fortnite History as the First Team to Win Two FNCS Championships in One Season

Team 33's Fortnite Team just won First Place in two different regions ( North America and South America ) at the most recent FNCS Grand Finals tournament which took place on May 28th and May 29th, 2022 for a staggering $3,008 ,500 prize pool in which Team 33 took home a large majority of.

Team 33, who entered the Fortnite competitive scene in 2021, has become the first esports organization to win two championship titles in two different regions within the same FNCS Grand Finals. The team was able to beat the likes of NRG, 100 Thieves, and many other large and well known Esports organizations in the process.

"As an avid gamer of over 20 years it is beyond exciting to be able to build a team that is able to dominate in the Fortnite scene like we have. We've been working very hard over the last year to make a name for ourselves in the Fortnite scene and this is only the beginning of what we plan to do in Esports." said Tyler Gallagher , co-founder and CEO of Team 33.

Team 33's Fortnite team secured the following positions during this weekend's FNCS Grand Finals Tournament:

  • #1 in North America
  • #1 in South America

"We're a small team that punches above its weight class. We only started building our competitive Fortnite team a year ago with very limited resources, and today we are able to compete and outclass organizations much larger than ours. We couldn't be more grateful," said Amine Rahal , co-founder and CMO of Team 33.

To learn more about Team 33, please visit www.Team33.gg

To learn more about Sponsorship Opportunities with the team, visit: https://team33.gg/for-sponsors/

To request Team 33's Investors Deck, visit: https://team33.gg/for-investors/

About Team 33

Team 33 is a competitive invite-only international Esports organization and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California . The team has a diverse roster of pro gamers hailing from the United States , Canada , Mexico , Argentina , Brazil , and other countries.

Team 33 is backed by many high-profile celebrities and notable investors. The team is currently a 4-Time FNCS Championship holder and the first team in Fortnite history to win two Championship titles in FNCS Grand Finals within the same season. The team is also currently ranked #1 in North America for the Fortnite competitive scene according to Fortnitepedia , an independent gaming authority. Team 33 is planning to participate in various tournaments across multiple popular games and chose Fortnite as their first game to build their story with. You can learn about Team 33 by visiting their website www.team33.gg

Contact name: Harriet Mancini
Contact email: 337518@email4pr.com
Contact phone : 347-682-3532

Team 33 Finished 1st in North America West

Team 33 Finished 1st in South America

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-33-makes-fortnite-history-as-the-first-team-to-win-two-fncs-championships-in-one-season-301557949.html

SOURCE Team 33

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Phase 10 Celebrates 40 Years with Massive New In-Game Events for Phase 10: World Tour

- Mattel163 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic Phase 10 card game with the biggest-ever globe-trotting event in Phase 10: World Tour the Phase 10 Mobile game, introducing new phases, special action cards, and monthly events.

Players can join the "Birthday Tour" event from May 31 through June 21 . Full of twists and turns for a limited time new update, players will travel around the world by car, playing to collect vehicle upgrades, postcards that unlock rewards, and special Lucky Draw cards to earn prizes, all while meeting other global players and making friends as you travel together.

"Fans can expect the game to keep evolving as we continue to develop new modes of play for Phase 10: World Tour," said Phase 10 creator Ken Johnson . "We've collected feedback from fans over the years, and have used that knowledge to develop new ways of playing the Phase 10 game, and I hope its popularity will continue to grow for both the physical game and the mobile app."

"Phase 10 has remained a beloved source of entertainment and fun across generations, and the 40th anniversary celebration is one of the biggest events of the year for Mattel163," said Amy Huang , CEO of Mattel163. "We're very excited to be part of the journey and Phase 10 Mobile will evolve to provide more personalized and localized in-game experience in countries across the world, allowing global players to enjoy the fun and love of making a phase."

In 1982, 22-year-old Ken Johnson created the classic rummy-style Phase 10 card game, in the basement of his parents' Detroit home.

Phase 10: World Tour is available in over 100 countries on both iOS and Android, and has amassed tens of millions of players around the world. It's always a good time to take 10; download Phase 10: World Tour on the App Store or Google Play now and take 10 for yourself!

Phase 10 Mobile: it's always a good time to take 10

About Mattel163

Mattel163 is a joint venture between global toy giant Mattel and Chinese internet giant NetEase. Founded in 2017, Mattel163 employs over 200 talented people with offices in Los Angeles , Shanghai , and Hangzhou . Focusing on connecting the world through play, we develop and publish mobile games based on iconic Mattel IPs and our own original creations.

Mattel163 has more than 250 million players around the world, and is growing! We believe that games are about creativity and connectivity that should evolve with technology and culture. Our current game portfolio includes UNO!™ Mobile, Phase 10: World Tour, Skip-Bo™ Mobile, and more to come very soon.

Media Contact

Roxy Xuan
Mattel163 PR
Roxy.xuan@mattel163.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phase-10-celebrates-40-years-with-massive-new-in-game-events-for-phase-10-world-tour-301557521.html

SOURCE Mattel163

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×