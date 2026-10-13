NYSE Touches Down at TechCrunch Disrupt: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 13th

  • The NYSE is an official partner of TechCrunch Disrupt 2026.
    • The three-day event will feature over 200 sessions and more than 10,000 attendees.
    • NYSE's Global Head of Technology Ecosystems Brian Baumann and Head of Partnership Development + Media Distribution Kevin Hawkins are among this year's notable speakers.
  • Snowflake is unifying the path from AI experimentation to production.
    • Snowflake is combining data, AI and machine-learning training, as well as deploying workflows into a single governed platform.
    • Anahita Tafvizi, Snowflake's Chief Data + AI Officer, will join NYSE Live to discuss the results of initially putting Snowflake's AI tools to work internally.
  • Microsoft Surface launches a trio of new offerings.
    • The Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch, built on the Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, headline the latest products.
    • Microsoft Surface executive Sandra Andrews will join NYSE Live to explain how the Snapdragon X2 Plus processor is taking both products to new levels.

Opening Bell
Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) celebrates its 25th Anniversary of listing and 145th of founding

Closing Bell
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) celebrates the winners of the sixth Snowflake Startup Challenge

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Alpine Income Property Trust at NYSE October 12

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