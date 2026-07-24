NYSE Content Update: State Street + NYSE to Celebrate 'Fearless Girl'

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 24th
- Traders continue to monitor escalating tensions in the Middle East.
- As of 8:00 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is trading at $98 a barrel.
- Vertical Aerospace chief engineer David King will join NYSE Live to discuss a flurry of headlines the company made this week.
- Vertical has joined Project VERTI-GO, designed to accelerate the safe integration of electric aircraft into everyday space.
- The company also says it completed the first public eVTOL flight in England.
- The NYSE and State Street will come together to celebrate 'Fearless Girl' this afternoon with a summer block party beginning at 2 PM ET.
Opening Bell
Oliver Scholars celebrates the culmination of its summer Brand2Biz Camp.
Closing Bell
State Street (NYSE: STT) celebrates 'Fearless Girl'
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/24/c8984.html