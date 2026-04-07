NYSE Content Update: Starfish Space Adds Over $100 Million in Funding to Boost Growth

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 7th

  • Equities are moving lower Tuesday morning ahead of President Trump's deadline for Iran to make a ceasefire deal.
  • OceanaGold, a global gold and copper producer, begins trading on the NYSE today, under the ticker symbol OGC.
  • Dime Community Bank (NYSE: DCOM) begins trading on the NYSE today after transferring its listing.
  • Starfish space added more than $100 million in a series B funding round recently and Co-Founder Trevor Bennett will join NYSE Live tomorrow to discuss the future of space infrastructure.

Opening Bell
OceanaGold (NYSE: OGC) celebrates listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
VOYA (NYSE: VOYA) celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Voya Cares

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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