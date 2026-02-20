NYSE Content Update: Starfighters Space Celebrates NYSE American Listing

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 20th
- Investors digest a pair of key reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, including the December PCE Report, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
- Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) CFO John DeSimone will join NYSE Live to discuss the nutrition company's latest earnings and a new $7.5 million investment by soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Commercial space company Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) will ring the Opening Bell as it aims to send payloads into space using jets that fly at Mach-2 speeds.
- NYSE's third annual Space Summit will take place on Monday, bringing together pioneers, executives, and investors in the space industry.
Opening Bell
Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
SheTO celebrates 6,000+ members building a global movement
