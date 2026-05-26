NYSE Content Update: Mastercard Celebrates Two Decades as NYSE-Listed Company

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 26th

  • Investors are monitoring new developments in the Middle East as President Trump says talks with Iran to end the conflict are 'proceeding nicely.'
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) rose more than 16% on Friday after Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analysts reiterated a 'buy' rating for the tech giant.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) President and CTO Ed McLaughlin will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's evolution from a card-centric business to a broad digital platform.

Opening Bell
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) celebrates the 20th anniversary of its IPO

Closing Bell
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Goldman Sachs Asian Network

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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