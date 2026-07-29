NYSE Content Update: IMC Rare Earths to Debut with $525 Million Market Cap

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 29th

  • Investors await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which is due today at 2 p.m. ET.
    • The latest data shows that two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady at the target range of 3.5% to 3.75%.
    • Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • IMC Rare Earths will begin trading NYSE American.
    • The company raised $20 million in its IPO, pricing four million shares at $5 each.
    • Roberts & Ryan CEO Ed D'Alessandro will join NYSE Live to discuss its role as the deal's bookrunner.
  • WaterRising Institute Founder + CEO Alicia Douglas will join NYSE Live to discuss its recent partnership with OUTFRONT Media.
    • The organization is on a mission to make modern water infrastructure visible to capital markets and society.

Opening Bell
ACORE celebrates its 25th anniversary of powering investment in American clean energy

Closing Bell
T. Rowe Price celebrates the T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF (NYSE Arca: TKNZ)

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Third Coast Bancshares at the NYSE on July 28.

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/29/c7035.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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