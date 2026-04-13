NYSE Content Update: HumanX Boasts over 400 Sponsors at its Second Annual Event

All about AI on stage.

As the global conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) continues to accelerate, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was on the ground as a media partner at the HumanX conference, which took place April 6–9 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/nyse/9383351-en-nyse-content-update-humanx-conference-artificial-intelligence

HumanX brought together more than 6,500 attendees in technology, business, and investment communities, spotlighting the rapid evolution of AI and its growing impact across industries. Against this backdrop, the NYSE's presence focused on capturing insights from influential voices shaping the future of innovation and enterprise.

The conference featured a wide range of programming: executive panels, discussions and hands-on sessions exploring real-world applications of AI. Topics spanned enterprise adoption, governance and the societal implications of emerging technologies, including discussions such as "Who Protects the Public in the Age of AI?" that examined what it will take to keep societies safe as AI evolves.

A centerpiece of the NYSE's participation took place on Wednesday, April 8, when the Exchange hosted a remote Closing Bell ceremony live from the Moscone Center. Traditionally held on the iconic NYSE trading floor in New York City, the off-site bell ringing underscored the significance of HumanX and reflected the growing momentum behind AI across global markets.

The ceremony featured Stefan Weitz, Co-Founder and CEO of HumanX, who rang the Closing Bell in recognition of the conference and the transformative role AI continues to play across sectors. He was joined by Joe Benarroch, NYSE's Head of Content, Media Partnerships and Distribution. It was a moment that connected the innovation taking place in San Francisco with audiences around the world.

Following the bell ringing, Weitz joined NYSE correspondent Ashley Mastronardi on 'Taking Stock,' where he discussed the significance of the occasion and shared further perspective on the themes and conversations that defined this year's HumanX conference.

Throughout the conference, the NYSE conducted a series of on-site interviews with leaders across the AI and technology ecosystem. These conversations featured executives from companies driving innovation, including Coursera, Oura, 1Password and Midi Health, among others.

Content captured during the conference is set to roll out across the NYSE's media platforms in the weeks following the event, including segments featured on its daily morning program: 'NYSE Live.' Viewers can also watch the Floor Talk episodes from HumanX on NYSE's social and digital channels once they are released.

As AI continues to redefine industries and create new opportunities, the NYSE's media partnership with HumanX reflects its ongoing engagement with the innovators at the center of this transformation and its commitment to amplifying their stories on a global stage.

 

PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada interviewed with NYSE.

 

HumanX CEO Stefan Weitz rang the NYSE Closing Bell.

 

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