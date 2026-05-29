NYSE Content Update: Dell Technologies Reports 88% Revenue Increase YoY

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 29th

  • The S&P 500 will look to extend its record run as investors digest new developments in the Middle East.
  • Shares of Global X NYSE 100 ETF Component Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) popped in extended trading after reporting Q1 earnings Thursday afternoon.
  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) CEO Dan Rogers will join Taking Stock to discuss how its AI solutions are leading to increased revenue and a higher number of core customers.

Opening Bell
IDT (NYSE: IDT) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Dr. Reddy (NYSE: RDY) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-dell-technologies-reports-88-revenue-increase-yoy-302785646.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/29/c2685.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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