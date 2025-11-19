NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Optimum Communications to Ring Closing Bell

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 19th
- Market futures posted gains today after four consecutive down sessions, pressured by weakness in major AI names.
- Wall Street is closely watching NVIDIA's Q3 results after the bell, seen as a key gauge of AI market strength. Earlier today, NYSE-listed retailers Target, Lowe's, and TJX reported earnings.
- The Federal Reserve releases October meeting minutes at 2 PM ET, with traders pricing in a 47% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in December—up about 1% from yesterday.
Opening Bell
AI Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE: AIIA U) rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
Optimum (NYSE: OPTU) celebrates its rebrand
