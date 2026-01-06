NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Visits CES 2026 in Las Vegas to Talk AI, Tech, Robotics

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 6th

  • Stocks are little changed Tuesday morning after the Dow closed at a record high Monday. Investors maintain a risk-on appetite, especially buying technology shares during the first full trading week of the year.
  • The Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, billed as the world's most powerful tech event. NYSE is on-site—tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET via the NYSE TV app for an interview with Amprius Technologies' new CEO, Tom Stepien.
  • Sports Illustrated and Minute Media celebrate 2025 Sportsperson of the Year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, tonight in Las Vegas. Plus, Tortoise Capital rings the Opening Bell to launch its AI Infrastructure ETF (TCAI); CEO Tom Florence joins the show live after markets open.

Opening Bell
Tortoise Capital highlights the recent launch of TCAI

Closing Bell
Gabelli ETFs celebrates the launch of three new ETFs: GOLS, KDVD, and GBHI.

ICE
