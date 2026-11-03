NYSE-Affiliated Venue for Tokenization Adds Transfer Agents: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 3rd

  • Firms join NYSE to support Issuer Sponsored Tokenized Securities on the upcoming NYSE tokenized securities platform
    • NYSE has already signed agreements with Securitize (NYSE: SECZ) and tZERO and has now added agreements with Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), Computershare, Equiniti, and Superstate.
    • Superstate CEO Robert Leshner will join NYSE Live to discuss how NYSE's platform will enable tokenized trading experiences
  • Shares of Herbalife rose in extended trading following its Q3 earnings
    • Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) posted 6% net sales growth year-over-year.
    • The results clinched its fifth straight quarter of expansion.
    • CFO Scott Schaefer will join NYSE Live to break down the numbers and elaborate on his goals in the new role.
  • Rocker announced $12.85 million in new funding
    • The startup says that its platform can be used as an individual assistant or deployed across companies.  
    • Co-founder and CEO Alex Vogenthaler will join NYSE Live to reveal how Rocker will deploy the fresh capital.

Opening Bell
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) celebrates more than 100 years listed on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) rings the closing bell ahead of its 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Benchmark Electronics at the NYSE November 2

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-affiliated-venue-for-tokenization-adds-transfer-agents-nyse-content-update-302927882.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/03/c1154.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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