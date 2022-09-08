Precious MetalsInvesting News

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intended plans for the 2022-2023 exploration and drilling program for its six highest priority projects in Nevada. The Company has secured a drill rig and has initiated drilling at its Sandy Project

Additionally the Company is in the process of completing a detailed strategic analysis and field investigation of the 31 targets identified by Goldspot Discoveries Corp's ("Goldspot") review of NV Gold's Data Library using its proprietary AI technology (see press release dated August 11, 2022 on the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com). This review is intended to identify longer term prospective projects to continuously add to NV Gold's project pipeline. NV Gold holds one of the largest, most prolific land packages in Nevada, arguably the best gold mining jurisdiction in the World.

Highlights of the exploration programs by project are as follows:

Sandy:

  • 2-4 Reverse Circulation holes for a total of ~600 meters
  • Test significant IP anomaly on strike with successful drill hole intercepts
  • Start Date: Early September 2022

Triple T:

  • 10 Reverse Circulation holes for a total of ~1,000 meters
  • Test for high-grade vein mineralization and disseminated oxides
  • Start Date: Early/Mid- October 2022

Pickhandle:

  • 3 Reverse Circulation holes for a total of ~350 meters
  • Test for sediment/carbonate mineralization
  • Start Date: Late October 2022

Spanish Canyon:

  • 3 Reverse Circulation holes for a total of ~350 meters
  • Test for sediment/carbonate mineralization
  • Start Date: Mid-November 2022

Discovery Bay:

  • 2 Reverse Circulation holes for a total of ~600 meters
  • Test Southern two targets (high chargeability and Hg anomalies)
  • Start Date: ~Q1 2023

Slumber:

  • 2 Diamond Core holes for a total of ~500 meters
  • 2 Reverse Circulation holes for a total of ~400 meters
  • Confirm Reverse Circulation bias (if any); test system depth and northern high-grade potential
  • Start Date: Q1 2023

Thomas Klein, VP Exploration commented, "I am excited about the exploration program we have in front of us. For the past two years, it has been challenging to engage drill rigs in Nevada with qualified teams. We are fortunate to have recently engaged Envirotech to commence our 2022-2023 exploration program. We have priority targets on several projects and expect significant field activity with respective news flow over the course of the next several months. I am optimistic that we could have several significant discoveries. Additionally, the targets identified by Goldspot provides a portfolio of high potential targets to add to our already large land package in Nevada."

John Seaberg, NV Gold's Chief Executive Officer added, "NV Gold is at a pivotal juncture in its evolution. We have amassed a significant portfolio of high priority gold properties in Nevada and are excited to test their potential, many of which have never been drilled before. We will be very active over the course of the next several months as we begin to unlock the hidden value of these properties.

NV Gold Corporation, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture

Diagram one- Project Landing Page

About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on making significant gold discoveries in Nevada through well-planned and executed exploration activities. The Company aims to quickly evaluate and advance mineral opportunities to drill-ready stage utilizing its widely recognized and experienced technical team and its extensive historical data.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's identification of new target areas, the potential of these targets, the timing and extent of exploration activities and the anticipated outcome, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects, the extent to which other promising geological features predict mineral deposits and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

