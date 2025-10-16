Nuvectis Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations for NXP900 at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced upcoming poster presentations for NXP900 at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place October 22-26, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Titles and Presenters Presentation Details
Title
Clinical safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and cytochrome P450 interactions for the SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor NXP900

Presenter
Gerald Falchook, MD
Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthOne
Denver, CO, United States. 		Session
Poster Session A

Poster Number
LB-A019

Session Date / Time
October 23, 2025
12:30 – 4 pm ET
Title
NXP900, a novel YES1/SRC kinase inhibitor currently in clinical development, potently inhibits tumor growth in FAT1 mutated xenograft models

Presenter
Asier Unciti-Broceta
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom 		Session
Poster Session A

Poster Number
A099

Session Date / Time
October 23, 2025
12:30 – 4 pm ET

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company's lead program, NXP900, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. Its unique mechanism of action enables inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study and is being evaluated in a Phase 1b program. The Company is also considering next steps for NXP800, an oral small molecule GCN2 activator that has demonstrated anti-cancer activity in recurrent, platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer. For additional information about Nuvectis Pharma please visit: https://nuvectis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "may", "might", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "aim", "should", "will", "would", or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations and interpretations of data and information available, including but not limited to the expected impact of the new Board appointment, preclinical and clinical safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy data generated to date for NXP900 and the timing and data expectations for the NXP900 Phase 1b study and estimates and projections regarding our financial condition. The outcomes of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties may also be subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Q2 2025 Form 10-Q and our other public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


