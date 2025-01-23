Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Appoints Market Maker

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Appoints Market Maker

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market maker agreement dated January 9, 2025 (the "Agreement") to retain Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum"), at its principal offices in Vancouver, British Columbia to provide market making services (the "Services") in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Ventum is a full-service registered investment dealer head-quartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, with offices across Canada. Ventum will trade the securities of Nuvau on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the Services provided by Ventum, the Company will pay Ventum a monthly cash fee of $5,000, to be pro-rated for any period that is less than one full month, plus any applicable taxes. It is anticipated that the total costs of the Services to the Company for the Term will be approximately $60,000, plus applicable taxes. Ventum will not receive common shares or options as compensation pursuant to providing the Services. The capital used for market making will be provided by Ventum.

Ventum's engagement will be for a minimum term of twelve months commencing on January 9, 2025 (the "Term"). After the first three months of the Term, the Company will have the right to terminate the Agreement for Services on seven days' written notice. Nuvau and Ventum are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Ventum is the registered and beneficial holder of 237,740 compensation options of the Company. Ventum is the registered holder of 447,780 common shares and 223,890 warrants for the benefit of parties that are unrelated and unaffiliated with the Company.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website www.nuvauminerals.com.

For further information please contact:
Nuvau Minerals Inc.
Peter van Alphen
President and CEO
Telephone: 416-525-6023
Email: pvanalphen@nuvauminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Agreement. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238150

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing work programs at the Matagami Mining Camp.

In 2025, Nuvau will strive to continue building on its previous successes, advancing exploration efforts, and looking to increase resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate 2,114,572 Flow-Through Shares (as defined herein) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,974,236.11 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce the terms of a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 2,222,222 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will include the issuance of any combination of Common Shares issued at a price of $0.90 per Common Share (the " National FT Shares ") andor Common Shares issued at a price of $1.03 per Common Share to certain purchasers located in or subject to tax in the Province of Québec (the " Québec FT Shares " and, together with the National FT Shares, the " Flow-Through Shares "). Each Flow-Through Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Tax Act ") and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Québec Tax Act "), as applicable.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today. Nuvau is aiming to re-establish the Matagami mining district as the next critical minerals producer

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone for Nuvau," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's President and CEO. "As a public company, we will enter 2025 focused on the completion of our earn-in agreement with Glencore, for the 100% ownership of the Matagami mining camp, through the continued exploration of this highly-prospective property. We will also continue to work toward the eventual production restart, initially from the Bracemac McLeod mine and then the Caber complex. We are grateful to all our shareholders who have supported us to date and look forward to sharing our continued progress with you."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold Stakes Claims Near Springpole and Grants Options

Bold Stakes Claims Near Springpole and Grants Options

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company has staked 208 single cell claims covering 4180 hectares. The property, named the Springpole East Gold Project, is located 120 km east-northeast of the town of Red Lake, Ontario, and 9 km east of the Springpole Gold Deposit of First Mining Gold Corp ("First Mining") (Figure 1), which contains a resource of 4.6 Moz Au @ 0.94 gt Au in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 0.3 Moz Au @ 0.54 gt Au in the Inferred Mineral Resources category (First Mining website).

Additionally, the Canamer or Birch Lake East Occurrence is located approximately 1.3 km west of the Property boundary, where First Mining obtained a result of 15.3 g/t Au from a grab sample in 2022 (First Mining January 17, 2023 news release). The showing is hosted in banded iron formation, a rock type which has been mapped in the northwest part of the Springpole East Property, corresponding to prominent magnetic anomalies (see Figure 2).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cygnus' first drill hole returns up to 9.1% Cu outside Resource

Cygnus' first drill hole returns up to 9.1% Cu outside Resource

The outstanding intersection of   7.3m at 4.2%   Cu reveals a potential new lode ~250m from the main deposit; Follow-up downhole EM identifies a large off-hole conductor; Two diamond drill rigs currently on site

HIGHLIGHTS:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

New tenement application over Whim Creek greenstone belt

New tenement application over Whim Creek greenstone belt

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced New tenement application over Whim Creek greenstone belt

Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 21, 2025 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 reverse circulation drilling program on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.  This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine, which recently released a Positive Feasibility Study detailing a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV8 of $3.01 billion .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Exercises First Option to Acquire a Majority Interest in the Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Exercises First Option to Acquire a Majority Interest in the Drayton-Black Lake Project

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces Award Grants

Osisko Metals Announces Award Grants

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) announces that that it has granted (i) an aggregate 12,500,000 restricted share units of the Company (" RSUs ") to certain executive directors and officers of the Company, and (ii) an aggregate of 1,750,000 deferred share units of the Company (" DSUs ") to certain independent directors of the Company.

All RSUs are scheduled to vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant and all DSUs are scheduled to vest upon the applicable recipient ceasing to be a director or officer of the Company, in each case, subject to terms of a newly adopted omnibus incentive plan (the " Plan ") and applicable award agreements and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). All RSUs and DSUs granted under the Plan may only be settled in cash until such time as the Plan and related grants have been approved by the shareholders of the Company and the Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

