Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has begun its minimum 1,500 m drill program aimed at testing continuity and extensions to the orogenic gold system discovered last month. The discovery was made with the first hole drilled of an inaugural gold-focused exploration program, in the footwall of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine approximately 200 m below surface. The follow-up program is being drilled immediately north east of this base metal mine, which was in production until mid 2022.

The Matagami Property is in the northern Abitibi Region of Quebec, one of the world's most prolific gold endowed districts. This northern part of the Abitibi region includes Canada's largest gold producing mine with the country's largest gold mineral reserves: the Detour Lake Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Hecla Mining Company's Casa Berardi Mine, which has produced over 3 million ounces of gold, is located to the southwest of the Matagami Property (see Figure 1 below).

While the Abitibi's first recorded gold discovery was 119 years ago in Rouyn-Noranda, the Matagami Property remains one of the largest areas in the region that has not been subject to a gold focused exploration program. Previous owners were concentrating on defining and developing multiple VMS deposits into multiple mines that produced extensive copper and zinc for more than 60 years. This was one of the primary opportunities Nuvau identified when it entered into the agreement to acquire the Property from Glencore. The Company recently began compiling gold related historic data, as well as launching several gold-focused initiatives (including till sampling) aimed at defining initial targets for drilling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_001.jpg

Figure 1: Matagami property location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_001full.jpg

Nuvau's current gold-focused exploration program has identified three initial priority targets:

  1. Bracemac Footwall Discovery
  2. Gold-in-Till Anomaly Target
  3. Thunder Mine (1988) Target

The map below shows the location of these three targets (Figure 2). The vast majority of this 1,300 km2 land pack remains open for gold exploration.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_002.jpg

Figure 2: Current gold targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_002full.jpg

1. Bracemac Footwall Discovery

The recent discovery of gold mineralization in the footwall of the Bracemac Mine is located only 25 m from the access ramp of this permitted mine. The steeply dipping, strong shear zone structure with quartz veining mineralized with pyrite and locally visible gold was intersected at a depth of approximately 200 m. The visible gold was observed over approximately 0.5 m of core and assays are still pending on the discovery hole, BRCG-25-001.

Although located within the immediate footwall of the past-producing Bracemac-McLeod mine, the mineralized structure occurs in a late intrusive that truncated the mine host rock units (see Figure 3). The intrusive has seen very little drilling as the stratigraphy was not of interest for VMS exploration.

The follow up drill program is now underway to continue to step-out both up and down dip, and along strike, to test continuity of mineralization within the structural corridor as well as providing critical data on the dip and strike of the vein.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_figure3_550.jpg

Figure 3: Past producing Bracemac-McLeod Mine and relative position of gold target drilled (left); schematic of the stratigraphy (right)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_figure3.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_005.jpg

Figure 4: Visible gold found in more than 30 gold chips identified in logging the core

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_005full.jpg

2. Gold-in-Till Anomaly Target

As part of Nuvau's target generative exploration program, an overburden (till) drilling program was launched in 2023. This program resulted in the discovery of significant gold-in-till mineralization that was announced on March 4, 2025.

From the 2023 sonic drill program, hole PD-23-030s produced a notable gold grain anomaly detected at a depth of between 29.26 to 29.87 m in the overburden and featured more than 2,000 gold grains per 10 kg of material. In addition, a near-contiguous sample with 295 gold grains per 10 kg of material between 31.12 to 32.00 m was also encountered with the interval between consisting of a large locally derived boulder. Based on the almost pristine nature of the gold grains, and their close proximity to the bottom of the hole, the source is expected to be relatively close to this hole. (See images of gold grains below in Figure 5.)

To assist in defining targets in this area, a detailed drone MAG survey was completed. The limited rock outcrops were also mapped recently and together with the MAG data, a drill program is being designed for later this year. The objective of this drill program will be to gain a better understanding of the local geological structures and to test for the potential source of the extensive gold grains.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_figure5_550.jpg

Figure 5: Mosaic of backscattered electron images of gold grain

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_figure5.jpg

Notice the delicate textures and silicate attachments. LEFT: Image of 230 gold grains found in sample 155320186, hole PD-23-030s, RIGHT: Image of 112 gold grains found in adjacent sample 155320187.

3. Thunder Mine (1988) Target

The Thunder Mine property was acquired by Nuvau in 2023 for its potential for both base metal and gold mineralization. In 1988, Thunderwood Exploration Ltd. drilled a series of holes as follow-up to a 1959 hole that intersected copper mineralization (see Figure 6).

This follow-up program identified multiple gold-bearing structures; however, no subsequent follow-up work was completed. Highlight intercepts from the available public domain report include the following:

  • DT-14-88: 209.00 - 209.80 m (0.80 m) @ 26.40 g/t Au.
  • DT-10-88: 205.00 - 206.00 m (1.00 m) @ 78.16 g/t Au.
  • DT-18-88: 100.80 - 107.30 m (6.50 m) @ 1.55 g/t Au, incl.: 0.30 m @ 4.89 g/t Au.
  • DT-19-88: 226.00 - 231.00 m (5.0 m) @ 2.27 g/t Au, Incl.: 0.50 m @ 10.39 g/t Au.
  • DT-20-88: 136.80 - 137.10 m (0.30 m) @ 10.37 g/t Au and 204.50 - 205.00 m (0.50 m) @ 6.48 g/t Au.
  • DT-21-88: 310.50 - 319.90 m (9.40 m) @ 4.02 g/t Au, incl.: 0.70 m @ 42.03 g/t Au and 0.70 m @ 7.30 g/t Au.

These results been extracted from historical information, and are not compliant with NI 43-101. The original results are available via GESTIM, GM 48216, and GM 08790 at the following links:

Thunder mine drilling is planned as part of Nuvau's winter drilling program in Q1 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_012.jpg

Figure 6: Thunder Mine Past drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/262123_8f984e3ef4857b89_012full.jpg

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.
Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance
Bastien Fresia P. Geo. (Qc), Technical Services Director of Nuvau and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Drill core samples are sawn by staff technicians to create half core splits. One split is retained in the drill core box for archival purposes with a sample tag affixed at each sample interval and the other split is placed in a labelled plastic bag along with a corresponding sample number tag and placed in the shipment queue.

Quality control samples including blind certified reference material ("CRM"), blank material, and core duplicates are inserted at a frequency of 1 in every 20 samples and sample batches of up to 60 samples were then shipped directly by Nuvau personnel to the ALS Canada Ltd. preparation laboratory in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.

All submitted core samples are crushed in full to 95 % passing less than 2 mm (ALS code CRU-32). A 1000-gram sample was then riffled split from the crushed material and pulverized to 90 % passing 75 μm (SPL-22 and PUL-32a). Pulps are shipped from the preparation laboratory to ALS Canada Ltd.'s analytical lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for assay.

Lead, silver, copper and zinc analyses were determined by ore grade four acid digestion with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy ("ICP-AES") or atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (ALS codes Pb-OG62, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62 and ZnOG62), whereas gold was determined by 50 g fire assay analysis with an AAS finish (code Au-AA23).

ALS Canada Ltd. is an accredited, independent commercial analytical firm registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

For further information please contact:
Nuvau Minerals Inc.
Peter van Alphen
President and CEO
Telephone: 416-525-6023
Email: pvanalphen@nuvauminerals.com

Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning drill results relating to the Matagami Property, the results of the PEA, the potential of the Matagami Property, the timing and commencement of any production, the restart of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine, the completion of the earn-in of the Matagami Property and the timing and completion of any technical studies, feasibility studies or economic analyses. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Matagami Property. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262123

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuvau MineralsNMC:CCTSXV:NMCBase Metals Investing
NMC:CC
Nuvau Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC)

Nuvau Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Revitalizing critical mineral production in Quebec’s premier Matagami mining district.

Nuvau's Gold-Focused Exploration Program Underway at Matagami

Nuvau's Gold-Focused Exploration Program Underway at Matagami

Visible gold found in first holeassays are pending

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has launched its gold-focused exploration program at its Matagami Property where the first hole drilled intersected what appears to be an orogenic lode gold system close to the Bracemac McLeod Mine in Matagami. Assays are pending after Nuvau intersected visible gold in a structure intersected in the first hole.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Announces the Appointment of Steven Bowles as Chair of the Board

Nuvau Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Announces the Appointment of Steven Bowles as Chair of the Board

 Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on June 26, 2025.

A total of 18,122,588 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented, in person or by proxy, at the Meeting, representing approximately 35.5% of the total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date of the Meeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (" Nuvau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,430,000 stock options of the Company (" Options ") in two tranches to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company.

The first tranche consists of 1,500,000 Options (the " Tranche 1 Options ") with each Tranche 1 Option entitling the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.90 per common share until May 29, 2030 . The Tranche 1 Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 50% of the Tranche 1 Options vesting immediately and the remaining Tranche 1 Options vesting on December 12, 2025 .

The second tranche consists of 930,000 Options (the " Tranche 2 Options ") with each Tranche 2 Option entitling the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.47 per common share until May 29, 2030 .

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website www.nuvauminerals.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Options. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/29/c3082.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Nuvau Minerals Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Nuvau Minerals's management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Completes High Resolution Drone MAG Survey

Nuvau Minerals Completes High Resolution Drone MAG Survey

Coverage area includes recently announced gold till anomaly plus two more historic gold occurrences on Matagami property largely subject to base metals exploration

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has just completed a key step on its journey to unlocking the gold potential of the Matagami Property in the Abitibi region of Québec. It has flown a detailed high resolution drone magnetic ("MAG") survey over an area north of where a 2023 sonic drilling program discovered a significant gold grain anomaly. Hole PD-23-030s had more than 2,000 gold grains per 10 kg of material, supported by a near-contiguous sample with 295 gold grains.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 66,666,667 common shares at CAD $0.015 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Company may pay finders fees on a portion of the placement.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used partly to allow the Company to invest in growing its Southern African and Canadian operations and partly for general working capital purposes. Payments to persons conducting Investor Relations activities are expected not to exceed 10% of the proceeds.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Cygnus has identified numerous drilling targets near the historic high-grade Cedar Bay mine, which produced 400Koz Au and 61Kt Cu at an average of 4% CuEq, 2 within the Chibougamau Project
  • Targets identified through ongoing review of historical data and drill logs using Cygnus' innovative custom-built AI solution
  • This highly successful approach has already delivered significant gold and copper results at Golden Eye, which will be included in the imminent resource update
  • Cedar Bay closed in 1990 when the price of copper was just US$1,150/t (US$0.52/lb) and gold was US$380/oz, and is located less than 3km from Cygnus' central processing plant
  • Cygnus aims to significantly increase the remaining unmined high-grade resource at Cedar Bay, which currently stands at 130kt at 8.9% CuEq Indicated and 230kt at 8.5% CuEq Inferred 1
  • Mineralisation is open in numerous directions, with high-grade intersections outside of the current resource, including: 3
    • 3.4m @ 16.8% CuEq (4.8% Cu, 15.2g/t Au & 23.3g/t Ag) (CB-27-9)
    • 2.9m @ 9.6% CuEq (8.4% Cu, 1.0g/t Au & 43.0g/t Ag) (CB-27-6)
  • At Corner Bay, final infill results have been received and will feed into next month's resource update; These include:
    • 3.5m @ 4.9% CuEq (4.2% Cu, 0.5g/t Au & 27.3g/t Ag) (CB-25-123)
    • 1.8m @ 7.7% CuEq (6.3% Cu, 0.9g/t Au & 45.9g/t Ag) (CB-25-125)
Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said : "These latest targets, supported by historical drilling data, are located right next to a high-grade mine, making them compelling.

"Given their potential to help drive resource growth, we are mobilising another rig with the aim of drilling the targets ASAP.

"In the meantime, we are feeding the final results from Corner Bay into our updated resource model, which is set to be released next month. The resource update, combined with a pipeline of targets and multiple rigs turning, ensures we are maximising our ability to create significant shareholder value.

"Uncovering these new growth targets through our compilation strategy adds further weight to the work we are doing in the background which has already delivered success at Golden Eye in a mere six months of taking ownership. The Chibougamau camp has successfully produced a significant amount of high-grade gold and copper over a long history with multiple mines that have not been geologically or economically examined in over 35 years".

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new promising targets next to an historic high-grade mine within its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) commences underground production at the Reward Gold Mine, moving to high grade gold production.

Operational Milestones

- First blasting of gold producing ore on the Lady Belmore Reef was undertaken over the weekend.

- The material will start complementing the low-grade gold stockpile feed to the Gravity Processing Plant, until all mining fronts are enabled.

- In forthcoming weeks, VTX remains firmly on track to commence processing of high-grade stope ore from the underground mine.

- The Reward Underground 11kva to 1000v Transformer Substation is installed and powered up. Cabling to the Primary Fan is completed.

- Access Drives to the two Starter Stopes are being cleaned, ready for the Production Rig to commence drilling the High-Grade Stopes.

- Decline 3 developed on the Mica Vein is fully dewatered, ready to be flatback mined for providing further gold feed to the Gravity Plant.

- Vertex aims to have developed at least 4 mining fronts and maintain continuous feed to the plant, which will involve various mining methods.

- Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. Refer to VTX ASX announcement 4th June 2025

Given the stope will take some time to extract, additionally, the Vertex Geology and Mining Team have brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August 2025. The high-grade long hole stope isto be mined with a long hole stope method, using the Epiroc Production Rig.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2U10401V



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 8th, 2025 TheNewswire Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated July 3, 2025, July 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, the Company has proceeded with an upsized closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement" ) of units of the Company (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.06 per Unit (the " Third Closing "). The closing was increased from 6,000,000 Units to the issuance of 6,425,000 Units for gross proceeds of $385,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, held August 7 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Seismic Equipment Arrives For Enercam Resources' Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has landed seismic equipment from seismic contractor GeneSeis Company Limited Thailand ("GeneSeis") to commence Cambodia's first onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Nuvau Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

Troy Minerals Files Technical Report for the Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Related News

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Gold Investing

China-Linked Gold Syndicates Driving Toxic Mining Boom in Indonesia: Report

cleantech investing

Troy Minerals Files Technical Report for the Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Battery Metals Investing

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Battery Metals Investing

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

×