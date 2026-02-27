Nutrien Files 2025 Annual Disclosures

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2025 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca .

The 2025 Annual Report provides an update on Nutrien's strategy, market environment, governance and key enterprise risks, financial results and outlook. Nutrien also released its 2025 Sustainability Report today, detailing its sustainability initiatives and performance.

The reports can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Contact
Jeff Holzman
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
(306) 933 8545 – investors@nutrien.com

Media Contact
Simon Scott
Vice President, Global Communications
(403) 225 7213 – media@nutrien.com

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nutrienntr-cctsx-ntrnyse-ntrpotash-investing
NTR:CC
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien

None Keep Reading...
Red combine harvester unloading grain into trailer in a golden wheat field under blue sky.

Agriculture Market Forecast: Top Trends for Potash and Phosphate in 2026

Phosphate and potash prices saw momentum in 2025 as tariffs and supply issues affected global markets. Elevated phosphate prices persisted throughout the year due to supply shortages stemming from export restrictions imposed by China, the world’s top phosphate producer. Meanwhile, the potash... Keep Reading...
Farmer walking through rows of lush green plants at sunset.

Agriculture Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Fertilizer prices remained elevated in Q3 compared to both the first half of the year and the end of 2024. Potash prices surged at the start of the year as the Trump administration threatened tariffs on Canada, the top supplier to US farmers. During the third quarter, prices were 20 percent... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel and block with law books on reflective surface.

Morocco, Emmerson Advance Toward US$2.2 Billion Arbitration Over Halted Potash Project

Morocco has appointed an arbitrator in its ongoing legal battle with Emmerson (LSE:EML,OTC Pink:EMMRF) under the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).ICSID confirmed on August 15 that Morocco has nominated Professor Zachary Douglas, KC, an international law scholar... Keep Reading...
Aerial view of Mosaic's Belle Plaine potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

The potash sector faced a number of headwinds in 2024, leading to volatility in fertilizer prices for much of the year. While the market stabilized in the first half of 2024, lower cost inputs for potash production and improved crop production placed downward pressure on potash prices in the... Keep Reading...
hands holding potash

Potash and Phosphate Investing in Australia

Potash and phosphate are two key components of fertilizers used in global food production. As the need for food production gets greater every year with the growing worldwide population, the demand for potash and phosphate is expected to grow as well.Phosphate is an essential mineral for humans,... Keep Reading...
field of grass

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Verde Agritech Updates PFS for Cerro Verde

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was at 20,316.84 early last Friday (May 20) morning.After starting the week at 20,116.04, the index began to rise following China’s decision to cut a key interest rate for long-term loans to boost its real estate market; it ultimately closed at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Related News

silver investing

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

gold investing

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

precious metals investing

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4