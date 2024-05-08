Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.54 per Share

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.54 per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.54 per share payable on July 19, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on June 28, 2024. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Registered shareholders may elect to change the currency of their dividend and enroll for direct deposit by contacting, Nutrien's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., directly (1-800-564-6253 or service@computershare.com ). Beneficial shareholders should contact their broker or other intermediary to determine the ability and necessary steps involved in an election to change the currency of their dividend payment. For further details, please visit www.nutrien.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends .

All dividends paid by Nutrien are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), designated as eligible dividends.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the " Meeting "). A total of 369,251,444 common shares, representing 74.66% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

  • First quarter results supported by strong grower demand for crop inputs, increased potash shipments to key global markets, higher fertilizer operating rates and lower costs.
  • Maintaining full-year 2024 Retail adjusted EBITDA and fertilizer sales volume guidance ranges.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its first quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $165 million ($0.32 diluted net earnings per share). First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1.1 billion and adjusted net earnings per share 1 was $0.46.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-646-307-1865 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding coins with a sprout growing out of them.

How to Invest in Phosphate (Updated 2024)

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses.

Notably, about 90 percent of phosphate is consumed by the agriculture sector. Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all over the world as a way to aid plant growth. It is also used as a supplement in animal feed, as a food preservative and for several other chemical purposes.

As the world's population grows and demand for food increases, the need for phosphate fertilizer is only expected to increase. For that reason, some believe phosphate investing is compelling. Read on for a brief overview of the phosphate market, including supply and demand dynamics and investing options.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien to Host Investor Day on June 12

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today it is hosting an Investor Day in New York on June 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Nutrien's Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company's outlook, strategic plans and capital allocation priorities.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Releases 2023 Global Sustainability Report

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) released its Global Sustainability Report today, detailing Nutrien's performance and progress on its sustainability initiatives for the year ending 2023.

"Nutrien has a critical role to play in helping provide the food, fuel and fiber the world needs. In 2023, we continued to build strategic partnerships to help amplify our impact while refining our sustainability strategy to align with core business objectives that support both the environment and our people, customers, supply chain partners, communities and shareholders," said Tim Faveri, Vice President, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Battery Metals Investing

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Gold Investing

Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

×