Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 88294295. The recording will be available through November 2, 2022.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Nutrien Announces Plans to Increase Fertilizer Production Capability and Return Additional Capital to Shareholders

Ramping up potash production capability to 18 million tonnes by 2025 and planning for approximately $2 billion in additional share repurchases in 2022

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today it plans to increase fertilizer production capability in response to structural changes in global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets. The company is hosting a virtual investor update meeting today at 10:30 am EDT and will provide details on its strategic growth and capital allocation plans at this event.

Nutrien Announces Intention to Build World's Largest Clean Ammonia Production Facility

Evaluating existing Geismar, Louisiana site to produce 1.2 million tonnes of clean ammonia annually

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is evaluating Geismar, LA as the site to build the world's largest clean ammonia facility. Building on the company's expertise in low-carbon ammonia production, clean ammonia will be manufactured using innovative technology to achieve at least a 90 percent reduction in CO 2 emissions. The project will proceed to the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase, with a final investment decision expected to follow in 2023. If approved, construction of the approximately US$2 billion facility would begin in 2024 with full production expected by 2027.

Denbury and Nutrien Announce Agreement for Transportation and Storage of CO2 to be Captured from Nutrien's Planned Clean Ammonia Project in Geismar, Louisiana

Significantly expands longstanding and successful CCUS partnership

Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) ("Denbury"), and PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) ("Nutrien"), today announced that the parties have reached a term-sheet agreement under which Denbury would transport and store carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) captured from Nutrien's potential new clean ammonia project at its Geismar, Louisiana location.

Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.48 per Share

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.48 per share payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on June 30, 2022. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Nutrien Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 431,009,629 common shares, representing 78.01% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 19 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

