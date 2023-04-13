Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Phosphate Investing News

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-396-8049 or 1-416-764-8646. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 354422#. The recording will be available through August 9, 2023.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)
andrew o'donnell, stock chart

Andrew O'Donnell: More Market Pain to Come, 3 Stocks That Work Now

As broad market chaos continues, Andrew O'Donnell of the Market Mindset is looking for opportunities that align with current trends and will work during uncertain times, and he shared three small-cap stocks he likes right now.

"We're interested in specific themes that we see are in this shift — whether you want to call it a shift or a great reset," he told the Investing News Network during an interview. "We're focused on specific companies and specific areas where there's an opportunity to still make money even if overall markets are down."

O'Donnell spoke first about First Phosphate (CSE:PHOS), which is focused on beneficiating high-grade phosphate for use in the electric vehicle industry. The material is an ingredient in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are rising in popularity.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.5 Billion of 5-Year and 30-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.900 percent senior notes due March 27, 2028 and US$750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.800 percent senior notes due March 27, 2053 (together, the "senior notes"). The offering is expected to close on or about March 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay its US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% senior notes upon their maturity on May 13, 2023, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update

-- First launch quarter for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection --

-- Q4 and full year net sales of $10.1 million --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern/5:30 a.m. Pacific.

Conference Call and Webcast:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Eagle Mines logo

Silver Eagle to Issue 44,200 Units for Debt

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SEM) announces that it will complete a securities for debt, issuing an aggregate of 44,200 units at a price of $0.10 per unit to settle $4,420 in liabilities. Each unit will be comprised of a common share of the Company and one warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 until May 25, 2024. The securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day following the date of issuance.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Releases 2023 ESG Report, Updating Progress Towards Value-Driven Sustainability Initiatives

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) is pleased to release its 2023 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This year's report outlines Nutrien's 2022 progress towards its 2030 sustainability commitments, short-term goals and targets performance, and continuing improvement in ESG governance and risk management. Nutrien continues to drive sustainability in the field and in its own operations through direct grower, partner and industry relationships that create measurable, science-based, impacts.

"We remain focused on our Feeding the Future plan and related sustainability commitments with a goal to lead the next wave of agriculture's evolution. In 2022, Nutrien made significant progress driving towards this goal, as we continued to collaborate with peers and competitors across the industry to find ways to help address some of the world's biggest food and emissions challenges now and into the future," says Tim Faveri, Vice President, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting

Nordic Nickel: Exploring District-scale Nickel Asset in Finland to Support Growing Demand

Revolutionizing Navigation: ARway.ai's AI-powered Spatial Computing Platform is Disrupting the $44B Indoor AR Navigation Market

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Related News

Lithium Investing

The Energy Transition is Happening, Here's How Experts are Investing

Uranium Investing

John Cash: Uranium Catalysts Building, All Systems Look Like Go

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

×