Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q1 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5495024 . Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 5495024. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and inputting the conference identification number 5495024. The recording will be available through August 1, 2022.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

Nutrien to Host Investor Update Meeting on June 9

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is hosting a virtual Investor Update meeting on June 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Nutrien's Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives, ESG performance and capital allocation priorities.

Nutrien Increasing Potash Production in Response to Global Supply Uncertainty

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that in response to the uncertainty of potash supply from Eastern Europe it plans to increase potash production capability to approximately 15 million tonnes in 2022, an increase of nearly one million tonnes compared to previous expectations. The majority of additional volume is expected to be produced in the second half of the year.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine and we hope for an immediate de-escalation of this conflict. The impacts of this conflict extend beyond Eastern Europe as a disruption in supply of key agriculture, fertilizer and energy commodities could have implications for global food security," said Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and CEO.

Nutrien Releases 2022 ESG Report

This International Women's Day, the company also launched a US$500,000 Inclusion Challenge with Radicle Growth for Women and Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) agri-tech entrepreneurs

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) released today its 2022 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report captures a year of focused action in the pursuit of Nutrien's 2030 sustainability commitments and supporting initiatives. Related information regarding Nutrien's ESG governance, risk management, strategic opportunities and performance are also outlined within this report.

Nutrien Files 2021 Annual Disclosures

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2021 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com .

The 2021 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting .

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO and BofA Investor Conferences

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. EST, and the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Both fireside chats will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Phosphate Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

Demand for both phosphate and potash fertilizers is expected to continue growing as the world’s population increases and the amount of arable land decreases.

The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5 percent between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$90.25 billion. Driving this growth will be increasing pressure on global food supply brought on by rising populations and climate change, as well as inflation and downstream costs.

Thankfully, phosphate-mining production around the globe is expected to increase, with the largest areas of growth being Africa and the Middle East. Project developments in Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru and Russia are all expected to contribute to increased phosphate rock production as well. In fact, global phosphate mine capacity is expected to increase from 238 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2020 to 261 million MT in 2024.

