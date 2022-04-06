Nutrien Ltd announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook. To avoid delays in accessing our Q1 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require ...

