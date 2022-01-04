Phosphate Investing News
The Board of Directors of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced today that Mayo Schmidt has left his position as President and CEO of Nutrien and has resigned from the Board. Ken Seitz, Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash, has been named the company's interim CEO. Mr. Seitz brings extensive global leadership experience in the agriculture and mining sectors and is well-positioned to progress the company's stated strategy and lead the integrated business during the transition.

"Nutrien has delivered exceptional results in 2021 and is well positioned to continue this strong momentum into 2022," said Russ Girling, Chair of the Nutrien Board of Directors. "Nutrien has a talented and deep executive team, and we are confident that Ken Seitz and this team will continue to build on the organization's record financial and operating performance."

"The Nutrien Board of Directors will work with an executive search firm to begin a global search to select a long-term leader that will take the company into its next phase, which will consider internal and external candidates," added Mr. Girling.

Mr. Seitz said, "I look forward to working with the executive leadership team, our tremendous employees and the Board of Directors to execute on our plan, continue this exciting progression across our business to serve our stakeholders, and deliver on our commitment to advance sustainable solutions to feed a growing world."

Mr. Seitz joined Nutrien as Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash in 2019. He brings over 25 years of global management experience working across more than 60 countries, with a deep background in the agriculture and mining sectors. As former President and CEO of Canpotex, one of the world's largest suppliers of Potash, Mr. Seitz has extensive experience in global fertilizer marketing and logistics and strong connections within the industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, a Bachelor of Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Saskatchewan. He is a Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and is a Professional Agrologist with the Saskatchewan Institute of Agrologists. Mr. Seitz also holds a Certificate in Management from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Nutrien team, I would like to thank Mayo Schmidt for his years of service to the organization. We wish him the best in his next endeavors," said Mr. Girling.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015
Media@nutrien.com

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545
Investors@nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Timac Agro USA Acquires Rainbow Plant Food

Timac Agro USA, a global specialist in innovation for high-efficiency plant nutrition, announced it has completed the acquisition of Rainbow Plant Food, based in Americus Ga, from Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR).

This strategic acquisition will allow Timac Agro USA to locally manufacture its most renowned patented granular technologies to serve American growers in their quest for productivity and profitability. Rainbow Fertilizers will continue to offer the Super Rainbow, Rainbow and International Rainbow grades and operate as an independent brand within the Timac Agro USA portfolio.

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces Completion of Tender Offer and Debt Redemptions; Accelerates Repurchase of Shares

all amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien")(NYSE, TSX: NTR), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the settlement of their previously announced redemption of $1.8 billion of debt securities and the closing of their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed on the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes).

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces Pricing of Tender Offer

All amount are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR) ("Nutrien"), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the determination of the Full Tender Offer Consideration, as shown in the table below, for their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes). Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) remain unchanged.

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces Early Tender Results

all amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien")(NYSE, TSX: NTR), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company") today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) of their previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million (the "Tender Cap") in aggregate purchase price (the "Offer") of their respective debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes).

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces Pedro Farah as a Speaker at the Scotiabank Mining Virtual Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the Scotiabank Mining Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30 at 10:10 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Keep reading... Show less

Nutrien Announces $1.8 Billion of Redemptions and an Offer to Purchase $300 Million in Aggregate Purchase Price of Debt

All amounts are in US dollars

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR) ("Nutrien"), Agrium Inc. ("Agrium"), and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp"), each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien (together, the "Company"), today announced the redemption of $1.8 billion of debt securities and the commencement of a cash tender offer to purchase (the "Offer") their respective debt securities listed in Table I below (collectively, the "Notes", and each, a "series" of Notes) for an aggregate purchase price of $300 million (excluding accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below)) (subject to increase, the "Tender Cap"), at purchase prices determined based on the yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security specified in Table I below plus the applicable Fixed Spread and subject to the terms and conditions and in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Company's Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

Keep reading... Show less

