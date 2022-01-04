Nutrien launches global search for long-term CEO and names Ken Seitz as interim leader The Board of Directors of Nutrien Ltd. the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced today that Mayo Schmidt has left his position as President and CEO of Nutrien and has resigned from the Board. Ken Seitz, Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash, has been named the company’s interim CEO. Mr. Seitz ...

NTR:CA,NTR