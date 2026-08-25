NuScale Power Deploys Nuclear-Specific AI from NPX and Nuclearn to Speed Development of Its Advanced Reactor Program

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) (NuScale), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, today announced it is deploying nuclear-specific AI tools to support its engineering and knowledge-management functions as it advances the next generation of nuclear energy. The initiative combines NuScale's advanced reactor expertise, Nuclearn's robust AtomAssist nuclear AI platform, and NPX's nuclear project and AI implementation experience to create purpose-built AI tools that will help NuScale to find, understand, and apply critical information more efficiently as it advances its groundbreaking SMR technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825531761/en/

As advanced reactor projects move from design into deployment, a key task is making timely, informed decisions across a growing volume of engineering information, licensing evidence, technical standards, and institutional knowledge. Rapid, traceable retrieval of information is essential to maintaining program schedules. NuScale‘s initial proof of concept demonstrated that designed-for-nuclear AI terminology and workflows could reduce the time required to find relevant information by as much as 80% while surfacing the most relevant engineering methods and standards.

�NuScale is building a transformative deployment model to integrate NuScale Power Modules™ (NPMs) into nuclear power plants in the near-term, which requires executing with speed, precision, and confidence," said Dr. José Reyes, Chief Technology Officer of NuScale Power. "This partnership with Nuclearn and NPX will equip our teams with the right purpose-built AI tools grounded in our extensive proprietary knowledge –to work more efficiently while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards."

"AI is only as valuable as the knowledge it can be trusted to deliver," said Jerrold Vincent, CFO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn. "In a highly regulated, safety-critical industry like nuclear, every answer must be grounded in controlled engineering and licensing information. Our platform understands the operational context, regulatory implications, and safety considerations behind every decision, and gives engineers rapid access to the knowledge they need. By combining nuclear-specific language models with NuScale's trusted engineering and licensing content, we're helping NuScale maintain complete traceability back to the original controlled source, enabling the team to move faster without reducing safety, quality, or regulatory compliances."

"Across Canada, the United States, and the global nuclear market, new nuclear projects face the same challenge: how to move faster without compromising quality, safety, or regulatory discipline," said Joshua Bell, Director, NPX US. "NuScale is taking a practical step the rest of the industry can learn from. NPX brings the nuclear project experience and implementation discipline needed to turn promising technology into practical tools that teams can use in their day-to-day work. This is not AI for AI's sake. It is nuclear professionals working together to solve nuclear challenges using new technology, grounded in deep experience and the discipline our industry requires."

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the company's groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

About NPX

NPX helps nuclear organizations accelerate the path from strategy to delivery. With experience in new nuclear project management, technology selection, engineering and licensing support, vendor coordination, and transformation, NPX works with utilities, vendors, technology developers, and project teams across Canada, the United States, and international markets. By combining nuclear project expertise with practical AI and digital implementation, NPX helps organizations turn fragmented project information into actionable intelligence, strengthen execution discipline, and move complex nuclear initiatives forward with greater speed and confidence. For more information, visit www.npxinnovation.ca .

About Nuclearn

Nuclearn is a leading AI platform purpose-built for nuclear professionals and critical infrastructure operators. Founded by nuclear industry veterans, Nuclearn delivers secure, on-premise-ready AI solutions that help organizations modernize document-intensive workflows, improve efficiency, and preserve institutional knowledge while supporting the rigorous safety, quality, and regulatory standards of the nuclear industry. For more information, visit www.nuclearn.ai .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the agreement described herein, the anticipated benefits and opportunities arising from such agreement, and its potential future impacts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Further information regarding risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could affect each company's respective financial results and operations is included in the filings of NuScale Power Corporation, respectively, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including each company's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other periodic reports filed or to be filed with the SEC.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to each of us as of the date hereof, and neither of us assumes any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media
NuScale Power: Chuck Goodnight, media@nuscalepower.com
NPX: Margaret McBeath, Margaret.mcbeath@npxinnovation.ca
Nuclearn: Brian Critchfield, brian@nuclearn.ai

Investor Relations
NuScale Power: IR@nuscalepower.com

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