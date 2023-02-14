Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

NTT DoCoMo Ventures Invests in now.gg, a next-generation cloud distribution platform for mobile games

Aimed at bringing mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers, the investment is an affirmation of the two companies vision for mobile cloud

Now.gg, Inc. announced that it has received an undisclosed amount of investment from NTT DoCoMo Ventures for their cloud-based mobile gaming distribution platform. The investment is aimed at bringing next-generation mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers.

now.gg logo

Launched in June 2021 , now.gg is a mobile cloud gaming platform that makes it possible to convert Android based mobile games to cloud games by simply converting APK files to cloud versions, making them accessible on any browser. Cloud converted mobile games can then be accessed on any devices or any browser, free of cost, through unique game links. Gamers can play or share games without any need to install the Android game.

In little over a year, the distribution platform has amassed over 42 million users, with half the gamers playing for over 30mins per day, surpassing many cloud gaming benchmarks. Gamers from multiple devices like PC, Android, Mac and even console platforms are accessing now.gg distributed cloud games through built-in browsers.

now.gg's proprietary nowCloudOS cloud rendering technology enables game developers to publish their games to the cloud with minimal effort. It also enables reach for users who were previously unable to access games due to device limitations.

Much of today's entertainment, including games and other content, is provided in the form of apps. now.gg's mission is to provide users with a different app experience by providing mobile cloud technology. Even if the content of the app is further enhanced and the amount of data becomes enormous, it will be possible to enjoy it comfortably with a browser anytime, anywhere with now.gg's solution.

Since 2022, NTT DoCoMo has been providing a multi-device metaverse service that can be easily enjoyed on a browser. This investment was made in anticipation of synergies with the new user experience that is being worked on. Going forward, now.gg and NTT Group and DOCOMO will collaborate further to promote initiatives aimed at creating new value.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Betty, a Real Money Entertainment Startup, Raises $5 Million Seed Round

Betty an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming, announced today that it has raised a $5M seed round led by Karlani Capital.

Also participating in the round are CEAS Investments, Courtside Ventures, Gaingels, OCA Ventures, Subversive Capital, and 305 Ventures. Betty previously raised a $1.8M pre-seed in March 2022 .

Betty has identified a large audience of casual iCasino customers, particularly women slot players, who are underserved by existing brands which, at their core, are sportsbooks. Betty's mission is to maximize the entertainment value of iCasino for these casual players by creating an environment that is safe, social, and inclusive.

Gaingels, a LGBTQIA+/Allies private investment syndicate, commented: "Sports betting and casinos have historically been marketed to men. In reality, women make up more than half of the market. We love Betty's mission to make the category more inclusive."

The proceeds of the round will fund Betty's operations in Ontario . Betty was issued a gaming license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario on January 24th . The company anticipates a soft launch in February followed by a full-scale go-to-market in Q2. The seed funding will also go towards continued development of Betty's proprietary iCasino platform that is tailor-made for the North American customer.

Betty's founding team previously built a US sports betting media platform, QL Gaming Group (acquired by Audacy), and collectively have 50+ years of iCasino tech experience.

About Betty
Betty is an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming. The company is headquartered in New York and has a R&D office in Bulgaria .

Topgolf Breaks Ground on New Venue in Lafayette

Construction efforts begin today on the state's second Topgolf location

It's officially official: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf broke ground today on its future two-story venue that will serve communities in and around the Acadiana region in southern Louisiana . The signature technology-enabled entertainment experience, which is designed to make the game of golf more accessible and fun, is expected to open in late 2023.

Former EA & Unity Studios Execs Move Hyper-Royale Mobile Battler Rooniverse to ImmutableX

XP Foundry opted to migrate assets of its debut web3 game from Solana to ImmutableX to offer mainstream gamers gas-free minting & trading for their characters & items

XP Foundry, a web3 game development studio, today announces that it is migrating on-chain assets of its free-to-play (F2P) mobile game Rooniverse to ImmutableX - the dedicated platform for building and scaling web3 games from leading web3 gaming company Immutable.

WEMIX PLAY's First Fan Token MYRTLE exceeds 100m USD in market cap

  • Creator manages token minting and usage such as profit distribution, fan events etc.
  • High-water mark method connects the value rise of Fan Token to expansion of fan community

MYRTLE, the first Fan Token on WEMIX PLAY, exceeded 100m USD in market cap just one day after its minting.

WEMIX PLAY Fan Token 'MYRTLE' Market Cap exceeds $100M

Minted by the famous Philippines actress/blockchain game streamer Myrtle Sarrosa on the global no 1 blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, its initial price was 1WEMIX$ and market cap was 1000WEMIX$ on 27th Jan.

As of 1st Feb, it was traded at 13.6WEMIX$ and the market cap grew to 109m WEMIX$.

Fan Token is a new way for fans to support creators using blockchain technology. A performance-based tokenomics connects creators' popularity with the rise of their tokens' value, and both creators and fans can benefit from the result.

Users can buy and hold Fan Token to support their favourite creators. And creators get to manage their own Fan Tokens, minted by a high-water mark method. They can monetize it, share it with fans via airdrop, or use it for many activities including fan meetings and direct support to the communities.

High-water mark method, unlike usual tokenomics which automatically mint new tokens regularly, mints new tokens only when its 24-hour average price exceeds previous average price.

WEMIX will continue to collaborate with other creators to expand the Fan Token-based digital economy fan community ecosystem .

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

Investment Overview of Cryptogram Venture in 2022: Extensive Layout in Metaverse, Games, NFT, and Other Popular Web3 Fields

2022 is a highly unusual year for the crypto industry. With the collapse of LunaUST as the starting point, prominent institutional participants such as 3AC and FTX have taken a heavy toll one after another and coupled with the severe macro-financial environment "deleveraging" impact. The crypto industry has suffered a long cold winter. However, many investment institutions are still unswervingly optimistic about the application prospects of crypto and Web3. With a long-term vision, they actively carry out business layouts "countercyclically."

As a research and investment institution in the crypto and Web3 industry with compliance qualifications approved by Japan , Cryptogram Venture (CGV) has always adhered to the " research-driven investment " business orientation. Since its inception, CGV has taken advantage of its location and business hub in Japan to explore and help more innovative crypto projects across the world by actively participating in extensive research in the primary crypto market, organizing the first Web3 hackathon in Japan (web3hackathon.io), and delivering high-quality industry research reports ( cgv.fund/blog ).

Bally's Appoints Robeson Reeves As CEO

- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that Lee Fenton CEO, will step down and Robeson Reeves, President - Interactive, will take over as CEO, effective March 31, 2023 .

Bally's Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Bally's Corporation)

Fenton became CEO of Bally's on October 1, 2021 following the acquisition of Gamesys Group PLC where he had been CEO since 2015. Fenton will also step down from the Bally's Board of Directors.

Soo Kim , Chairman of Bally's Corporation's Board of Directors, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Lee for his excellent leadership and valuable contributions to Bally's. Lee has led Bally's through the effective integration of Gamesys, leaving us well positioned for future growth. During his time, he also established the purpose and values of what is now an integrated Bally's group. We look forward to building on what Lee has helped develop, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Kim continued, "I am excited to have Robeson succeed Lee as CEO. Robeson has an extraordinary mind and the drive required to excel as he takes the helm. Robeson has been a member of the Board since the Gamesys acquisition and his appointment represents the Board's commitment to the development of the very best talent at Bally's."

Lee Fenton , Bally's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, said, "I want to thank Soo and the rest of the Board for my time at Bally's and for the work through the transition to Robeson's leadership. Bally's is an extraordinary business with extraordinary people, and I want to thank each and every one of them for the support they have shown me and the commitment they continue to bring to the business. It is particularly special for me to be able to hand the reigns to Robeson with whom I have worked for over 14 years. Robeson is a unique talent and the time is right for him to lead Bally's."

Robeson Reeves, Bally's incoming Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am honored to lead Bally's and grateful for the support and confidence shown in me by my fellow Board members. We are a unique company with a robust core and an extraordinary set of opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to working hard with my Executive Team and all our teams to take those opportunities and maximize our growth."

Reeves joined Gamesys in September 2005 and held several leadership positions since that time. Prior to his current role with Bally Interactive, Reeves served as Chief Operating Officer of Gamesys since July 2015 , and before that as Gamesys' Director of Gaming Operations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino , a growing iGaming platform.

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA , Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact
Robert Lavan
Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact
Richard Goldman
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

