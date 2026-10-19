NSJ Antimony Corp. Announces Flow-Thru Financing for Exploration on Its Antimony 2.0 Property

NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ0) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces a Flow-Through financing of up to 1,400,000 Flow-Through common shares at $0.66 for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $924,000. The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities on its Antimony 2.0 Property.

About NSJ Gold Corp

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power.

The project is 59 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies. The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

WWW.NSJGOLDCORP.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rodney Stevens, CEO and President

Tel: 604 765 8657, Email: RJSTEVENS73@GMAIL.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319707

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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