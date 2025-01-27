Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces $43.4 Million Long-Term Debt Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") in respect of a senior secured first lien term loan facility providing for loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $43.4 million CAD (being the approximate equivalent of $30,000,000 USD) (the "Credit Facility") to be made available by Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"). Playtech plc ("Playtech") and certain Playtech subsidiaries have agreed to provide credit support for certain obligations under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility represents a significant milestone for NorthStar, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling the Company to continue to accelerate its growth initiatives.

Executive Commentary

"This is a pivotal moment for NorthStar, marking the largest financing in our history. This Credit Facility strengthens our balance sheet and directly supports our ability to scale operations and drive the business towards profitability with a single-minded focus," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "We are grateful to Beach Point Capital Management for their trust in our strategy and vision. We are also thankful for Playtech's steadfast partnership which was instrumental in securing this funding, reinforcing their value both strategically and as a technology provider."

"Beach Point has deep experience investing across the gaming sector and is excited to partner with NorthStar to support their strategic initiatives. The online gaming sector has been growing rapidly, and this investment reflects our confidence in the Company's leadership, market potential, and ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth. Likewise, we value the partnership with Playtech, who are contributing their leading technology, global reach, and strategic vision towards NorthStar's continued success," said Gabriel Fineberg, Managing Director at Beach Point.

Purpose of the Credit Facility

The purpose of the Credit Facility is to support NorthStar's continued growth by significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet. The Company will use the proceeds of loans made pursuant to the Credit Facility: (i) to repay the aggregate $9.5 million CAD principal amount (plus accrued interest) loaned to the Company by Playtech pursuant to unsecured, interest-bearing promissory notes dated April 25, 2024, September 13, 2024 and December 16, 2024; (ii) to fund an interest reserve account in respect of the Credit Facility in an amount equal to $7,000,000 CAD; (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes; and (iv) to pay transaction costs in connection with the Credit Facility.

Key Terms of the Credit Facility

  • Loan Amount: $43.4 million CAD
  • Interest Rate: SOFR + 9.35%, with a SOFR floor of 4.40%
  • Maturity Date: January 24, 2030
  • Amortization: Payment deferral for the first 30 months, followed by 2.5% per annum of the principal amount until the 42nd month ending after the closing date (paid quarterly), and, thereafter, 5% per annum until the Maturity Date (paid quarterly).

The Credit Facility is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of NorthStar and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "NorthStar Guarantors"). The NorthStar Guarantors have provided a guarantee of the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents.

A copy of the Credit Agreement will be available on NorthStar's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Credit Support from Playtech

In addition to the guarantee by the NorthStar Guarantors, it is also a requirement of the Credit Agreement that Playtech, together with certain of its affiliates (the "Playtech Guarantors") guarantee the obligations of the Company under the Credit Agreement and the other loan documents (the "Playtech Guarantee"). In consideration of the Playtech Guarantors providing the Playtech Guarantee, and subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals (including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange), NorthStar has issued to Playtech 32,735,295 common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), exercisable at a price of $0.055 CAD per share, reflecting an approximately 8.70% premium to the five-day volume-weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on January 24, 2025. The Bonus Warrants will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months from the date of issue under applicable securities laws. The Bonus Warrants expire on January 24, 2030 and are non-transferable. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, if at any time the outstanding principal amount under the Credit Facility is reduced or repaid during the first year of the term of the Credit Facility, the expiry date in respect of a pro rata number of the total Bonus Warrants will be accelerated to the later of: (a) one year from the date of issuance of the Bonus Warrants; and (b) 30 days from such reduction or repayment of the Credit Facility.

Playtech is an insider of the Company and the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee, as the Company is not listed on one of the specified markets in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the aggregate fair market value of the Bonus Warrants will be less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

A material change report in respect of, inter alia, the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee will be filed in accordance with MI 61-101. Such material change report was not filed at least 21 days before the issuance of the Bonus Warrants to Playtech in connection with the provision of the Playtech Guarantee as the Company wanted to close and implement these arrangements on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Advisors

NorthStar would like to express its gratitude to the advisory teams that facilitated this successful transaction. The Company was co-advised by XST Capital Group LLC and Roselli Advisory LLC, who provided financial advisory services to NorthStar, and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, who acted as legal counsel to NorthStar.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsels to Beach Point.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol BET and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol NSBBF. For more information on the company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca

About Beach Point

Beach Point is a multi-strategy investment manager making credit, private equity, real estate and structured product investments. As of December 31, 2024, Beach Point manages approximately $19 billion in AUM on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Beach Point also has offices in New York, London and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: the expected benefits of the Credit Facility, the use of proceeds of the Credit Facility, the ability of the Company to perform its obligations under the Credit Facility, and future value to be delivered as a result of the Credit Facility and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern (whether or not the Credit Facility is available in the short- and long-term). The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:

Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca
www.northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238526

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

northstar gaming holdingsbet:cctsxv:bettech investingTech Investing
BET:CC
NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Significant growth in wagers, revenue and gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"We delivered exceptional year-over-year growth across all key metrics in the third quarter, including a 69% increase in total wagers and a 63% boost in gross margin," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Our consistent revenue growth and improved economies of scale have enabled gross margin to fully cover overhead costs–a significant milestone in our journey toward profitability. Additionally, marketing expenditures as a percentage of revenue have declined substantially, dropping from two-thirds last year to roughly half year-to-date, further demonstrating our continually improving operational efficiency and strategic focus."

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"):

  • Total Wagers[1] at Northstarbets.ca were $234 million, a 69% increase compared to $138 million in Q3 2023.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue[1] at NorthStarbets.ca was $8.4 million, a 53% increase from $5.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • Revenue[2] was $6.8 million in Q3 2024, a 45% increase from $4.7 million in Q3 2023.
  • Gross Margin was $2.7 million, representing a 63% increase from $1.6 million in Q3 2023, while the Gross Margin percentage increased by 400 basis points to 39%, from 35% in Q3 2023.
  • Profit/(loss) before marketing and other expenses[1] was $0.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to $(0.5) million in Q3 2023, as gross margin is now sufficient to cover the Company's overhead expenses.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 ("YTD 2024"):

  • Total Wagers[1] at Northstarbets.ca reached $677 million, a 54% increase compared to $438 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("YTD 2023").
  • Gross Gaming Revenue[1] at NorthStarbets.ca was $24.1 million, a 56% increase from $15.4 million in YTD 2023.
  • Revenue[2] totaled $20.2 million, a 55% increase from $13.0 million in YTD 2023.
  • Gross Margin was $8.0 million, marking a 72% increase from $4.7 million in YTD 2023, with the Gross Margin percentage increasing to 40%, up from 36% in the comparable period of 2023.
  • Profit/(loss) before marketing and other expenses1 was $0.6 million in YTD 2024 compared to $(3.0) million in YTD 2023, as gross margin is now sufficient to cover the Company's overhead expenses.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • The Company continued to outpace the industry growth rates reported by iGaming Ontario in Q3 2024 in both Total Wagers (54% for NorthStar vs. 32% for the industry) and Gross Gaming Revenue (67% for NorthStar vs. 37% for the industry).[3]
  • NorthStar recently completed its inaugural Blackjack Championship tournament, an innovative online competition with a total prize pool of $100,000.
  • In October, the Company announced the launch across all platforms of "Sports Insights 2.0," a robust suite of enhancements that includes a redesigned home page, comprehensive team and player statistics, injury and player news feeds, added coverage of popular sports and strengthened casino content.
  • The Company also announced a series of enhancements to its online betting platform in September, highlighted by streamlined navigation in both the Casino and Sportsbook sections, a doubling of Casino game selection since the start of 2024, personalized prop bets and intelligent parlay suggestions.

Outlook

"The marketing investments and product launches we executed in Q3 have set us up for a strong finish to the year, as the fourth quarter is typically a seasonally robust period," said Mr. Moskowitz. "With the continued momentum in our business and operating leverage driving improved financial results, we are highly optimistic about our ability to deliver significant shareholder value in 2025."

Management is working diligently to secure additional funding and remains confident that the Company will be able to access the capital necessary to continue to support its growth strategy. The Company expects to provide an update in the coming weeks.

Q3 Corporate Update Webinar

On December 3, 2024, Michael Moskowitz will present an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion of the Company's Q3 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. All investors and other interested parties are invited to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Time: 11am ET
Register: Webinar Registration

Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement

The Company also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthStar Gaming (Ontario) Inc. ("NorthStar Ontario"), has agreed to extend its partnership with Playtech Software Limited ("Playtech Software") through the renewal of their previously announced strategic marketing agreement. Under the agreement, Playtech Software contributes services designed to accelerate NorthStar Ontario's player acquisition strategy in the province. The agreement was first implemented in June 2023 and renewed earlier this year, with Playtech Software contributing services valued at a total of $8 million through to October 31, 2024, representing a significant driver of NorthStar Ontario's growth over that period. The latest renewal, valued at up to $1 million, extends the agreement for two months through to December 31, 2024. Playtech Software will be reimbursed and compensated through a share of revenue from the income generated in connection with the marketing initiatives to which it contributes.

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The terms "Gross Gaming Revenue" "Total Wagers" and "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" are non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers

Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue

Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

In Q3 2024, the Company reported $8.6 million of Gross Gaming Revenue ($24.9 million in YTD 2024) and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:

$ Millions (unaudited)Three months endedNine months ended
Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023		Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games8.45.524.115.4
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets1.90.94.72.7
Sub-total Gaming revenue6.54.619.412.7
Other revenue from managed services0.30.10.80.3
Revenue6.84.720.213.0

Operating Results

Marketing expenses are a key driver of the business but are completely discretionary. Management considers "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" to be a good indication of the extent to which the business' Gross Margin is in excess of its overhead costs, and therefore offsetting some portion of marketing expenses, reflecting improving economies of scale.

$ Millions (unaudited)Three months endedNine months ended
Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023		Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023
Revenue6.84.720.213.0
Cost of Revenues
Gross Margin2.71.68.04.7
General and administrative expenses2.72.27.47.6
Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses (1)(0.1)(0.5)0.6(3.0)
Marketing2.82.010.28.6
Loss before other expenses (1)(2.9)(2.5)(9.6)(11.6)
Other expenses0.31.74.76.4
Net loss(3.2)(4.2)(14.3)(18.0)

(1) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:

Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer 647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Q3 Earnings Webinar on December 3rd

NorthStar Gaming to Host Q3 Earnings Webinar on December 3rd

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that on December 3rd at 11am ET, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting the Company's third quarter earnings results and an update on current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 27, 2024. NorthStar invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Time: 11am ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hit, Split, Stand or Double Down? NorthStar Gaming Unveils its First-Ever Online Blackjack Championship in Ontario

Hit, Split, Stand or Double Down? NorthStar Gaming Unveils its First-Ever Online Blackjack Championship in Ontario

Available exclusively on NorthStar Bets, the NorthStar Blackjack Championship invites players to compete for a $100,000 prize pool

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is calling all Blackjack players and casino enthusiasts to compete in a $100,000 online Blackjack tournament, the ultimate online competition for Blackjack players. Launching today, the inaugural NorthStar Blackjack Championship runs until November 25, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Unveils Sports Insights 2.0

NorthStar Gaming Unveils Sports Insights 2.0

Enhanced content and added features strengthen a key NorthStar Bets differentiator

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced the launch across all NorthStar Bets online and mobile betting platforms of "Sports Insights 2.0," a robust set of enhancements and new features added to its industry-leading content vertical.

Sports Insights is a key differentiating feature that supports NorthStar's position as a premium brand and industry leader at the intersection of iGaming and media. A key pillar of Sports Insights' content offering is analysis of upcoming events, betting strategies, predictions and tips, with original articles produced daily by the Company's in-house team of sports writers. As announced this past February, NorthStar embarked on a significant enhancement of Sports Insights with upgrades and new features rolled out throughout 2024.

"Sports Insights 2.0 has been a major focus for our team this year and we are thrilled to share these new features with our customers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Players have told us they place a high value on the ability to access quality, in-depth stats and information seamlessly within our betting environment. This differentiates us from competing platforms that continue to require players to use multiple apps to access the same information. The added content should keep our players engaged and help them make informed betting decisions."

Highlights of new features and tools introduced for Sports Insights 2.0 include:

  • A redesigned home page offering an improved user experience, a three-story rotating carousel showcasing the most important content, articles grouped by topic (MLB, NFL, casino, etc.) and a "Live Now" strip promoting live betting markets and other promotional priorities.

  • More casino content, including tips, strategies, game reviews and casino lifestyle articles.

  • A comprehensive suite of team and player statistics for major league sports including football, baseball, hockey, and basketball.

  • Enhanced coverage of popular betting sports such as soccer, NCAA football and CFL.

  • Injury and player news feeds for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL from industry leader RotoWire.

Sports Insights has proven to be a valuable driver of player engagement and betting activity, with many players reading articles and consuming stats and injury news prior to placing their bets. Frequent Sports Insights visitors, in comparison to non-readers, generate 118% higher average deposits, 58% higher average casino turnover, and 110% higher average sports turnover.1

Sports Insights content is regularly distributed across social media (@NorthStarBet) and through third-party media partners, and serves as an important acquisition and retention tool for NorthStar Bets. To view Sports Insights content, please visit www.northstarbets.ca/sportsbook/news.

Following the completion of this milestone, the Company will continue to make incremental enhancements to Sports Insights based on ongoing user feedback and an evolving product roadmap.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/225943_a41f82ce246539db_001full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/225943_a41f82ce246539db_001full.jpg

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expected benefits of the introduction of product innovations, and player engagement levels. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has issued a $3 million unsecured, interest-bearing promissory note dated as of September 13, 2024 (the "Note") to Playtech plc. The Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable in arrears at maturity. Unless otherwise accelerated pursuant to its terms, the Note will become immediately due and payable on the earlier of (i) April 25, 2025; and (ii) the date on which the Company or any of its subsidiaries completes additional financing transactions with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $10 million, subject to certain exceptions. Proceeds from the Note will be used to fund the Company's continued growth and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries

Stardust Power Breaks Ground on One of The Largest U.S. Battery-Grade Lithium Refineries

Stardust Power 1

Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell and Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO, Stardust Power break ground at the Stardust Power ceremony, January 22nd, 2025

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Enhanced Strategic Focus on Carbon Credit Business and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hempalta Corp. Announces Enhanced Strategic Focus on Carbon Credit Business and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Strategic Focus on Nature-Based Carbon Credit Solutions
Through Hemp Carbon Standard

Proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units
at $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") today announced an enhanced strategic focus on nature-based carbon credit solutions. As part of this focus, the Company will transition its operations to prioritize premium hemp-derived carbon credits through its subsidiary, Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS"), while continuing to manage its intellectual property and product lines under Hempalta Processing Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled its crypto holdings via additional purchases of Solana. Solana is a crypto-computing platform that aims to achieve high transaction speeds without sacrificing decentralization. It seeks to improve scalability through a different approach in the blockchain industry, combining a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the blockchain's underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. This approach has attracted interest from a diverse range of traders, from small-scale individuals to institutional entities. Solana claims it can process around 50,000 transactions per second. Solana is both a cryptocurrency and a flexible platform for developers building decentralized applications (dApps) across various industries, including DeFi, gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and financial derivatives.

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - December 13, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that it has received $371,150 from the exercise of warrants expiring in December 2024 as well as February 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce la reception de 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription et d'autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la reception de 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription et d'autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 13 décembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a reçu 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription expirant en décembre 2024 ainsi qu'en février 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veritiv Completes Acquisition of Orora Packaging Solutions

Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS). 1

On September 3, 2024 , Veritiv announced it had entered into a binding agreement with Orora (ASX: ORA) to acquire their North American packaging and distribution business Orora Packaging Solutions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cygnus Metals Limited Clarification Announcement

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus Metals Limited Clarification Announcement

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

gold investing

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) – Trading Halt

lithium investing

Strategy Update and Cost Restructure

×