Northrop Grumman Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Northrop Grumman Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company's Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http:investor.northropgrumman.com.

Earnings Call Webcast

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

