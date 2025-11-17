Northisle Announces Continued Growth of West Goodspeed Target to over 1.2km Strike with Additional High-Grade Intervals

High grade interval in RD25-07 of 39m grading 1.16% Cu Eq. within 93m grading 0.77% Cu Eq.
Highlights:
- Drilling at West Goodspeed continues to confirm broad zones of copper-gold porphyry mineralization with locally higher-grade intervals, extending the system both laterally and at depth.
- The 2025 program confirms and continues to extend the mineralization outlined in previous drilling, improving understanding of the controls on copper-gold distribution.
- Mineralization at West Goodspeed is now defined over a strike length of 1.2 kilometres and a vertical extent of 280 metres
- Selected copper-equivalent assay intercepts (Cu Eq. based on Cu, Au, Mo and Re assays) include:
- RD25-07: 93.0 metres grading 0.77% Cu Eq. from 264.0 metres, including 39.0 metres grading 1.16% Cu Eq.
- RD25-04: 38.0 metres grading 0.72% Cu Eq. from 104.0 metres, including 18.0 metres grading 1.13% Cu Eq.
- The expanded 2025 drilling program continues to progress rapidly
- 14,130 metres now complete, including approx. 9,000 metres of exploration drilling
- Total of up to 10,000 metres of infill, geotech and condemnation drilling remaining in 2025
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX, OTCQX: NTCPF) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 2025 exploration campaign. Ten additional holes were drilled with the objective of expanding the West Goodspeed target. Results have further expanded the footprint of mineralization at West Goodspeed and provide additional confidence in the interpretation of the mineralized systems in the area while highlighting additional opportunities for future expansion. Drilling at the North Island Project continues to progress, focused on the infill and geotechnical assessment of the Northwest Expo and Red Dog deposits.
Figure 1: North Island Property Showing Location of Deposits and Prospects
Sam Lee, President and CEO stated, "Today's results from West Goodspeed have further expanded the footprint of mineralization at the West Goodspeed target. Work has now commenced to bring West Goodspeed into the mineral inventory on the project, which will support our planned pre-feasibility study. Our exploration team is now focused on executing a comprehensive in-fill drilling program while advancing the exploration thesis for the overall property."
Discussion of Drill Results
Drilling at West Goodspeed continues to outline a broad zone of copper-gold mineralization extending from near surface to depth across the central and northwestern portions of the system. The 2025 results confirm the extension and copper and gold grades observed in previously disclosed drilling, while also providing a better understanding of the lithological and structural controls that govern mineralization in this part of the North Island Project. The results further demonstrate strong grade continuity within mafic and intermediary igneous units and show that higher-grade domains persist along strike.
Hole GS25-28 returned 50 metres grading 0.53% Cu Eq. from 59 metres, including 10 metres grading 0.71% Cu Eq. and 10 metres grading 0.90% Cu Eq. at shallower depths, with an additional 14 metres grading 0.45% Cu Eq. at 121 metres. Adjacent hole GS25-29 intersected two mineralized zones: 9 metres grading 0.41% Cu Eq. from 54 metres and 33 metres grading 0.49% Cu Eq. from 66 metres. Both results confirm shallow copper-gold mineralization along the southern margin of the West Goodspeed trend, as previously identified in holes GS25-17 (see news release "Northisle Announces Near-Surface Intercepts and Higher-Grade Intercepts at Depth at West Goodspeed on its North Island Project" dated July 2, 2025) and GS25-26 (see news release "Northisle Reports Additional Results from 2025 Drilling at West Goodspeed at its North Island Project" dated September 8, 2025).
At depth, RD25-04 returned 38 metres grading 0.72% Cu Eq. from 104 metres, including 18 metres grading 1.13% Cu Eq. from 114 metres. Nearby, RD25-05 intersected 42 metres grading 0.60% Cu Eq. from 114 metres, including 15 metres grading 1.00% Cu Eq. from 141 metres, and a deeper interval of 15 metres grading 0.77% Cu Eq. from 300 metres. These holes confirm the presence of stacked mineralized zones within the system and extend mineralization to the northwest from holes GS25-23 and GS25-24B (see news release "Northisle Reports Additional Results from 2025 Drilling at West Goodspeed at its North Island Project" dated September 8, 2025).
Hole RD25-07 delivered one of the strongest results to date, with 93 metres grading 0.77% Cu Eq. from 264 metres, including 39 metres grading 1.16% Cu Eq. This interval ranks among the thickest and highest-grade copper-equivalent zones drilled so far at West Goodspeed and reinforces the interpretation of zones with higher-grade copper-gold within the mineralized trend. Nearby hole RD25-10 further confirms continuity in this corridor, returning 24 metres grading 0.46% Cu Eq. from 116 metres, 48 metres grading 0.48% Cu Eq. from 183 metres, and 12 metres grading 0.33% Cu Eq. from 246 metres. Results from RD25-11, including 21 metres grading 0.28% Cu Eq. from 132 metres and 69 metres grading 0.36% Cu Eq. from 243 metres, align with this trend and indicate that mineralization continues farther down-dip in this part of the system.
Peripheral holes RD25-06, RD25-08, and RD25-09 returned 20 metres grading 0.24% Cu Eq., 18 metres grading 0.20% Cu Eq., and 32 metres grading 0.26% Cu Eq., respectively, outlining the lower-grade zone in the upper levels of the mineralized system on the northwest sector.
These recent results, together with previously disclosed drilling, have significantly advanced the team's understanding of the geological controls on mineralization at West Goodspeed. The distribution of copper-gold grades is now better constrained within key lithological units, providing clearer insight into the geometry of the mineralized system. In parallel, the identification of structural features associated with higher-grade domains is guiding follow-up drilling toward prospective extensions. Ongoing work is also refining the characterization of alteration mineral assemblages, which are proving useful for vectoring toward additional zones of porphyry-style mineralization in nearby areas.
To date, mineralization has been outlined over more than 1.2 kilometres of strike and to a vertical depth of approximately 280 metres below surface. A total of 20 drill holes has been completed in the West Goodspeed area during 2025, for a total of 6,653 metres, with all assay results now received.
Selected intervals from holes GS25-28 through RD25-11 are summarized in Table 1 below.
Table 1: West Goodspeed 2025 Significant Intercepts from This Release
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Cu Grade (%)
|
Au Grade (g/t)
|
Mo Grade (ppm)
|
Re Grade (g/t)
|
Cu Eq. Grade (%)
|
Au Eq.
Grade (g/t)
|
GS25-28
|
59.0
|
109.0
|
50.0
|
0.25
|
0.34
|
55.34
|
0.29
|
0.53
|
0.72
|
Including
|
65.0
|
75.0
|
10.0
|
0.37
|
0.36
|
115.04
|
0.70
|
0.71
|
0.95
|
Also including
|
99.0
|
109.0
|
10.0
|
0.38
|
0.65
|
50.92
|
0.23
|
0.90
|
1.20
|
And
|
121.0
|
135.0
|
14.0
|
0.21
|
0.28
|
38.20
|
0.24
|
0.45
|
0.60
|
GS25-29
|
54.0
|
63.0
|
9.0
|
0.19
|
0.24
|
59.87
|
0.48
|
0.41
|
0.55
|
And
|
66.0
|
99.0
|
33.0
|
0.19
|
0.34
|
72.00
|
0.49
|
0.49
|
0.66
|
RD25-04
|
104.0
|
142.0
|
38.0
|
0.42
|
0.38
|
14.16
|
0.11
|
0.72
|
0.96
|
Including
|
114.0
|
132.0
|
18.0
|
0.63
|
0.67
|
6.12
|
0.05
|
1.13
|
1.52
|
RD25-05
|
114.0
|
156.0
|
42.0
|
0.30
|
0.26
|
153.52
|
1.05
|
0.60
|
0.80
|
Including
|
141.0
|
156.0
|
15.0
|
0.51
|
0.55
|
117.78
|
0.95
|
1.00
|
1.34
|
And
|
300.0
|
315.0
|
15.0
|
0.45
|
0.28
|
177.21
|
1.08
|
0.77
|
1.03
|
RD25-06
|
7.0
|
27.0
|
20.0
|
0.19
|
0.06
|
8.94
|
0.14
|
0.24
|
0.33
|
RD25-07
|
57.0
|
67.0
|
10.0
|
0.16
|
0.04
|
6.85
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
0.25
|
And
|
264.0
|
357.0
|
93.0
|
0.40
|
0.42
|
66.39
|
0.63
|
0.77
|
1.03
|
Including
|
270.0
|
309.0
|
39.0
|
0.57
|
0.71
|
87.50
|
0.78
|
1.16
|
1.56
|
And
|
360.0
|
381.0
|
21.0
|
0.13
|
0.03
|
59.07
|
0.39
|
0.19
|
0.26
|
RD25-08
|
12.0
|
30.0
|
18.0
|
0.17
|
0.04
|
8.43
|
0.08
|
0.20
|
0.27
|
RD25-09
|
15.0
|
47.0
|
32.0
|
0.21
|
0.06
|
17.22
|
0.13
|
0.26
|
0.35
|
RD25-10
|
116.0
|
140.0
|
24.0
|
0.32
|
0.18
|
8.82
|
0.10
|
0.46
|
0.61
|
And
|
183.0
|
231.0
|
48.0
|
0.31
|
0.05
|
166.36
|
2.09
|
0.48
|
0.64
|
And
|
246.0
|
258.0
|
12.0
|
0.21
|
0.12
|
40.23
|
0.50
|
0.33
|
0.45
|
RD25-11
|
132.0
|
153.0
|
21.0
|
0.21
|
0.07
|
26.00
|
0.20
|
0.28
|
0.38
|
And
|
243.0
|
312.0
|
69.0
|
0.21
|
0.09
|
138.89
|
1.13
|
0.36
|
0.49
Note on equivalent calculation for West Goodspeed:
Copper equivalent grade is determined by calculating total contained metal value per tonne, adjusted for recoveries, if known, dividing by the copper price, and then dividing the resultant number of pounds of copper by 2204.6. Gold equivalent grade is determined by calculating total contained metal value/tonne, adjusted for recoveries, if known, dividing by the gold price, and then multiplying the resultant number of troy ounces of gold by 31.103. Metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only and assumes 80% recoveries for the metals presented, based on comparable porphyry deposits, as metallurgical testing has not yet been completed on material from the West Goodspeed target.
Copper and gold equivalent calculations based on the following metal prices which were used in the Company's 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment for North Island: Cu = US$4.20/lb, Au = US$2,150/oz, Mo = US$21/lb, Re = US$1,950/kg. Intervals were selected based on continuous intercepts with a copper grade above 0.1% Cu or a gold grade above 0.1g/t Au. Totals may not add due to rounding.
Intervals are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be provided at this time due to the uncertainty in the geometry of the mineralization. Drill intersections have been selected and composites calculated independently by Northisle. The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.
Collar locations for the drill holes are detailed in Table 2. There are no material drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors known that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data.
Table 2: West Goodspeed 2025 Drill Hole Collar Locations from This Release
|
Hole ID
|
Length (m)
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
UTM Elevation
|
Azimuth (deg)
|
Dip
(deg)
|
GS25-28
|
173
|
573401
|
5617500
|
323
|
245
|
-44.3
|
GS25-29
|
117
|
573466
|
5617402
|
310
|
200
|
-47.1
|
RD25-04
|
366
|
573364
|
5617886
|
298
|
210
|
-58.8
|
RD25-05
|
399
|
573364
|
5617886
|
298
|
195
|
-45.3
|
RD25-06
|
399
|
573119
|
5618114
|
370
|
300
|
-44.5
|
RD25-07
|
447
|
573119
|
5618114
|
370
|
155
|
-54.2
|
RD25-08
|
402
|
573119
|
5618114
|
370
|
155
|
-84.8
|
RD25-09
|
351
|
573119
|
5618114
|
370
|
215
|
-60.7
|
RD25-10
|
312
|
573364
|
5617885
|
297
|
267
|
-57.5
|
RD25-11
|
441
|
573361
|
5618048
|
342
|
210
|
-64.8
|
Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 9 North (WGS 84 datum, EPSG:32609), with units in metres
Figure 1 shows a map of the overall North Island Project including existing deposits, key prospects and the focus area of this release.
Figure 2 shows the location of the drill holes announced in this press release in context with other drilling in the West Goodspeed area, while Figure 3 presents a cross-section highlighting results from this release together with previous 2025 intercepts, illustrating the key lithological units and structural features that host and control mineralization.
Exploration and Development Milestones
Key project milestones include the following:
- COMPLETED - Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on North Island Project
- COMPLETED - 2025 Exploration Program Commenced
- COMPLETED - Initial results from drilling program at West Goodspeed
- COMPLETED - C$39.5 million financing
- COMPLETED - Commencement of Phase V exploration program
- COMPLETED – BC Hydro Conceptual Review of Interconnection
- COMPLETED - COO hired and additional team enhancements to support growth
- COMPLETED - Commencement of expanded baseline study program to support EA Readiness
- COMPLETED – Final results from Phase IV drill program from West Goodspeed
- Q4 2025 - Commence PFS-level metallurgical testing program
- Q4 2025 – Completion of development of belt-wide plan for the North Island Project
- Q4 2025 – Initiate BC Hydro System Impact Study
- Q4 2025 – Complete field portion of Geotech site investigation
- Q4 2025 – Award major engineering scopes for pre-feasibility study
- Q2 2026 – Completion of metallurgical testing
- Q2 2026 – Integrated resource update for the North Island Project
- Q4 2026 – Target completion of pre-feasibility study on the North Island Project
- Ongoing - Continued positive engagement with indigenous rightsholders and local stakeholders
- Ongoing - Team additions to support further growth
Upcoming Investor Events
Northisle will be attending several external investor events including the following events:
- November 19 - 21, 2025: Swiss Mining Institute , Zurich, Switzerland
- January 21, 2026: 3 rd Annual Canadian Critical Minerals Opportunity Forum (CCMOF) , New York, NY
- January 25 & 26, 2026: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) , Vancouver, BC
- January 26 – 29, 2026: AME RoundUp, Vancouver, BC
- January 27 – 29, 2026: TD Cowen Annual Global Mining Conference , Toronto, ON
- March 1 – 4, 2026: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention , Toronto, On
- April 13 – 15, 2026: Mining Forum Europe (MFE) , Zurich, Switzerland
- June 2 – 4, 2026: Mining Investment Event , Quebec City, QC
Additional Technical Details
Logging, Sampling and Assaying Procedures and QA/QC
The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program. Drill intersections in this release are typically HQ to 150 metres and NQ thereafter to the end of holes. After drilling, core was logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics utilizing MX Deposit —core logging software, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples of 3-metre length or less. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw. Half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release.
A minimum of +7.1% assay standards or blanks and +3.9% core duplicates are included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and are reviewed after analyses are received. Standards and Pulps Blanks were obtained from CDN Resource Laboratories, Langley, British Columbia. Coarse Blanks were obtained from unmineralized course bagged limestone landscaping rock. Standards and blanks in 2025 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate samples sourced from both pulp and coarse rejects as well as quarter-core field duplicates add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project and precision for drill results reported is deemed to be within acceptable levels.
Samples were sent to the MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia, where the samples were dried, then crushed, split and a 250-gram (g) split was pulverized to 85% passing -200 mesh (-75 micrometres (µm)) size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher, and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed for gold by fire assay fusion of 50 g of the 250 g split. Total gold content was determined by digesting the silver doré bead from the fusion and then analysing by AA (MSA Code FAS-121). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by taking a 0.25 g of the 250 g split which was heated in HNO3, HClO4 and HF to fuming and taken to dryness. The residue was dissolved in HCl and then analyzed utilizing ICP-MS (MSA Code IMS-230). Any copper analysis exceeding 1% had the pulp re-analyzed using the "Ore grade" ICP-ES finish to constrain copper content up to 40% (MSA Code ICF-6Cu). Any sulphur analysis from this latter analysis with a value greater than 10% was reanalyzed utilizing a Leco sulfur analyzer. Iron and Tungsten accelerators are added to the sample and a stream of oxygen is passed over the sample in the induction furnace. As the sample is heated, sulfur dioxide released from the sample is measured by an IR detection system and the Total Sulphur content is determined. (MSA Code SPM-210). MSALABS (Langley) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited laboratory.
Pulps and rejects of holes with significant assay intervals are stored at West Coast Mineral Storage. The remaining split core is indexed and stored at the Company's logging and office facility in Port Hardy, BC.
Drill Results in this news release are length weighted averages.
Qualified Persons and Data Verification
Dr. Pablo Mejia Herrera, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northisle and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Mejia Herrera has verified the underlying data, including through multiple visits to drill sites, oversight of sample preparation protocols, and review of the QA/QC procedures applied to analytical results received from MSALABS.
About Northisle
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle on a belt stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on accelerating the advancement of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.
For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca .
Cautionary Note Regarding Adjacent and Historical Property Disclosure
This news release contains information regarding adjacent and historical properties and deposits. Investors are cautioned that adjacent mineral deposits or systems, or past performance of historical mines, do not necessarily indicate and certainly do not prove the existence, nature or extent of mineral deposits on the North Island Project.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: plans and expectations regarding the 2025 exploration and development program, including the occurrence and expected timing of key milestones; plans and expectations regarding future project development; timing of key catalysts; planned activities, including further drilling, at the North Island Project; the Company's anticipated exploration activities; and the Company's plans for advancement of the North Island Project. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
