Northern Lights Reports Results of 2025 Exploration at the Pup Copper Project

Vancouver, British Columbia 12 March 2026 TheNewswire - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce results for its 2025 work program at the Pup Copper Project ("Pup" or the "Project") located in Yukon, Canada. A multi-disciplinary field program was completed, with this work successfully advancing the various zones on the property, including bringing the Petal Zone to the drill decision stage.
2025 Work Program Highlights:
Sampling expanded the Petal Zone copper soil anomaly to approximately 1,000 metres long by 400 metres wide, with it remaining open to the northwest and southeast. Hand trenching within this anomaly continued to encounter malachite and azurite bearing subcrop with representative grab samples returning up to 1.881% Cu.
Ground magnetic surveying at Petal shows a correlation between increased magnetic anomalism and increased copper in soil values.
Soil sampling at the Finn Zone returned strongly anomalous values of up to 2,085.8 ppm Cu suggesting good potential for significant nearby bedrock mineralization.
Although hampered by occasional thick overburden, exploration at the Gismo Zone expanded the target to the west and east, with it remaining open in both directions.
Thin section work identified the primary host to malachite and azurite mineralization at Petal as a quartz–chlorite–epidote schist, likely derived from a mafic to intermediate igneous protolith. Pup's geological and mineralogical characteristics appear broadly similar to those associated with deposits located in the Yukon's Minto Copper Belt.
On October 29, 2025 the project received a Class 3 exploration permit, valid for 10 years, that allows for drilling, trenching, trail construction and limited road building.
Northern Lights CEO Luka Capin commented: "We are pleased to report that our 2025 Pup program has brought Petal to the drill-decision stage, while Finn and Gismo continue to yield strong results. Several factors support drill readiness: the development of a prospective geological model based on Minto Copper Belt deposits, excellent road access, the acquisition of magnetic data to enhance targeting efforts, and the receipt of a robust exploration permit. The scale and tenor of the Petal Zone is compelling, and we are eager to undertake a value-driving drill program to see what lies beneath the widespread overburden, vegetation cover, and surface oxidation."
Figure 1: Project map showing zone locations and select geochemical data
Figure 2: Petal Zone geochemical sampling map
Figure 3: Petal Zone geochemistry on Total Magnetic Intensity map
Pup Project Highlights:
The Petal Zone is an approximate 1,000 metres long and up to 400 metres wide soil anomaly with up to 2,962.9 ppm Cu, within which are several areas with up to 138 ppb Au and 3.0 ppm Ag. The anomaly is open to the northwest and southeast, into an area where increased overburden and fluvial gravels have been noted.
Hand pitting within the Petal Zone has exposed heavily oxidized and weathered, foliated, quartz-chlorite-epidote schist with disseminated, fracture-controlled, and lesser quartz-vein-hosted, malachite, azurite and hematite. Grab samples of this material have returned up to 3.799% copper.
Geological studies suggest the Petal Zone is underlain by the quartz-chlorite-epidote schist unit in contact with, or interfingered with, a quartz-sericite-limonite unit (possibly representing rhyolitic volcanics).
The Gismo Zone, located approximately 2.0 kilometres northeast of Petal, consists of a 200-metre-wide area with rock sample values of up to 201.3 ppb gold, 643.2 ppm copper, 109.9 ppm molybdenum, and 2.9 g/t silver, along with soil samples with up to 632.3 ppm copper. This target remains open to the east and west and shares geological similarities with the Petal Zone.
The Finn Zone is located approximately 1.5 km southwest of Petal. Limited historical exploration and sampling in this area located several showings consisting of malachite-stained quartz-sericite schist, samples of which have returned up to 3,082 ppm copper. Soil sampling in 2025 returned strongly anomalous copper values of up to 2,085.8 ppm.
The Project is located approximately 10 kilometres west of the regional centre of Dawson City. It consists of 90 quartz claims totalling approximately 1,820 hectares, and is accessible via a network of rough dirt roads leading to two active placer gold mines. Pup is situated within the mineral deposit rich Yukon Tanana Terrane, host to numerous significant Cu-Au porphyry systems, VHMS base metal targets and orogenic gold deposits.
Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of, and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in, this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 647 625 8669
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in west-central Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada 100% owned by Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
