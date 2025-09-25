Northern Lights Initiates Exploration Program at the Horetzky Project

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 25, 2025, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR,OTC:NLRCF, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated field exploration program at the Horetzky Project (the "Project")  located in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Following a detailed review of the historic work completed on the Project (see NLR announcement December 10, 2024 for full details), Northern Lights has developed a preliminary exploration program as follows:

  1. IP Survey – A broad spaced 10 line-km IP survey overlying and extending the IP survey work completed by Hecla Mining in 1972. The new IP survey will penetrate to much deeper depths than the historic IP surveys. The survey, at a line spacing of 500 to 600 meters, will provide deeper penetration over a broad area and will extend further to the SW than historic work where there are identified gold and copper in soils and mag anomalies. This survey is scheduled to be completed in October. The new IP survey data, together with the historic Hecla IP survey results, will provide guidance on the potential mineralization at depth for drill targeting.

  2. Alteration Mapping and Surface Sampling – Alteration mapping and sampling will be conducted, with 200-300 rock/soil samples to extend the surface anomaly downslope of historic work on the SE and SW side of the diorite outcrop zone. The alteration mapping across the mineralized intrusion and quartz stockwork zones proximal to the intrusion, along with multi-element data from surface samples will be used to guide drill planning.

  3. Historic IP and Mag Inversions – The historic geophysical data will be reprocessed with inversion of historical IP/Resistivity, and 3D Voxel inversion of historic airborne magnetics.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented " We are pleased to start the field exploration program at Horetzky. We have contracted a geophysical company to complete the IP program in October. This new IP data, together with extended surface sampling and alteration mapping will be invaluable for future drill targeting. "


The Company advises that it has modified its incentive stock option grant, previously announced September 18, 2025, to 2,400,000 incentive stock options. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a term of 2 years.  All options vest upon grant.

Qualified Person Statement

Information in this report relating to exploration results and permit applications is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.   Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For Further Information

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Mining Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering.  There is no assurance any further advances of funds from the Investor will be forthcoming.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

