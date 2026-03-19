Northern Lights Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting & Option Grants

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC March 19th, 2026 TheNewswire - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is encouraged by the strong shareholder participation at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver, BC on March 17, 2026, with approximately 38% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares represented at the Meeting.
Shareholders approved the matters of business presented at the Meeting as set forth in the Company's Information Circular dated February 9, 2026, including setting the number of directors for the ensuing year, approving the appointment of the Company's auditor, and approving the Company's stock option plan.
At the Meeting, Luka Capin, Steven McMullan, Gordon Tainton and Lisa Thompson were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.
The Company appreciates the continued engagement and support of its shareholders as it advances its strategic objectives.
The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,335,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.06 per share, expiring on March 18, 2028. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
Qualified Person
Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 647 625 8669
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada optioned and operated by Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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