Northern Lights Acquires the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon

Northern Lights Acquires the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia.  September 18, 2024 TheNewswire - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement with veteran prospector Bernie Kreft ("Kreft") to acquire a 100% interest in the Pup Copper Project ("Pup" or the "Project"), located in the Yukon Territory.

Pup Project Highlights :

  • The Project is located approximately 10 kilometres west of the regional centre of Dawson City. It consists of 64 quartz claims totalling approximately 1,300 hectares and is accessible via a network of rough 4x4 roads leading to placer gold mines located along the south edge of the property.

  • The Project is situated within the mineral rich Yukon Tanana Terrane, host to numerous significant Cu-Au porphyry, VHMS base metal and orogenic gold type targets, deposits or past producing mines.

  • Pup is host to an approximate 850 metre long by up to 400 metre wide copper in soil anomaly, possibly open to the southeast, with values of up to 2,962.9 ppm copper, within which are several areas with anomalous Au up to 138 ppb and Ag up to 3.0 ppm.

  • Limited hand trenching within the copper soil anomaly has encountered oxidized, weathered and foliated propylitically altered quartz-biotite-chlorite bedrock mineralized with disseminated, fracture controlled and quartz vein hosted malachite and azurite along with lesser magnetite, hematite and rare pyrite. Grab samples of this material have returned up to 3.799% copper.

Northern Lights, CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented : "We are excited to add the Pup property to our growing portfolio of copper projects. Excellent access, an intriguing geological setting and a robust copper soil anomaly of significant size and excellent tenor that has yet to be mechanically trenched or drilled were major selling points to us. We also look forward to working with the vendor, Bernie Kreft, who has a strong track record of exploration and discovery, in the further advancement of this project."


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 – Pup Copper Anomaly Detail

Acquisition Terms

The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Pup Project by paying $5,000 in cash, issuing 7,500,000 shares and completing $1,000,000 in exploration over 3 years. An additional $125,000 or 1,250,000 shares, at the option of Kreft, will be due within 30 days of Northern Lights publicly disclosing an inferred or greater category or categories of a mineral resource, in accordance with the CIM definitions of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold or gold equivalent. A further $125,000 or 1,250,000 shares, at the option of Kreft, will be due on the earlier of the Optionee completing 5,000 metres of drilling or October 15, 2029. The property is subject to a 2.5% NSR, 40% of which can be purchased for $2,000,000 at any time up to the commencement of commercial production. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Historical Data

The sampling and drill results reported in this release are historical in nature. The Company has not conducted any independent review of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. The Company considers these historical drill and sampling results relevant, as it will use this data to guide future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through additional sampling and drilling.

Qualified Person Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.   Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

Corporate Options

The Company announces the granting of 5,000,000 incentive stock options, pursuant to its stock option plan, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a term of 2 years.  All options vest upon grant.

For Further Information

2. Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

3. Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

4. Tel: +1 604 608 6163

5. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

6. Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

7. Tel: +1 604 608 6163

9. About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Gold Resource Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Financing.  There is no assurance any settlement agreement will be finalized with Mirabel.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Northern LightsCSE:NLRBase Metals Investing
NLR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Northern Lights Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $1 Million

Northern Lights Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $1 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.075 per Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medicine Springs Drill Program

Medicine Springs Drill Program

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCD) is pleased to announce start of the 2022 exploration program at the Medicine Springs Silver Project ("Medicine Springs"), located in Elko County, Nevada, that the Company is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (Reyna Silver

The 2022 exploration program at Medicine Springs will include a 5,000 to 7,000 metre drill program targeting the discovery of a large scale Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) system. Drill permitting is underway and work is commencing immediately on additional field studies to further refine drill targets. Drilling is expected to commence in Q3/Q4 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Lights Announces Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Announces Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis effective at market opening on May 24, 2022 (the "Effective Date

Immediately prior to completion of the Consolidation, the Company has 143,571,385 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 14,357,139 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to the rounding of fractional common shares. The company has been issued with a new Cusip Number (66538D301), there will be no escrow of shares, and the trading symbol will remain unchanged.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tin Cup Exploration Update

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the exploration plan for the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Following on from the success of the initial four holes completed, Northern Lights is planning to expand the exploration program at Secret Pass to include the drilling of three (3) additional holes at Tin Cup and two (2) drill holes at the FM Zone, which is located approximately 500 metres east of Tin Cup. All five (5) proposed drill holes are fully permitted. The drill holes statistics and significant intersections for the first four drill holes are sumarized on Table 1. The location of the recent drill holes and the planned drill holes for Tin Cup and the FM Zones are illlustrated on Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights' Report of Additional High-Grade Assay Results from its Third and Fourth Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Northern Lights' Report of Additional High-Grade Assay Results from its Third and Fourth Drill Holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) (OTCQB:NLRCF) reports additional high-grade assay results from its third and fourth drill holes at its Tin Cup Prospect at its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The 100%-owned Secret Pass Gold Project is located in the Frisco-Catherine Gold district of Northwest Arizona, is approximately 8 kilometers Northeast of Elevation Gold's Moss Mine, a heap leach open pit gold mine currently operating at an average mined grade of 0.45 gt gold. Following the acquisition of an additional 260 hectares in September 2021, the Secret Pass Gold Project now covers approximately 1,128 hectares.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "The growth potential of the Gaspé Copper deposit continues to be demonstrated with today's new high-grade results. Holes 30-1106 and 30-1109 reveal the presence of a thick, higher grade tabular zone lying at depth around the E Zone horizon near the eastern margin of our 2024 MRE model. This tabular zone may extend significantly to the east if it correlates to historical drilling results. Our expansion drilling is exceeding expectations, hand-in-hand with the solid infill results on our main resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.

- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant

- 100% owned

- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded

- Low operating Cost

- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more

- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development

- 1.8M Au oz historically mined

- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t

- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only

- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014)
  • Total contained metal is exclusively Copper, Gold and Silver:
    • M&I: 149kt Cu, 167 koz Au & 1.6 Moz Ag (for 193 kt CuEq or 884 koz AuEq)
    • Inferred: 182 kt Cu, 454 koz Au & 2.2 Moz Ag (for 295 kt CuEq or 1.3 Moz AuEq)
  • This update includes an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the new Golden Eye deposit and the other existing hub-and-spoke deposits of Corner Bay, Cedar Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann
  • The initial high-grade Golden Eye resource contains:
    • Indicated: 91 koz @ 5.6 g/t AuEq
    • Inferred: 182 koz @ 4.6 g/t AuEq
  • The 78% tonnage increase in M&I Resources will underpin an updated Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which will also reflect the significant increase in commodity prices on the economics of the Project since the 2022 PEA completed by Doré Copper 1
  • Today's announcement demonstrates proven upside at the Chibougamau Project with two diamond drill rigs still turning and additional potential to add to the resource base
  • Chibougamau Project is a premier near-term development copper-gold opportunity with established infrastructure including a 900 ktpa processing facility, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure, and 25 kV hydro power to the processing site
  • The Project has excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries of up to 98.2% producing a high-quality clean copper concentrate of up to 29.6% 2
  • Cygnus is continuing to generate an exciting pipeline of exploration targets using its in-house AI-driven solution for the compilation of historic drill logs and maps; This work has proven highly successful and has helped deliver the initial Golden Eye MRE
  • The Company remains fully funded to drive further growth and the ongoing study work with A$23M cash at 30 June 2025
  • A new fly through video and resource presentation will be available in the coming week, given the finalisation of the MRE as announced today

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said: "Within just nine months of acquiring the Chibougamau Project, we have been able to deliver a significant resource upgrade with substantial scope for further growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Related News

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates