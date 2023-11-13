Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has received an initial $2 million royalty investment under the second tranche investment of the Company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022 (the "Royalty Agreement'). The Company and the royalty investor ("the Royalty Holder") have also agreed to amend the terms of the Royalty Agreement ("the Amendment") in order to increase flexibility of payment installments and to extend the original July 25, 2024 expiration date. All currency figures are U.S. dollars

Under the Revised Agreement, the Royalty Holder receives the right to fund the second $12 million tranche in six equal installments of $2 million each ("Additional Payment Installment"), with the right to receive approximately 0.33% of the payable gold production and 1% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project per Additional Payment Installment made (representing 1/6 of the aggregate royalty under the second tranche). The Company received the first $2 million upon execution of the Amendment.

In the event the Royalty Holder completes all six installments (for a total of $12 million) on or before July 26, 2024, the expiration date of the Royalty Agreement will be extended until July 26, 2025. The remaining three tranches of $12 million each, as described in the Company's July 27, 2022 news release, have not been similarly subdivided, and the aggregate total purchase price of $60 million and maximum royalty rates (10% of payable gold production and 30% of payable silver production) remain unchanged from the original Royalty Agreement.

"We are working with the Royalty Holder to ensure this funding vehicle is structured in the most effective way for both parties," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty Minerals. "We have agreed with the Royalty Holder to provide flexibility by dividing the $12 million second tranche into six, $2 million payments. The first of these $2 million payments has been made. In addition, we have agreed that if the Royalty Holder completes the full $12 million second tranche by July 26, 2024, we will extend the expiration date for one year."

"Our objective remains to receive the full $60 million which, when completed, increases our financial liquidity. It also allows us to continue the pursuit of the responsible development of the Pebble Project, one of if not the most important critical minerals and metals deposits for the United States of America and the State of Alaska. This project will only be developed with standards that assure the participation of people in the region, Alaska as a whole, and with assurances the environment and subsistence and commercial fisheries are safeguarded at all times," Mr. Thiessen continued.

As reported on July 27, 2022, the first tranche of $12 million was received by the Company in return for the right of the Royalty Holder to receive 2% of the payable gold production and 6% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project, in each case after accounting for a notional payment by the Royalty Holder of $1,500 per ounce of gold and $10 per ounce of silver, respectively, for the life of the mine. If, in the future, spot prices exceed $4,000 per ounce of gold or $50 per ounce of silver, then the Company will share in 20% of the excess price for either metal. Additionally, the Company will retain a portion of the metal produced for recovery rates in excess of 60% for gold and 65% for silver, and so is incentivized to continually improve operations over the life of the mine.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1- 800-667-2114. Review public filings, which include forward-looking information cautionary language and risk factor disclosure regarding the Company and the Pebble Project in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca and in the United States at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

Forward-Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under applicable provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address permitting, development and production for the Pebble Project and the ability of the Company to successfully complete the full financing transaction discussed above (the "Royalty Financing") are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding: (i) the outcome of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers ("USACE") remand and the ability to successfully appeal the negative Record of Decision ("ROD") and secure the issuance of a positive ROD by the USACE, (ii) the political and public support for the permitting process, (iii) the ability of the Pebble Project to ultimately secure all required federal and state permits, (iv) if permitting is ultimately secured, the ability to demonstrate that the Pebble Project is commercially viable, (v) the ability of the Company and/or the State of Alaska to challenge the EPA's Final Determination process under the Clean Water Act, and (vi) the full payment of the balance of the payments under the second tranche and the future determinations of the Royalty Holder to increase its investment and the successful completion of the full Royalty Financing.

Although NDM believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way be construed as guarantees that the Pebble Project will secure all required government and environmental permits or regarding the ability of NDM to develop the Pebble Projects in light of the EPA's final Determination.

Assumptions used by NDM to develop forward-looking statements include the following assumptions: (i) the Pebble Project will ultimately obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses and (ii) any action taken by the EPA in connection with the Proposed Determination will ultimately not be successful in restricting or prohibiting development of the Pebble Project, (iii) the full amounts under the second tranche will be advanced, and (iv) NDM will be able to secure the financing required to develop the Pebble Project, including the full Royalty Financing.

NDM is also subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Investors should also consider the risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on SEDAR plus and included in the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed by the Company with the SEC on EDGAR, and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, and six months ended June 30, 2022, each as filed on SEDAR plus and EDGAR, for a discussion of the risks that may impact our forward-looking statements.

The National Environment Policy Act Environmental Impact Statement process requires a comprehensive "alternatives assessment" be undertaken to consider a broad range of development alternatives, the final project design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project and associated infrastructure may vary significantly from that currently contemplated. As a result, the Company will continue to consider various development options and no final project design has been selected at this time.

For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802958/northern-dynasty-receives-initial-advance-under-second-tranche-of-amended-royalty-agreement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: Timeline Updates for U.S. Army Corps to Comment on Future Plans and U.S. Supreme Court Review of Alaska Case

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fifth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now November 27, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, June 29, July 28, and September 26, 2023 prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/.

Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction andor replacement of certain figures and tables

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces publication of a September 2023 CEO Open Letter. The CEO Open Letter to Shareholders provides additional information and context to recent events, developments and initiatives related to the Pebble Project

The full text of the Open Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/investors/ceo-message/

Northern Dynasty: Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment Filed

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM; NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that further to its September 5, 2023 news release, the independent technical report: Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 has been filed on sedarplus.ca

The report is also available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca

"The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the "FEIS") states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska's excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery."

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Joint Venture Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the J68 and K68 deposits in the C1 Area (C1) of the Central Zone.

Results from the K68 deposit indicate a new extension of tabular-style mineralization towards the east of the known deposit boundaries with localized increases in grade and thickness suggesting that there is exploration potential for new prismatic-style deposits in proximity to the C1 Area. Drilling at J68 defined the limits of that prismatic deposit.

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee a schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in the second half of 2024.  The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12 , 2023.  In addition, Casino has been engaging and consulting with First Nations that may be impacted by the project. This will inform all aspects of the ESE Statement development.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

The Carmacks Bypass Project ("Bypass"), the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment by the Yukon and Federal Governments has been completed ahead of schedule.  The Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area.

The Bypass is comprised of a 70 meter clear span steel bridge with concrete deck and 5 kilometers of new road.  The contract was completed by Pelly Construction, who worked closely with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to ensure employment, training and commercial benefits flowed to the LSCFN Citizens and the community, with over 60% of the wages paid to First Nation citizens.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM), Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Osisko Metals Inc. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:15 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

