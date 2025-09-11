North Shore Expands Land Position at Rio Puerco

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. During the program, three targets were drilled along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending electromagnetic ("EM") conductor system, P03, P08 and P12 (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). At P03 and P08 the targeted sub-vertical EM conductors were intersected. At P12, the hole had to be terminated prior to reaching the interpreted conductor depth. Highlights from the program include
September 11, 2025
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 27 additional mining claims (the "New Claims") at its Rio Puerco uranium project in northwestern New Mexico ("Rio Puerco" or the "Project"). The Project now includes 64 adjoining Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims.
In 2009, a historical uranium resource estimate of 6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.09% eU3O8 for 11.4 million pounds of U3O8 was reported for Rio Puerco (the "Historical Resource"). Initial review of the historical data suggests the potential for in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining, the lowest cost method for producing uranium. The entire Historical Resource is located on the original 37 Rio Puerco claims (the "Original Claims"). Previously completed exploration work suggests that there is potential to expand the reported uranium mineralization on both the Original Claims and the New Claims.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "North Shore's Rio Puerco project in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico, USA, hosts a significant historical uranium resource with excellent upside. The staking of 27 new claims complements the Company's strategy of confirming and expanding upon the scale of uranium mineralization found by previous work done at Rio Puerco while further assessing the potential for ISR uranium recovery."
RIO PUERCO WORK HISTORY AND HISTORICAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
Uranium was first discovered at Rio Puerco in 1968. The claims covering the discovery were ultimately optioned to Kerr-McGee Corporation who drilled over 1,000 holes. Based on the results of that work, they began the development of the Rio Puerco Mine in the 1970s. The uranium mineralization is hosted in sandstone of the Jurassic-aged Morrison Formation, host to almost all of the significant uranium deposits in the Grants Uranium District, the largest historical uranium producing area in the United States. The mine was intended to be a room and pillar underground mine but was never put into production. Activity ceased after a short trial mining phase due to low uranium prices at the time. The underground mine infrastructure included a 260m vertical shaft, ventilation shafts, mining adits and support buildings. The mining shaft remains and road access to the site is excellent.
In 2009, Monaro Mining NL ("Monaro") commissioned an independent geological review and resource estimate for Rio Puerco using exploration data generated by Kerr-McGee in the 1960s and 1970s. The data used for the resource estimate consisted of historical maps and data from 764 drill holes including downhole gamma-ray data converted to percent equivalent U3O8 (eU3O8), geological logs and drillhole survey data. Monaro reported a JORC 2004-compliant inferred resource of 6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.09% eU3O8 using a cutoff grade of 0.03% eU3O8 for 11.4 million pounds of contained U3O8 [1]. JORC is the Australian Joint Ore Reserves Committee, a professional code of practice that sets minimum standards for public reporting of Mineral Resources.
In 2011, Australian-American Mining Corporation Ltd. commissioned a technical report on Rio Puerco. This most recent report validated and confirmed the Historical Resource[2].
The Historical Resource outlined in this news release has not been verified and should not be relied upon. It is a historical estimate and not current and does not comply with Canadian NI 43-101 guidelines for the reporting of Mineral Resources. A qualified person has not verified the Historical Resource estimate on behalf of the Company and North Shore has completed no work programs at Rio Puerco. Though not current, the Company views the Historical Resource estimates as reliable and sufficient to justify the initiation of work programs aimed at validating and potentially expanding upon the estimates. There is no guarantee that the work programs envisioned by North Shore will ultimately result in the definition of NI 43-101 compliant resources.
The 27 new BLM claims are subject to the Rio Puerco Option Agreement under which North Shore has the right to acquire up to an 87.5% interest in Rio Puerco from Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"). Further information on Rio Puerco can be found in the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2025, and August 28, 2025.
The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the Historical Resource estimate are described in the referenced technical reports.
EQUITY COMPENSATION
On September 10, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a grant of a total of 1,625,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company under the Company's shareholder approved Equity Incentive Plan. The RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and will be settled in accordance with the Equity Incentive Plan.
In addition, a total of 2,075,000 stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved Stock Option Plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, and grant the holder the right to purchase one common share at a purchase price of $0.175 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The stock options will vest immediately upon grant.
The securities issued pursuant to the equity grants described herein are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The equity grants described herein remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring Rio Puerco in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the Company's plans to confirm and expand upon the scale of uranium mineralization at the Rio Puerco project; the potential for in-situ recovery (ISR) mining at Rio Puerco; the initiation and results of work programs aimed at validating and potentially expanding upon historical resource estimates; the Company's ability to acquire up to an 87.5% interest in the Rio Puerco project and to create a joint venture with Resurrection Mining LLC; the grant, vesting, and settlement of restricted share units and stock options under the Company's equity incentive plans; the Company's ability to attract and retain directors, officers, and consultants through equity compensation; the Company's strategy to become a major force in uranium exploration and to evaluate additional opportunities in the United States and Canada; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan and Rio Puerco in New Mexico; the ability of the Company to meet milestones and make bonus payments to Resurrection; the interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys, drilling results, and economic evaluations; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete planned work programs; the timing and receipt of required regulatory and governmental approvals; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied, including, but not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development projects; the ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals; changes in project plans and parameters; variations in mineral grades and recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of funding on terms acceptable to the Company; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; fluctuations in metal prices; and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents. There may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
[1] Monaro Mining NL, 2009, 250% increase in uranium resource inventory at Rio Puerco deposit, New Mexico USA: Monaro Mining NL ASX news release: (link)
[2] Boyer, D. and Ostensoe, E., 2011, NI 43-101 technical report, Rio Puerco deposit, Sandoval county, New Mexico, USA: Independent report commissioned by Australian-American Mining Corporation Ltd.: (link)
NSU:CC
31 July
North Shore Uranium
Investor Insight
With a focused and cost-efficient exploration strategy, North Shore Uranium is building a dual-jurisdiction uranium portfolio in two of North America’s most prolific uranium districts: Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin and New Mexico’s Grants Uranium District.
Overview
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) is a North America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a dual-track strategy, targeting high-impact discoveries in two of the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdictions: the eastern Athabasca Basin region in Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico, USA. With a lean capital structure, fully permitted drill targets in Saskatchewan, and strong insider ownership, the company is well-positioned to deliver value through cost-effective exploration and resource definition in a rising uranium price environment.
Rio Puerco project in New Mexico’s Grants District, is a historically productive uranium belt responsible for over 340 million pounds of past U3O8 production. Using data from approximately 800 historical drill holes a JORC-compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.4 million pounds U₃O₈ 1 was completed in 2009. Early evaluations suggest potential for in-situ recovery (ISR) mining – one of the lowest-cost extraction methods in the industry.
At Falcon in the Athabasca Basin, North Shore’s maiden 2024 drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization in previously untested zones, highlighting the project's potential for new discoveries. The company has identified a 7-kilometre conductive corridor with high-priority drill targets named the South Priority Area, and is planning prospecting and follow-up drill programs.
Rio Puerco project area
Strategically, North Shore stands out among junior explorers by offering exposure to two of the most politically stable and uranium-endowed regions in the world.
With macro tailwinds, including spot uranium prices surpassing US$100/lb in 2024 and recent US policies aiming to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, the company is positioned to benefit from growing demand and supportive permitting regimes in both Canada and the United States.
Company Highlights
- Dual Jurisdiction Exposure: Active exploration in Athabasca Basin and the Grants Uranium District, two of the most historically significant uranium-producing regions in North America.
- Rio Puerco Option: Binding term sheet signed for a transaction that would see North Shore Uranium acquire up to an 87.5 percent of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, where there is a historical resource estimate of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of U₃O₈.1
- Falcon Discovery in 2024: Maiden drill program confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization at two targets on the Falcon property in the Athabasca Basin in a previously undrilled area within 30 km of the active Key Lake uranium mill.
- Path to Resource Definition: Upon completion of the transaction, North Shore plans to validate historical data, attempt to expand the resource and evaluate the ISR potential at Rio Puerco and concurrently work to expand the discovery footprint at Falcon.
- Lean Structure, Strong Insider Support: $2.2 million market cap (as of July 2025), 40.3 million shares outstanding, with 43.3 percent held by insiders and founding investors.
- High-caliber Team: Led by award-winning geologist Brooke Clements and supported by proven uranium dealmakers and technical experts.
Key Projects
Rio Puerco Uranium Project
On June 23, 2025, North Shore signed a binding term sheet with Resurrection Mining LLC for a transaction that would allow North Shore to acquire up to an 87.5 percent interest in Rio Puerco. Closing of the transaction by August 31, 2025 is subject to final due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, completion of a minimum $750,000 financing by North Shore and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Rio Puerco is located 60 km northwest of Albuquerque in the prolific Grants Uranium District. The Grants District has historically produced over 340 million lbs of U₃O₈, making it the most productive uranium region in the United States. Rio Puerco consists of 37 Bureau of Land Management claims and benefits from existing access infrastructure.
Rio Puerco is surrounded by advanced uranium exploration/development projects: Roca Honda (Energy Fuels), Marquez-Juan Tafoya (Anfield Energy), and Cebolleta (Premier American Uranium).
The Rio Puerco deposit is hosted in the Westwater Canyon Member of the Jurassic Morrison Formation – a well-known host for peneconcordant sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization. Kerr-McGee drilled over 1,000 holes on the property and surrounding area in the 1970s and initiated development of a room-and-pillar underground mine. Mining operations were suspended in 1980 due to collapsing uranium prices. A 2009 resource estimate by Monaro Mining outlined a JORC-compliant historical inferred resource of 6 million tonnes grading 0.09 percent eU₃O₈ for 11.4 million lbs of contained U₃O₈.1 This estimate was validated by a 2011 technical report commissioned by Australian-American Mining Corporation.
The deposit is believed to have potential for ISR mining – a low-cost, environmentally friendlier method used in many US uranium projects. After completion of the Rio Puerco transaction, North Shore’s near-term plan is to validate historical data through a 10- to 20-hole drill program, including both rotary and diamond core holes, and evaluate the ISR potential through hydrogeological, geochemical and metallurgical testing.
Rio Puerco represents a near-term opportunity to define a modern resource in a supportive permitting and policy environment. Recent executive orders by the US government aim to accelerate nuclear permitting timelines. The project lies entirely on BLM land and is situated near advanced-stage uranium projects such as Roca Honda (Energy Fuels), Marquez-Juan Tafoya (Anfield Energy), and Cebolleta (Premier American Uranium), enhancing the district-scale relevance of the asset.
Falcon Property
Falcon is located along the Wollaston Domain at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, the property spans 55,503 hectares across 15 mineral claims. North Shore owns 100 percent of four claims totalling 12,800 hectares and holds an option to earn up to a 100 percent interest in the remaining 11 claims from Skyharbour Resources by October 2027. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to the active Key Lake uranium mill (30 km west) and a powerline traversing the property’s eastern boundary.
The Falcon area has similarities to the base of the nearby Key Lake deposit, where uranium is associated with fault zones just below the unconformity between overlying sandstone and basement rocks. At Falcon, the sandstone cover has been eroded, exposing basement rocks, making it an ideal target for basement-hosted mineralization. Historical work from the 1960s to early 2000s identified numerous uranium occurrences at Falcon, including “radioactive boulders”, uranium showings as well as strong EM conductors. High-resolution airborne geophysical surveys were flown in 2006, 2007, 2013 and 2022. These datasets, combined with new and historical drill results, and new geophysical modeling, have allowed North Shore to define and prioritize 36 exploration targets, including 11 high-priority targets across three priority zones.
In March 2024, North Shore completed its maiden drill program at Falcon, targeting three previously undrilled EM conductor anomalies (P03, P08, P12). At P08 and PO3 , drilling intersected three near-surface, uranium-bearing fault zones. The most notable interval at PO8 at a depth of 45 metres returned 4.7 metres at 316 parts per million (ppm) U₃O₈, with one sample returning 572 ppm U₃O₈1.
Target FA025, near mapped location of the D Zone showing
Current exploration at Falcon is primarily focused on the South Priority Area, a 7 km EM conductor trend that includes the P03 and P08 discoveries and high-priority targets such as FA002, FA003, F004 and F005. In target zone 3, FA025 hosts the historical D Zone showing (1.26 percent uranium and 0.8 percent molybdenum in a mineralized vein). Only three shallow holes totaling 350 m have been drilled at FA025. The project is fully permitted for drilling and North Shore inked an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation in March 2025.
West Bear Property
Located approximately 90 km north of the Falcon property, the West Bear Property comprises four claims totaling 3,927 hectares and is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin. It is adjacent to a known uranium and cobalt-nickel resources held by Uranium Energy Corp., including a Co-Ni resource of 3.8 million lbs of cobalt and 3.2 million lbs of nickel, as well as a probable uranium reserve of 1.4 million lbs U₃O₈. The proximity to these advanced-stage assets provides geological validation of the regional prospectivity.
Management Team
Brooke Clements – President, CEO and Director
Brooke Clements is an award-winning exploration geologist with over 35 years in the mining industry. He is the former president of Peregrine Diamonds and senior VP of Peregrine Metals. He is a two-time recipient of the AMEBC Hugo Dummett Award and the 2019 PDAC Bill Dennis Award for discovery.
Blake Steele – Advisor and Investor
Blake Steele is the former president and CEO of Azarga Uranium, which was acquired by enCore Energy for approx. C$200 million. Steele has deep expertise in capital markets and US ISR uranium projects.
Jimmy Thom – Director
Geologist and former exploration manager at Paladin Energy, Jimmy Thom oversaw exploration strategy for the company’s North American uranium portfolio.
Dan O’Brien – Chief Financial Officer
With over 20 years of financial experience in the mining industry, Dan O’Brien serves as CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies.
Andrew Stewart – Director
Andrew Stewart is a capital markets lawyer and partner at Cozen O’Connor, with cross-border legal expertise relevant to US projects and potential future US listings.
Doris Meyer – Director
Doris Meyer is a corporate compliance expert with experience as director of a number of publicly listed exploration companies.
James Arthur – Director
James Arthur is a senior legal counsel and senior director of Keysight Technologies, an S&P 500 company.
Ben Meyer – Corporate Secretary
Ben Meyer has more than 10 years of experience in corporate and regulatory compliance.
Alex Molyneux– Founding InvestorAlex Molyneux is the former CEO of Paladin Energy (2015-2018).
1The historical resource at Rio Puerco outlined in this profile has not been verified. It is a historical estimate and not current and does not comply with Canadian NI-43-101 guidelines for the reporting of mineral resources. A Qualified Person has not verified the historical resource on behalf of the company and North Shore has completed no work programs at Rio Puerco. Though not current, the company views the historical resource estimates as reliable and sufficient to justify exploration programs at Rio Puerco.
Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America
20 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified
- Radioactivity. Elevated total count gamma probe readings were obtained at targets P03 and P08 with a maximum value of 2695 counts per second ("cps") at P03.
- Conductor modeling. Three-dimensional plate models of the EM conductor systems were modelled using Maxwell EMIT software. At P03 and P08, the targeted conductors were intersected very close to the depths predicted by the models.
- Favorable structures. A brittle graphitic fault zone with angular rubble and clay gouge underlain by gneiss with strong silica alteration and patchy chlorite alteration was encountered coincident with the EM conductor at P03. A brittle fault zone with bleached clay, hematite staining and altered pegmatite explained the EM conductor at P08.
- Next Steps. Fault zones and alteration similar to that encountered at P03 and P08 can be associated with basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The forthcoming analytical results integrated with the drill hole data will guide future work related to these two targets. Target P12 remains untested and should be drilled again to reach the targeted EM conductor depth. It lies within a prominent interpreted structural zone near several other priority targets in the South Walker area. In addition, multiple high priority untested targets on the Property have the potential for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Using its proven exploration methods, the Company will continue to prioritize these targets for future field evaluation and drilling.
Select samples of drill core have been sent for analysis, and final analytical results are expected in four to six weeks. The geochemical analyses are performed to detect the presence of uranium, pathfinder elements, gold and other metals.
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "The initial results from our maiden drill program are encouraging and confirm the presence of sub-vertical basement structures with associated radioactivity, graphite and alteration at P03 and P08. The intersection of altered and graphitic structures at the modelled Maxwell plate depths validates our team's exploration approach and techniques. The initial results from the program also reinforce our belief that Falcon is a highly prospective uranium property and affirm the prospectivity of other compelling untested EM conductors that have been identified. Many of these targets are associated with interpreted structures. The Company is excited to receive the analytical results from this program and looks forward to maximizing its exposure to a significant discovery by continuing to evaluate target zones at Falcon with the potential to host an economic uranium deposit."
TABLE 1: FALCON DRILLLING SUMMARY
|
Drillhole Information
|
Gamma Probe Results*
|
ID
|
Prospect
|
Dip (°)
|
Azi (°)
|
Over-burden (m)
|
Final
Depth
(m)
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Avg.
cps
|
Peak
cps
|
FN24001
|
P03
|
-50
|
135
|
6
|
230
|
196.51
199.92
203.21
205.42
|
196.92
200.92
203.51
206.32
|
1475
849
775
705
|
2695
1637
1022
1196
|
FN24002
|
P08
|
-47
|
120
|
30.5
|
144
|
42.25
|
45.95
|
1085
|
2120
|
FN24003
|
P12
|
-47
|
315
|
2.5
|
106
|
No gamma probe testing as hole was abandoned due to unstable ground conditions before target horizon was reached
* The results are for total gamma ray counts and were obtained using a Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Spectral Gamma-Ray probe
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 2: Total field magnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Target P03
Drillhole FN24001 at target P03 in the north Knob Lake area intersected approximately six metres of overburden followed by an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneisses, cross-cut by numerous plagioclase-dominant granitic pegmatites to 222.53m. Granite with intercalations of biotite-garnetiferous pelite was encountered to the end of hole at 230m. The metasediments between 94-175m were host to an estimated 0.1%-1% pyrrhotite and 0.1-0.5% pyrite.A blocky fracture zone and interpreted brittle fault with graphite-rich gouge was encountered within the graphitic gneiss unit between 193.48-196.01m; the projected EM conductor intersection depth was 195m. A key interval just below this fault zone associated with strong localized chlorite and silica alteration between 196.5 and 206.3m returned the most notable gamma probe readings. A pegmatite-rich interval from 196.51-196.92m returned a gamma probe reading of 2695 cps. The combination of the spatial relationship between the graphitic horizon, the structure, alteration and the radioactivity upgrade this target. P03 has the exploration criteria that are important for a basement-hosted uranium mineralizing system. This structure together with other zones of the EM conductor system in the immediate area are prospective as potential conduits for precipitated uranium within basement-hosted graphitic fault zones, and follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P08
Drillhole FN24002 was also drilled in the northern Knob Lake Area. After intersecting 30.5 metres of overburden, an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneiss and schists cross-cut by numerous plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 132.32m. Granitic gneiss intersected by K-feldspar granitic pegmatites is present until the end of hole at 144m. The graphitic metasediments throughout the hole were host to up to 30 percent graphite, with localized patches up to 60 percent. The most notable gamma probe results were returned between 42.25-45.95m, within a K-feldspar pegmatitic interval with a peak reading of 2120 cps. This anomalous interval was followed by a brittle fault zone, from 43.90-49.00m, comprised of fractured pegmatites and blocky and rubbly graphitic metasediments. The entire graphitic schist upper portion of the hole displayed very strong patchy chlorite-cordierite-hematite-illite alteration to 102.27m. From 102.27-105.55m, a brittle pegmatitic and graphitic fault zone was intersected at the projected depth of the Maxwell conductor plate. This lower fault zone displayed strong bleaching (illite+/-sericite) clay alteration, strong hematite and chlorite along fractures and patchy silica alteration. These alteration minerals can be indicative of a proximal hydrothermal system, The results suggest the possibility that the structures at target P08 could be related to a basement-hosted, fault-controlled mineralizing system and future follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P12
FN24003 was drilled at P12 in the South Walker area within a prominent interpreted northeast-trending structural zone as defined by EM and magnetics. After drilling three metres of glacial overburden, extensively fractured monzonitic orthogneisses cross-cut by plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 52.08m. A succession of variably garnetiferous and graphitic metasediments cross-cut by plagioclase-rich pegmatites was encountered to the final hole depth of 107.60m. The hole was abandoned before reaching the modelled Maxwell conductor plate depth of approximately 125m due to unstable ground conditions and was not evaluated with the gamma probe. Therefore, the target remains untested and will likely be targeted for drilling in a future program.
Drill Program logistics and Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Analytical Procedures
Multiple potential targets with favorable geologic and geophysical characteristics were evaluated, and three were selected for drilling. The drill program was managed by Laura Tennent, B.Sc of TerraLogic Exploration Inc, ("TerraLogic"). The drill contractor was Quesnel Brothers Diamond Drilling Ltd. based in Denare Beach, Saskatchewan.
TerraLogic adheres to best management exploration practices, including Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC). All standard operating procedures have been developed and overseen by Jarrod Brown M.Sc., P.Geo. of TerraLogic, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All drill core was systematically photographed, measured (recovery, rock quality designation ("RQD"), natural fracture count, longest stick), oriented (Reflex - ACTIII) and logged (lithology, alteration, mineralization, structure, veins, brecciation and weathering). The core was then scanned with a RS230 Spectrometer to determine total gamma Counts Per Second (CPS), and with a KT-10 magnetic susceptibility meter. Upon completion of the drilling, while the rods are still in the hole, a calibrated Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Gamma-Ray Spectrometer Probe rented from Terraplus Inc. was used to measure the natural gamma spectra within the hole. Measurements for total counts (GR-total, counts per second ("cps"), Potassium cps (K), Thorium cps (Th) and Uranium cps (U) were collected. The data is processed using WellCad software and the Terraplus Inc. calibrated K-Factor.
QA/QC protocols are maintained through the random insertion of blanks and certified reference material (standards) throughout the drill core sampling process. Drill core is split in half with a manual splitter, select split samples are then placed in a sealed bag and transported by TerraLogic personnel to the laboratory while the remainder is stored on site. Analytical testing will be performed by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration project with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas with limited previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow basement-hosted unconformity-style mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
08 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized and commenced its drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company is planning to drill three targets associated with electromagnetic ("EM") conductors. Information pertaining to the drill program and a summary of the Property were provided by the Company on February 28, 2024 and December 19, 2023
The drill program is being managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The final three targets selected for drilling, which lie along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system, are shown in Figure 1. For each target, a subsurface geophysical model of the EM conductor has been prepared and a hole, which is drilled at an angle, has been designed to intersect the conductor. The program is expected to last approximately ten days with final sample results expected approximately four weeks after the end of the program.
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO, will be presenting on March 1st at 2:20 PM Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
About North Shore Uranium Ltd.
North Shore Uranium aims to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear which are located 90 kilometres apart, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
For further information:
North Shore Uranium Ltd.
Brooke Clements
6043285076
b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
https://northshoreuranium.com/
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March
As reported by the Company on December 19, 2023, Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history in a part of the Athabasca Basin region that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of electromagnetic ("EM") data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling.
North Shore plans to drill test up to three targets along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system at the southern end of the property. TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("TerraLogic"), has been selected to manage the drill program and field preparations are underway. Condor North Consulting ULC ("Condor") is assisting with geophysical interpretation. Working with TerraLogic and Condor, the Company is in the final stages of ranking and prioritizing drill targets for the March program. Over 20 potential drill targets have been identified along the northeast-trending EM conductor trend. Drill collar locations are being refined for the three lead candidates for drilling (Figures 1-3). Factors used to prioritize targets for drilling and establish drill collar locations include the following:
- Strength and character of the EM conductor
- EM conductor plate models generated using EMIT Maxwell software
- Evaluation of airborne gravity gradient and radiometric data acquired in 2022
- The presence of potential basement-hosted structures
- Interpreted bedrock geology
- Ground conditions
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "We are excited to be preparing to commence our first drill program where we aim to test priority targets on the Falcon Property. This is only the beginning of our exploration plans at Falcon as we have identified multiple high-quality target zones spread across the Property that require evaluation and drilling. Since January, the uranium spot price has consistently been around US$100/lb. for the first time since 2007, focusing more attention on the uranium exploration sector and new discoveries. Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin is a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits."
Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and PDAC Convention, Toronto
The Company's President and CEO, Brooke Clements will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Friday, March 1 at 2:20pm Eastern Standard Time at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/). He will also be attending the annual PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 3-6 (https://www.pdac.ca/convention).
Figure 1: Falcon Property location map. Select uranium occurrences from Saskatchewan database, EM conductor locations from Saskatchewan database and North Shore interpretation.
Figure 2. Electromagnetics with priority targets, processing by Condor on 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 3. Magnetics (TMI-RTP) with priority targets, processing by Condor using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (Figure 1). Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
Falcon is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Uranium ore from the McCarthur River Mine is processed at Key Lake. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
23 January 2024
North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act
Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.
In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than thirty (30) days nor more than sixty-five (65) days prior to the date of the annual meeting. However, in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than forty (40) days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following such public announcement.
In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.
North Shore will, at its next annual and special meeting to be held in 2024, seek shareholder approval to adopt the Policy.
The full text of the Policy is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in the exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, the Falcon Property and the West Bear Property, and evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
10 September
Mart Wolbert: Uranium Prices, Supply, Demand — What's Next as Mindset Shifts
Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, is seeing a uranium mindset shift as more investors take stock of the growing supply/demand imbalance in the market.
He explains how he's approaching uranium stocks and shares his price outlook.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
09 September
From Nuclear to Blockchain: How xU3O8 is Reimagining Uranium Ownership
xU3O8 has reached a key milestone with the listing of its uranium-backed token across major crypto exchanges, opening the door for investors to gain direct exposure to uranium at a time when demand is accelerating, said Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, which provides the blockchain platform for xU3O8.
“xU3O8 is a tokenized asset. It represents tokenized beneficial ownership in uranium oxide,” Breitman explained. “And the platform uranium.io allows people to come in and then buy this tokenized ownership in uranium, which can be interesting for people interested in owning the commodity.”
Breitman also explained the advantages of buying tokenized uranium versus investing in uranium stocks or uranium funds.
“If you're talking about (investing in) a uranium mine, for example, you will carry idiosyncratic risk, which is tied to this company … And then there are also (other) products around uranium, like the spot trade ... But these are funds; you're not buying uranium, you're buying a share in a fund.
“With xU3O8, you do not have this issue, because you have convertibility with the physical uranium behind it,” Breitman said.
Watch the full interview with xU3O8 co-founder Arthur Breitman above.
04 September
Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies
Pathway for Thor Energy PLC to potentially generate revenue from US Uranium and Critical Minerals Production
Thor Energy plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet ("Term Sheet") with DISA Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") to seek to evaluate and if successful, treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps ("Waste") and recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals concentrates at Thor's Colorado uranium claims. Thor holds 25% ownership rights to uranium minerals on U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") via its US subsidiary Standard Minerals Inc. ("Standard") that holds the projects (the "Colorado Projects") in Colorado in the United States, along with the 75% holder, London-listed Metals One PLC (AIM: Met1).
Highlights:
- Standard to be paid a Gross Revenue Share of any saleable uranium and other critical mineral concentrates recovered from waste at its Colorado Projects via deployment of DISA's modular mobile plants utilising the patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") system.
- No capital expenditure or operating expenditure is payable by Standard or Thor.
- Thirteen separate prospective waste dumps have been ground surveyed at Standard's Colorado Projects; others may be added to this inventory over time.
- Standard to receive a percentage of gross product sale revenue stream, minus certain post-treatment allowable costs. A sliding scale with a base rate of 2.5%, through to 4.0% in certain metals pricing environments.
- DISA will be the operator of the Colorado Projects and to pay all associated costs of economic evaluation, permitting, treatment and ongoing remediation.
Advantages of HPSA:
- The High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") process treats surface dumps of previously partially mined and aggregated material.
- DISA has been working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) since 2021 on a robust licensing process, which is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License (SPL) to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste.
- Aside from extracting valuable uranium and critical minerals, the process delivers significant improvements to the local environment and watersheds by removing, on average, 90% of the uranium and radium-226 content from the waste, as evidenced by a treatability study DISA completed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency1.· Strong US Government support for domestic recovery of uranium and critical minerals from legacy mine waste. This activity is directly in line with the recent Secretarial Order from the Department of the Interior (Order No. 3436: Unlocking Critical and Strategic Minerals from Mine Waste, Cutting Red Tape, and Restoring American Dominance in Strategic Mineral Production).
Next Steps:
- Characterisation program with a combination of assay and gamma probe to determine likely quantities of uranium and other recoverable minerals present in the waste dumps and economic evaluation.
- Application and completion of all requisite permits needed to commence treatment of waste and recovery of payable concentrates using HPSA technology.
- Future potential sale of metals concentrates and payment of gross revenue to Thor via Standard.
- Parties will immediately move to finalise and execute a more detailed binding agreement and complete any outstanding conditions precedent to the transaction.
Alastair Clayton, Chairman, commented:
"We are pleased to announce the Term Sheet executed with DISA today to help facilitate Thor potentially becoming revenue-generating from US uranium and critical metals production. Moving our US uranium projects forward in a non-dilutionary manner has been a priority for some time. DISA is a world leader in its materials upgrading technology, and its patented HSPA process is considered a revolutionary, non-chemical technology.
"Importantly, DISA's NRC licensing process is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste, a hugely appealing regulatory framework. A major benefit is that the process does more than just extract value, it also leaves behind a substantially improved local environment by remediating these historic legacy sites. Thor looks forward to working with DISA going forward as we move towards generating revenue from these recycled materials."
Figure 1 - Example of Gen B modular HPSA components - Source: DISA
The Board of Thor Energy Plc has approved this announcement and authorised its release.
For further information on the Company, please visit the website or please contact the following:
Thor Energy PLC
Andrew Hume, Managing Director
Alastair Clayton, Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Harland, Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950
Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / Gabriella Zwarts
Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Nick Emerson
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Yellow Jersey (Financial PR)
Dom Barretto / Shivantha Thambirajah / Bessie Elliot
thor@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results and exploration targets is based on information compiled by Andrew Hume, who holds a BSc in Geology (Hons). Mr Hume is an employee of Thor Energy PLC. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person under AIM Rules. Andrew Hume consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his formation in the form and context in which it appears.
About Thor Energy Plc
The Company is focused on Hydrogen and Helium exploration which are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy, with a portfolio that also includes uranium, and other energy metals. For further information on Thor Energy and to see an overview of its projects, please visit the Company's website at https://thorenergyplc.com/.
About DISA Technologies
Founded in 2018, DISA Technologies is revolutionizing mineral recovery with our patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology-an innovative solution that upgrades critical minerals from mined ore and legacy waste. Serving both the mining and remediation sectors, we recover valuable resources that power industry, strengthen energy independence and restore contaminated sites to productive use. DISA's technology unlocks economic and environmental value, transforming how the world processes, remediates and recycles essential mineral assets. DISA is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, with a satellite office in Westminster, Colorado.
03 September
Saga Metals
Investor Insight
A diversified critical minerals exploration company driving value from a world-class titanium-vanadium-iron discovery at its Radar project in Labrador, while developing high-potential uranium and lithium assets in Canada’s top jurisdictions. A partnership with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) further strengthens Saga’s position in the global green energy transition.
Overview
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA,OTCQB:SAGMF,FSE:20H) is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of critical minerals assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions. The company’s flagship Radar titanium-vanadium-iron project in Labrador recently delivered significant drill results setting the stage for what could become a globally significant vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) opportunity.
Early drilling has confirmed thick, high-grade layers of mineralization containing titanium, vanadium and iron — three metals essential to steelmaking, aerospace, defense and new energy storage technologies. The project covers the entire Dykes River intrusion, a large mineral system on par with some of the world’s best-known titanium-vanadium operations, such as Panzhihua in China and Tellnes in Norway. Geophysical surveys and drilling suggest that only a fraction of the 20-kilometre mineralized trend has been tested so far, leaving huge upside for further growth.
While Radar is currently the primary focus, Saga also maintains exposure to uranium and lithium through the Double Mer uranium property in Labrador and the Legacy lithium JV with Rio Tinto in Quebec. This balanced portfolio positions Saga to benefit from multiple high-demand supply chains supporting the global energy transition.
Company Highlights
- Globally Significant Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project: Newly confirmed high-grade titanomagnetite discovery at Radar project with an inferred 20 km oxide layering strike within the Dykes River intrusion.
- Drill intercepts at Radar include up to 43 percent iron, 9.4 percent titanium dioxide (TiO₂) and 0.66 percent vanadium oxide (V₂O₅).Claims have been expanded to secure the entire titanomagnetite-bearing intrusion.
- Rio Tinto JV: A C$44 million option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada to advance the Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec, part of North America’s newest lithium district.
- Double Mer Uranium Project: Drill-ready 25,600-hectare project covering an 18 km uranium-rich trend, with U₃O₈ grades up to 0.43 percent and scintillometer readings up to 27,000 cps.
- Diversified pipeline: Additional North Wind iron ore property in the Labrador Trough with historical grades up to 75 percent iron oxide (Fe₂O₃) in surface samples.
- Strong leadership with a track record across mining, exploration and capital markets.
Key Projects
Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project (Flagship)
The Radar project is Saga’s current flagship asset located ~10 km from Cartwright, Labrador. With the potential to become a globally significant VTM discovery, the project covers 24,175 hectares over the Dykes River intrusion, a billion-year-old layered mafic complex comparable in scale to Greenland’s Skaergaard intrusion and analogous to globally recognized VTM systems at Panzhihua (China) and Tellnes (Norway).
Project Highlights:
- 2025 maiden drill program confirmed continuous titanomagnetite layers with intercepts grading up to 43 percent iron, 9.4 percent TiO₂ and 0.66 percent V₂O₅. Titanomagnetite-rich intercepts averaged 20 to 40 percent, with massive layers exceeding 60 percent.
- Expanded claims now secure the entire 160 sq km titanomagnetite-bearing intrusion.
- Geophysical work linked the oxide-rich layering over >20-km strike with magnetic high anomalies, ground-truthed by drilling and mapping.
- Winter 2025 drilling in the Hawkeye Zone, guided by 3D magnetic inversion and VLF-EM, intersected a 300- to 400-m thick titanomagnetite-rich sequence. The highest V₂O₅ assays correlate with these thicker bands, pointing to a major magmatic pulse.
- At the Trapper Zone, summer geophysics revealed a 3-km continuous anomaly with magnetic readings up to 115,500 nT, among the highest recorded, highlighting exceptional mineralization potential.
- Mineralogical studies confirm ilmenite inclusions within magnetite, suggesting metallurgical simplicity and potential for a combined vanadium-titanium-iron concentrate, echoing vertically integrated operations like Panzhihua.
- Supported by excellent infrastructure, including road access, deep-water port, hydroelectric power and an airstrip near Cartwright, Labrador.
- Strong community collaboration, with the Mayor of Cartwright issuing a formal letter of support, and local workers engaged in field programs.
- Comprehensive 2024–2025 work programs integrated geophysics, drilling, petrography, geological mapping, and infrastructure upgrades, rapidly advancing project understanding.
Double Mer Uranium Project
The Double Mer uranium project is located in eastern central Labrador, 90 km northeast of Happy Valley, Goose Bay. The property lies between Lake Melville and Double Mer, both inlets off the Labrador Sea, and covers three high-priority uranium zones – Luivik, Nanuk and Katjuk – along an 18-kilometre mineralized trend.
Regional map of the Double Mer uranium project in Labrador, Canada
Project Highlights:
- 1,024 claims spanning 25,600 hectares in eastern Labrador, covering the Luivik, Nanuk and Katjuk zones along an 18-km uranium trend.
- Rock sampling returned up to 0.428 percent U₃O₈ with scintillometer readings as high as 27,000 cps.
- Geological parallels to Labrador’s Central Mineral Belt (CMB), home to Paladin Energy’s Michelin deposit.
Legacy Lithium
The Legacy lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region of Quebec. The projects span over 65,849 hectares and hosts the same geological setting along strike from Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration and Loyal Lithium in the La Grande sub-province.
Project Highlights:
- Subject of a C$44.4 million JV option with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, under which Rio Tinto acts as operator and can earn up to 75 percent.
- 100+ documented pegmatite outcrops with multiple prospective lithium-bearing zones for follow-up in 2025.
- Benefits from Quebec’s Plan du Nord infrastructure development program.
North Wind
The North Wind project is located in west central Labrador, 16 km southwest of Schefferville, Quebec within the Labrador Trough.
Project Highlights:
- Covers 6,375 hectares and 255 claims.
- Historical drilling averaged 21 percent iron across eight holes, including intercepts from the Lower Red Green Chert unit with grades up to 75 percent Fe₂O₃.
- 2024 fieldwork confirmed a 4-km NW-SE mineralization trend, reinforcing the project’s scale and grade potential.
Management Team
Michael Stier – Chief Executive Officer and Director
Educated in business management and finance, Michael Stier has spent the past 15 years focused on and building expertise in capital markets. Experienced in corporate structure, finance, business development, IPOs, M&A and wealth management, Stier served as a CIBC IIROC licensed senior financial advisor, senior analyst for a private equity company and more recently holds executive and directorship roles with private companies and publicly listed issuers. He has consulted in industries including mining, oil & gas, fintech, VR, eSports, health, life sciences and biotech. In addition to Saga, Stier has acted for several public entities and currently sits on the board of GoldHaven Resources.
Terence Lee – Chief Financial Officer
Terence Lee is a CPA with over nine years of finance experience in reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards. Lee has worked in financial planning, analysis and reporting for companies across various industries including mining, technology, real estate, life sciences, education and private healthcare. Lee graduated with a BA from Simon Fraser University, a Diploma of Accounting from UBC’s Sauder School of Business and articled with BDO LLP. Lee is CFO of various private and publicly listed companies.
Michael Garagan – Chief Geological Officer
With a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Michael Garagan has 15 years of experience in the exploration industry with projects across the world including Africa, Asia, North and South America. He encountered a diverse experience of deposit styles from gold to base metals in porphyry, orogenic, epithermal and VMS deposits to uranium and lithium pegmatites. Notable projects include B2 Gold’s Otjikoto project in Namibia, Night Hawk’s Colomac project in NWT, Unigold’s Neita project in the Dominican Republic, as well as Hudbay’s Lalor Mine in Snowlake, Manitoba.
Michael Waldkirch – Independent Director
Michael Waldkirch is a CPA and CGA with over 25 years of professional experience. Since 1998, he has led the accounting firm of Michael Waldkirch & Company, specializing in accounting, tax and business consultancy services to a wide variety of public and private companies. He has represented a wide variety of public corporations including mining, oil and gas and technology companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, NYSE-American, NASDAQ and OTC-BB. He has served as CFO of numerous Canadian and US publicly listed companies, including Gold Standard Ventures and Barksdale Resources and is currently an independent board member of US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU).
Harrison Pokrandt - Independent Director
With 7 years of experience in mineral exploration, Harrison Pokrandt has worked on multiple styles of geology including porphyry, VMS, orogenic, Epithermal, and Carlin-style deposits throughout countries such as Canada, Nevada, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, and Mali. Primarily working in gold in multiple districts, Pokrandt has experience in exploration projects and mines within all stages of project development from grassroots to development projects as well as active mines. Some flagship projects he has experience with include B2Gold’s Fekola, Skeena Resources’s Eskay Creek, as well as B2Gold’s Back River Project. Pokrandt studied earth science at Carleton University and is currently employed at Scorpio Gold Corporation as VP of Exploration.
03 September
Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal
Sweden has announced plans to lift its seven-year ban on uranium mining, with a proposal to amend the Environmental Code and Minerals Act expected in parliament later this year. If approved, the changes would take effect on January 1, 2026.
The proposal follows the conclusions of a government inquiry completed in December 2024, which recommended that uranium be treated under the same legal framework as other concession minerals.
That recommendation was reviewed by the Council on Legislation in June 2025, clearing the way for parliament to consider a repeal.
Enacted in 2018, the ban prevented the issue of any new permits for uranium exploration or mining and halted development of projects despite Sweden’s significant uranium potential.
Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari said in February last year that the prohibition had become an obstacle to both Sweden’s mining sector and its energy transition.
“It must be legal to take care of the Swedish uranium that is already out of the ground; it is completely incomprehensible that the miners had to treat it as waste,” Pourmokhtari remarked.
If lawmakers approve the amendments, uranium would once again qualify as a concession mineral under the Minerals Act. This would allow companies to apply for exploration permits and processing concessions, provided they meet the same regulatory conditions that apply to other metals and minerals.
Industry officials and politicians have argued that removing the ban will also help unlock deposits of critical minerals that often occur alongside uranium.
Mats Green, group leader in the Moderate Party’s economic affairs committee, welcomed the move, calling the prohibition misguided from the start.
“The ban on uranium mining was wrong when it was introduced – the fact that we are now removing it is positive for Sweden as an industrial and mining nation,” he said.
The policy shift comes as Sweden pursues a broader revival of nuclear power.
In November 2023, parliament removed a longstanding cap on the number of nuclear reactors and authorized construction on new sites.
Today, six reactors supply about one-third of Sweden’s electricity, with the country importing nearly all of its nuclear fuel.
The possibility of renewed uranium development has drawn interest from international companies.
In June, Australian firms Aura Energy (ASX:AEE, AIM:AURA,OTC Pink:AUEEF) and Neu Horizon Uranium announced plans to collaborate on Swedish uranium projects should the ban be lifted.
Aura Energy controls the Häggån deposit in Jämtland, described as one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium resources with an inferred 800 million pounds of contained U3O8. Neu Horizon Uranium holds a portfolio of projects in key mineralized regions of the country.
District Metals (TSXV:DMX), a Canadian company with major exploration holdings in Sweden, also welcomed the government’s announcement.
Garrett Ainsworth, District’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: “We are pleased to see that the Swedish government is moving forward with the removal of the uranium ban. It is obvious that the Swedish government’s ambition is to create a regulatory framework where uranium is treated in the same fashion as other metals and minerals and with the same permitting requirements.”
District holds the Viken Energy Metals deposit, located in central Sweden, which it describes as the largest undeveloped mineral resource estimate of uranium in the world. The deposit also contains significant quantities of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other critical raw materials.
While approval is not guaranteed, the government holds momentum after its earlier success in overturning restrictions on nuclear reactor construction. If passed, the new law would mark the first time since 2018 that companies could apply for uranium exploration permits in Sweden.
The legislative proposal is expected to reach parliament before the end of 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
02 September
Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queensland
Basin Energy’s (ASX:BSN) recent acquisition of a significant landholding in the Mount Isa region of Northwest Queensland has propelled the company into Australia's uranium and rare earths exploration landscape, giving investors exposure to a cost-effective, district-scale opportunity, according to the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse.
“The Queensland opportunity provides direct exposure for district-scale wins from first-pass drilling with reverse circulation and aircore, so this is relatively cheap drilling on district-scale opportunities. Northwest Queensland, from the jurisdiction (perspective), is a real prime opportunity for critical minerals,” said Moorhouse.
The Basin Energy executive also noted that there are significant government initiatives in place at both the federal and state level to support the region’s growth, as well as recent M&A activity in the uranium space.
“From a uranium perspective, we look at the work that Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) has been doing in Northwest Queensland at the West Moreland deposit, and we see that the spotlight is being brought back into uranium in Queensland. Perhaps that's underpinned, notably, by the 20 percent investment recently by Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF),” he said.
Basin Energy is currently gearing up to begin exploration work at the property, following the completion of a AU$1.25 million capital raise.
Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.
Latest News
